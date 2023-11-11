The Rail Stop The Plains, Virginia
LUNCH
House Made Pizzas
Sandwich/Entree
- Grilled Marinated Organic Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.25Out of stock
- Grilled Shrimp Club$15.75
- Rail Stop Burger$16.75
Organic Ground Beef on a Potato Roll with Nuskes Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Pickle with House Cut French Fries
- Chicken Wrap$15.75
- Prime Sirloin Steak and Cheese$18.00Out of stock
Shaved Prime Angus Steak, Seared with Cheddar Cheese, served on a Sub Roll with fresh Mayonnaise, Lettuce and Tomato and House Cut Fries or House Made Potato Chips
- Asian Bowl$9.25
- Hot Dog$12.00Out of stock
- Slow Pork$14.00Out of stock
- Steak Sandwich$18.00Out of stock
- Crabcake Sandwich$20.00
- Open Face Eggplant$11.75Out of stock
- Manicotti$11.75Out of stock
DRINKS
NA Bevs
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Sm Milk$2.50
- LG Milk$3.50
- Sm Orange Juice$2.75
- LG Orange Juice$3.75
- Espresso$3.50
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Sparkling Water$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Lemonade$3.75
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Soda$2.50
- Dbl Espresso$4.50
Beer
White/Sparkling Glass
White/Sparkling Bottle
- Btl Pinot Grigio Ca'Lunghetta, IT$42.00
- Btl Pinot Gris Willamette, OR$45.00
- Btl Sauvignon Blanc Arona, NZ$43.00
- Btl Gruner Veltliner Ruttenstock, Austria$43.00
- Btl Riesling Willamette, OR$43.00
- Btl Pinot Blanc Trimbach, FR$38.00Out of stock
- Btl Chardonnay Naked Mountain, VA$38.00Out of stock
- Btl Chardonnay Louis Latour Grande Ardeche, FR$38.00Out of stock
- Btl Burgundy Gilles Morat, Pouilly-Fuisse, Terroirs de Vergisson, FR$52.00Out of stock
- Btl Champagne Andre Clouet Grand Reserve, Brut$80.00
- Btl Tocco Prosecco$50.00
- Btl Latour$47.00
- Chablis$66.00
- Pouilly Fuisse$69.00
- Btl Rosé$46.00
- Virginia White$42.00
- Special White$40.00
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
- Btl Pinot Noir Yulupa, CA$32.00Out of stock
- Btl Pinot Noir Fable, CA$44.00
- Btl Pinot Noir Willamette, OR$52.00
- Btl Malbec , Argentina$45.00
- Btl Merlot Drumheller, WA$32.00Out of stock
- Btl Chianti IT$44.00
- Btl Chianti Reserve Fattoria la Ripa, IT$58.00Out of stock
- Btl Cotes du Rhone Boutinot Les Couteaux, FR$44.00
- Btl Cotes du Rhone Chatauneuf du Pape$82.00
- Btl Cabernet Hess Shirtail Ranches, CA$46.00
- Btl Cabernet Alexander Valley, CA$48.00
- Btl Cabernet Hess Mt Veeder, CA$85.00
- Btl Cabernet Raymond, CA$58.00Out of stock
- Btl Bordeaux Chateau Du Bousquet$72.00
- Virginia Red$55.00
Liquor
- Margarita$14.00
- LI Iced Tea$16.00
- Railstop Coffee$15.00
- Cosmo$14.00
- Blood Mary$13.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Titos And Lemonade$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Carribean Rum Punch$14.00
- Bellini$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.50
- Well Vodka$10.00
- Well Gin$10.00
- Well Rum$10.00
- Well Tequila$10.00
- Hussongs$14.00
- Well Bourbon$10.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Eagle Rare$14.00
- Old Barton$14.00
- Glenfiddich$14.00
- Glenmorangie$14.00
- JW Black$14.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Bailey's$13.00
- Frangelico$13.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Tequila$13.00
- Cognac$13.00
- Courvoisier$13.00
- B&B$13.00
- Kahlua$13.00
- Sumbuca$13.00
- Jameson$13.00
The Rail Stop The Plains, Virginia Location and Ordering Hours
(540) 253-5644
Open now • Closes at 2:30PM