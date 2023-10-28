2x points now for loyalty members
The Railroad Cafe - Sunrise Roberta
Breakfast
BISCUITS
SANDWICHS
WRAPS
PANCAKES
2 pancakes and a side of meat
2 pancakes and 2 eggs
2 pancakes, 2 eggs and a side of meat
3 pancakes
1 pancake, 1 egg, half order of meat and side
1 pancake, 2 eggs, bacon
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, grits and a side of meat
OMELETS
Just eggs and shredded cheese(blended cheddar and monterey jack)
Choose one meat for this omelet from bacon, sausage, ham, turkey, chicken or cajun andouille sausage
eggs, cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms
eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage, and ham
eggs, cheese, onions, peppers and andouille sausage
this big omelet comes with 3 eggs, cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, tomatoes
PLATES
SPECIALTY
Large grits bowl with 1 egg, meat and cheese all inside
hash browns, eggs and meat all together and topped with shredded cheese and a side of salsa
This is our AWARD winning dish, sautéed shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and Andouille sausage over creamy pepper-jack cheese grits