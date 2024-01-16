The Rawbar Restaurant & Sushi
Food
Soup & Salads
- Spinach Salad$13.00
- Baby Greens Salad$6.00
Fennel, Strawberries, Baby Greens & a Passion fruit Vinaigrette *GF
- Deluxe Oysters$5.00
- Hijiki Seaweed Salad$8.00
- Hot Shot No Protein$3.50
- Miso Soup$6.00
roasted shitake mushrooms, napa cabbage & spring onion *GF
- Mustard Greens$13.00
- Oyster 1/2 Shell$4.00
- Prawn Noodle Salad$15.00
Baby greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Snap Peas, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Herbs, Udon Noodles, Peanuts in a Tangy Thai Vinaigrette (Dressing is not Vegan)
- Quail Shooter$3.50
- Scallop Shooter$5.00
- Shaka Tuna$15.00
Marinated ahi tuna in soy, sesame & chili oil with fried won ton chips, sweet onion, and avocado
- Side Salad$5.00
Small Side Salad -Choice Of Cucumber, Wasabi Cole Slaw or Baby Greens
Sides
- Edamame$6.00
fresh cooked soybeans with kosher salt *GF
- Garlic Egg Noodles$8.00
Egg Noodles, garlic, soy, sesame seeds & spring onions
- Shishito Peppers$8.00
crispy garlic & sea salt
- Stir-Fry Vegetables$10.00
Medley of vegetables, garlic & onion with a light soy glaze
- 1/2 Eddy$4.00
- 1/2 Shishito$5.00
- Side Sushi Rice$3.00
- Side Brown Rice$3.00
- Side Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Steamed Broccoli$6.00
Comes plain
- Side Chicken$7.00
- Side Steak$10.00
- Side Salmon$12.00
(Does not come with Miso Butter)
- Side Prawn$8.00
Tempura
- Crusty Roll$8.00
Shrimp, almonds, scallions & tare sauce (Cannot remove items from roll, but you may add)
- Gilroy Roll$9.00
tuna, roasted garlic, avocado & sweet miso sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$8.00
Two Shrimp layered in Tempura batter
- Sweet Chili Philly$8.00
salmon, avocado, cream cheese & sweet chili sauce
- Tako Yaki$9.00
- Temp Combo Platter$17.00
Two tempura Shrimp with two of each of our veggies
- Temp Veggie Platter$15.00
*GF available
- Tempura Veggie Roll$7.00
tofu, sriracha, veggies & peanuts (Cannot remove items from roll, but you can add to roll)
- Philafornia Roll$8.00
krab, avocado, & cream cheese
- North County Roll$9.50
tuna, snow crab,avocado, ponzu, tare & spicy sauce
Small Bites
- Crispy Calamari$15.00Out of stock
House breaded Calamari served with a Thai yuzu Aioli (Can not be made GF)
- Ginger Pork Potstickers$8.00
with cilantro pesto & shoyu dipping sauce
- Karaage Chicken$12.00
- Korean Tacos$12.00
Grill Short Rib, Kimchi Aioli, Yuzu Cabbage Slaw over Corn Tortillas (Comes with 3 tacos)
- Okonomiyaki Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts with Okonomiyaki sauce, Kewpie mayo, Bonito flakes & Toasted Sesame
- Rice Paper Rolls$10.00
Herbs (mint, cilantro, thai basil), vermicelli rice noodles, cucumber, pickled carrot, grilled prawns & nuoc cham sauce (Sauce and Picked Carrots are not vegetarian)
- Shiitake Nikuzume$9.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls$9.00Out of stock
with sweet chili sauce
Large Bites
- Baby Back Ribs$22.00
Housemade Braised Pork Ribs, Grilled and coated in a Spicy Thai Barbeque Sauce. Topped with Roasted Peanuts and Cilantro (Shellfish Allergy)
- Miso Yaki Black Cod$14.00
- Shanghai Beef Noodles$19.00
Sauteed TriTip, Sweet onions and Peppers, Carrots, Bok Choy, Green Beans, Serranos, Garlic, Egg Noodles all tossed in a Sweet Oyster Glaze
- Thai "Drunken" Noodles$15.00
With fresh vegetables and rice noodles tossed in a Tamari- Palm Sugar sauce (Vegan and Gluten Free as is)
- Thai Bone Marrow$20.00
Signature Rolls
- Babylon Bloom$10.00
- Black Widow$9.00
soft shell crab, eel, avocado & veggies topped with tare sauce, soy & habanero masago
- Chili Crunch$9.00
- Golden Tail$9.00
- Hamachi Sunset$10.00
yellowtail, tempura long bean & roasted garlic topped with torched lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro
- Japanese Cowboy$9.00
- Maui Love$8.00
walu, poke marinated grilled pineapple, sweet pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, habanero masago & micro cilantro
- Ninja$8.00
salmon, tempura shrimp, serrano, avocado & cucumber topped with serrano aioli & tempura flakes
- Poseidon$10.00
tuna, serrano, cucumber & avocado topped with torched salmon, tare & spicy sauce (8 pc)
- Rainbow Roll$19.00
snow crab & veggies topped with tobiko, cucumber, salmon, yellowtail & tare sauce (10 pc)
- 1/2 Rainbow$10.00
- Rattlesnake$9.00
tempura shrimp, eel, mango, shishito pepper & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy tare
- Red Dragon$9.00
tempura shrimp, tuna & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy miso
- Sacramento$10.00
snow crab, cucumber & avocado topped with tuna, spicy sauce, sriracha, tobiko & scallions
- Salmon Fiesta$9.00
salmon, mango & serrano topped with avocado & pico de gallo
- Salmon Slam$10.00
veggies topped with salmon, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)
- Spicy Salmon Skin$8.00
crispy grilled salmon skin, spicy sauce & sriracha
- Sunblade Samurai$10.00
- Tuna Slam$10.00
veggies topped with tuna, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)
- Twin Dragon$10.00
salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado & poke marinated grilled pineapple topped with BBQ aioli, shiso & habanero masago
- Bay Roll$8.00
- California Roll$6.00
- Cali Slam$9.50
- Crazy Tako$9.00
octopus, mango,red bell pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, crispy garlic & pon-zu
- Hamachi Crunch$8.00
- Lotus Cobra$9.50
tuna, bell pepper, serrano & mango topped with avocado kimchi & shiso
- Lemon Hamachi$9.00
yellowtail, cucumber, serrano & avocado topped with lemon, crispy garlic & micro cilantro (8 pc)
- Match Made In Heaven$8.50
- Philly Roll$7.00
- Scallop Crunch$8.00
panko fried scallop, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado & tobiko
- Spider Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
- Tanuki$9.50
eel, cucumber, serrano, crispy garlic & avocado topped with tuna, spicy tare & pico de gallo (8 pc)
- Tiger Eye Slam$8.00
tempura eel & avocado topped with salmon, tare & sesame seeds
Veggie Rolls
- Angry Buddha$8.00
tempura squash, roasted garlic, carrot, shiso, kaiware, 7 spice & pickled shiitake topped with avocado, ponzu & sriracha
- Pachamama$8.00
tempura broccoli, carrot, roasted garlic, avocado, kaiware & sweet tofu topped with sambal & sesame seeds
- Crispy Lemon$8.00
tempura long bean, serrano chili, avocado & sweet tofu topped with lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro (8 pc)
- Futomaki$8.00
sweet tofu, cucumber, carrot, gobo, avocado & kaiware
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Sweet Tofu & Kampyo Nigiri$4.00
Nigiri
- Ahi Blossom$12.00
gunkan style tuna, seared scallop, spicy sauce & tobiko
- Ama Ebi Nigiri$9.00
sweet raw shrimp
- Ebi$6.00
shrimp
- Hokkaido Hotate (raw)$8.00
raw scallop
- Hokkaido Hotate (seared)$8.00
seared scallop
- Hamachi$8.00
yellowtail
- Hamachi Sunrise$12.00
gunkan style yellowtail, tobiko & quail egg
- Ikura$7.00
- Inari$5.00
sweet tofu
- Kampachi$7.00
Amberjack
- Maguro$8.00
tuna
- Saba$6.00Out of stock
mackerel
- Sake$7.00
sustainable salmon
- Shiro Maguro$7.00
albacore
- Tako$7.00
octopus
- Tataki$8.00
pepper seared ahi
- Tamago$5.00
japanese sweet omelette
- Tobiko$6.00
flying fish roe
- Tobiko Tama$7.00
fish roe with quail egg
- Unagi$10.00
eel
- Uni$10.00Out of stock
sea urchin
- Walu$7.00
escolar
- Birds Nest$12.00
- Sake Toro (ask chef)$8.00Out of stock
Sashimi
- Ama Ebi Sashimi$18.00
sweet raw shrimp
- Ebi Sashimi$14.00
shrimp
- Hamachi Sashimi$17.00
yellowtail
- Hotate (seared) Sashimi$17.00
seared scallop
- Hotate (raw) Sashimi$17.00
raw scallop
- Kampachi Sashimi$16.00
Amberjack
- Maguro Sashimi$17.00
tuna
- Saba Sashimi$12.00
mackerel
- Sake Sashimi$16.00
sustainable salmon
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi$16.00
albacore
- Tako Sashimi$15.00
octopus
- Tamago Sashimi$10.00
japanese sweet omelette
- Tataki Sashimi$17.00
pepper seared ahi
- Tobiko Sashimi$14.00
flying fish roe
- Unagi Sashimi$22.00
eel
- Uni Sashimi$22.00Out of stock
sea urchin
- Walu Sashimi$16.00
escolar
- Small Chefs Choice Sashimi$21.00
- Large Chefs Choice Sashimi$25.00
- Small Rainbow Assortment Sashimi$18.00
- Large Rainbow Assorment Sashimi$22.00
- Sake Toro Sashimi (ask chef)$17.00Out of stock
Crudos
- Albacore Crudo$17.00
with avocado, sweet onion, fresno chili & cilantro served in our shaka sauce (5 piece)
- Hamachi Crudo$19.00
with pickled shiitakes, shiso & miso powder served in a truffle soy (5 piece)
- Salmon Crudo$18.00
house made kimchi, mango, tobiko & shiso served in a ginger/citrus soy (5 piece)
- Scallop Crudo$18.00
Poke Bowl (LUNCH ONLY ITEM)
Sauces
- BBQ Aioli$0.75
- Calamari Aioli$0.75
- Chili Oil$0.75
- Dragonfly$0.75
- Extra Sauce$0.75
- Fresh Wasabi$1.00
- Garlic Tamari$0.75
- Miso Butter$0.75
- Passion Fruit Dressing$0.75
- Pickled Wasabi$1.00
- Ponzu$0.75
- Rib Sauce$0.75
- Sambal$0.75
- Shaka Sauce$0.75
- Slam Sauce$0.75
- Soy Sauce
- Spicy Mayo$0.75
- Spicy Miso$0.75
- Spicy Miso Sauce$0.75
- Spicy Tare$0.75
- Sriracha$0.25
- Steak Sauce$0.75
- Sweet Miso$0.75
- Tare (eel sauce)$0.75
- Temp Dip$0.75
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.75
- Thai Vinaigrette$0.75
- Xtra Ginger$0.75
- Xtra Wasabi$0.75
Dessert
Beer
BTL & Cans
Draft Beer
Wine
Champagne Bottles
Red Bottles
Red Glass
Rose Glass
White Bottles
- BTL Gris Willamette Pinot$36.00
- BTL Albarino New Clairvaux$42.00
- BTL Coteaux D'Aix Rose$34.00
- BTL Craggy Range Sav Blanc$36.00
- BTL Gerard Bertrand Sparkling Rose$40.00
- BTL Gewurztraminer Navarro$36.00
- BTL Harvey & Harriet Chard Blend$38.00
- BTL Macrosti Chardonnay$41.00
- BTL Paul Buisse Sav Blanc$36.00
- BTL Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier Blend$46.00
- BTL Roederer Estates Sparkling$24.00
- BTL Rombauer Chardonnay 375 ml Split$32.00
- BTL Vermintino Seghesio$35.00
- BTL Viognier Miner$38.00
- BTL Vocaret Chablis$42.00
- BTL Wente Chardonnay$39.00
- BTL Willamette Pinot Gris$36.00
- Corkage Fee$10.00
White Glass
- 6oz Craggy Range Sav Blanc$10.00
- 9oz Craggy Range Sav Blanc$13.00
- 6oz Macrosti Char$13.00
- 9oz Macrosti Char$17.00
- 6oz Navarro Gewürztraminer$10.00
- 9oz Navarro Gewürztraminer$13.00
- 9oz Paul Buisse Sav Blanc$15.00
- 6oz Paul Buisse Sav Blanc$11.00
- 6oz Seghesio Vermentno$11.00
- 9oz Seghesio Vermentino$14.00
- 6oz Wente Char$12.00
- 9oz Wente Char$16.00
- 6oz Willamette Pinot Gris$10.00
- 9 oz Willamette Pinot Gris$13.00
- Wine Flight$14.00
Wine Flight
N/A Beverages
Soda / Juice
- Apple Juice Kid$2.00
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Kid$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Ginger Soda$4.00
- Lemongrass Kid$2.00
- Lemongrass Soda$4.00
- Limeade$4.00
- Limeade Kid$2.00
- Marble Soda$3.00
- Milk Kid$2.00
- Mineral Water$6.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Roy Rogers Kid$2.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Shirley Temple Kid$2.00
- Soda Water
- Sprite$3.00
- Sprite Kid$2.00