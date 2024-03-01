The Real Food Dude
Food
Grilled Cheese & Melts
- Avocado Chicken Melt$16.00
Smoked gouda, chicken, bacon, avocado & chipotle aioli.
- Buffalo Chicken Melt$13.00
Pepper jack cheese, chicken breast, buffalo & pickles on toasted sourdough.
- Patty Melt$14.00
Two smash patties, jack grilled onions, tot sauce on toasted sourdough.
- Smokehouse Melt$13.00
Smoked gouda, pulled pork, grilled onions & bbq sauce.
- The Classic Grilled Cheese$9.00
Melted cheddar on toasted sourdough bread.
Mac & Cheese
- Classic Mac$12.00
Cavatatappi noodles, with our house Mac sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$16.00
With crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & drizzled with ranch.
- Pulled Pork Mac$15.00
Classic Mac with house smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce & pickles.
- Shrimp Mac$15.00
Our classic Mac with shrimp cajun seasoning topped with bread crumbs.
Smash Burgers
- Double Deluxe Smash$13.00
Two smash patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tot sauce
- Bacon Smash$15.00
Deluxe double with crispy bacon.
- Juarez Burger$17.00
Two smash patties, green chilis, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle aioli.
- BBQ Smash$16.00
Two Smash patties with cheese, crispy pulled pork, bacon, grilled onions, bbq sauce & pickles.
- Classic Double Smash$11.00
Two smash patties, choice of cheese & tot sauce
Tots
- Crispy Tots$7.00
Damn good crispy tots dusted with salt.
- Garlic Parm Tots$9.00
Crispy tots with fresh garlic & parmesan.
- Totchos$12.00
Crispy tots topped with queso, fresh tomatoes, green chillis, onion & side of salsa.
- Buffalo Chicken Tots$11.00
Tots with crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with shredded cheddar & ranch.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Tots$11.00
Crispy tots with pulled pork, shredded cheddar & bbq sauce.