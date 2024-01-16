Skip to Main content
The Red Fork 105 South Main Avenue
105 South Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650
Snacks
Small
Medium
Large
Desserts
Kids
N/A Beverages
Sauces/Dressings
Snacks
Happy Campers
$5.00
Spiced Squirrel Nuts
$5.00
Parmesan Fries
$6.00
Pickled Bologna
$5.00
Bentons Ham
$7.00
Sourdough
$2.00
French Fries
$4.00
Small
Green Beans
$6.00
Goat Cheese
$8.00
Apple Fennel Salad
$8.00
Cucumbers & Onions
$8.00
Sweet Potato
$9.00
Soup
$5.00
Brussel Sprouts
$9.00
Medium
Wedge Salad
$14.00
Kale Caesar
$12.00
Ploughman's Plate
$17.00
Mushroom Sandwich
$16.00
Burger
$15.00
Sloppy Joe
$12.00
Pastrami Rueban
$16.00
Large
Steak
$34.00
Chicken
$26.00
Pork
$32.00
Barley Stew
$21.00
Desserts
Scoop Ice Cream
$4.00
Bar Ice Cream
$4.00
Cheesecake
$7.00
Zepolle
$6.00
Kids
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Kids Burger
$9.00
N/A Beverages
Coca-Cola
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Mello-Yellow
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Pibb
$3.00
Sauces/Dressings
Buttermilk Dressing
$0.50
Bleu Cheese Dressing
$0.50
Caesar Dressing
$0.50
Russian Dressing
$0.50
Fork Sauce
$0.50
Horseradish Sauce
$0.50
Duck Fat Aioli
$0.50
Garlic Aioli
$0.50
Chow Chow
$1.00
Spiced Honey
$1.00
The Red Fork 105 South Main Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(423) 270-4755
105 South Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
