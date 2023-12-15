The Red Pepper Madison 902 West Main St
The Red Pepper Menu
Signature Sandwiches
- B.Y.O$9.50
- BLT$9.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on white
- California Club$9.50
turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, L, T, O on croissant
- Charlies Original$9.50
Tuna salad on wheat L, T
- Hydroplane$9.50
roast beef, whipped horsey sauce, pepper jack, LTO sourdough bread
- Italian$9.50
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, italian dressing , peppercinis, L, T, O on hoagie
- Lanier$9.50
chicken salad on croissant
- Madisonian$9.50
turkey, ham, roastbeef, cheddar, mayo, must, L, T on hoagie
- Miss Madison$9.50
turkey, cucumber cream cheese, mayo, must, LTO on wheat
- Sante Fe Turkey$9.50
turkey, southwest cream cheese, L, T, O, peppercinis on hoagie
- Some Came Running$9.50
ham, swiss, honey mustard, L, T, O on croissant
- Valley Veggie$9.50
hummus, cheddar, cucumber cream cheese, mustard, veggies on wheat
- No Chips Add Salad$2.50
- 1/2 Hydro Plane$5.00
- 1/2 Miss Madison$5.00
- 1/2 Lanier$5.00
- 1/2 Valley Veggie$5.00
- 1/2 Italian$5.00
- 1/2 Charlies$5.00
- 1/2 Santa Fe$5.00
- 1/2 Cali Club$5.00
- 1/2 Some Came Running$5.00
- 1/2 B.L.T.$5.00
- 1/2 Madisonian$5.00
- 1/2 Special$5.00
- 1\2 BYO$5.00
Grilled Paninis
- Delta Queen$9.50
turkey, cheddar, green peppers, onion grilled on Italian bread
- Ham Melt$9.50
ham, mozz, green peppers, T, O grilled on sour dough
- Pesto Turkey$9.50
turkey, pesto, mozz, L, T, O on grilled on Italian bread
- Poco$9.50
pepperoni, ham, green peppers,onions, mozz, pizza sauce, grilled on Italian
- River Reuben$9.50
corned beef, swiss, kraut, 1000 island, rye
- Rufus$9.50
corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese, pickles, beer mustard, grilled on rye
- Spinach Veggie$9.50
green peppers, banana peppers, carrots, tomatoes, pjack rye
- Texan$9.50
roast beef, cheddar, BBQ sauce, Onions grilled on sour dough
- Tuna Melt$9.50
tuna, cheddar, grilled on sour dough
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$9.50
pjack, swiss, american, cheddar, grilled on rye
- Vampire Slayer$9.50
- Venetian Veggie$9.50
pesto, mozz, tomatoes, onions grilled on Italian white
- No Chips Add Salad$1.50
- 1/2 Delta Queen$4.50
- 1/2 Poco$4.50
- 1/2 Texan$4.50
- 1/2 River Reuben$4.50
- 1/2 Pesto$4.50
- 1/2 Vampire Slayer$4.50
- 1/2 Tuna Melt$4.50
- 1/2 Rufus$4.50
- 1/2 Spinach Veggie$4.50
- 1/2 Ham Melt$4.50
- 1/2 Ultimate Grilled Cheese$4.50
Grinders
- Chicken Club$9.50
chicken, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Dirtball$9.50
turkey, bacon, pepperoni, chipotle mayo, LTO, American cheese, pepper jack baked on hoagie
- Fiesta Turkey$9.50
turkey, pjack, chipotle mayo, L, T, O, baked on a hoagie
- Fifa Club$9.50
turkey, roast beef, pjack, BBQ sauce, L, O hoagie
- Hammie$9.50
ham, swiss, cheddar, mayo, L, Peppercinis, baked on a hoagie
- New Yorker$9.50
corned beef, garlic cream cheese, mustard, peppercinis, L, O baked on a hoagie
- Spicy Wreck$9.50
turkey, roast beef, pepperoni, ghirdinera, swiss, L, O hoagie
- Steak$9.50
roast beef, swiss, green pepper, pepperonis, onions, steak sauce, baked on hoagie
- Stromboli$9.50
sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce, peppercinis, green peppers, mozz, onions, baked on a hoagie
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.50
chicken, green peppers ,onions, swiss, terryaki sauce baked on hoagie
- Tuscan Turkey$9.50
turkey, bacon, cheddar, southwest ranch, LTO hoagie
- No Chips Add Salad$1.50
- 1/2 Teriyaki$4.50
- 1/2 Steak$4.50
- 1/2 Fiesta$4.50
- 1/2 Stromboli$4.50
- 1/2 Tuscan$4.50
- 1/2 New Yorker$4.50
- 1/2 Hammie$4.50
- 1/2 Chicken Club$4.50
- 1/2 Dirt Ball$4.50
- 1/2 Fifa Club$4.50
- 1/2 Spicy Wreck$4.50
Wrap
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
chicken hot sauce, blue cheese, ranch lettuce
- Caesar Wrap$9.50
chicken, parm, feta, L, T, O caesar dressing
- CBR$9.50
chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese, L, T, O
- Chef Wrap$9.50
chef salad in a wrap
- Chicken Pesto Wrap$9.50
chicken, pesto , cream cheese, rice, parm, L, T, O
- Chicken Wrap$9.50
chicken, rice, salsa, sour cream lettuce cheese in a wrap
- Mediterranean$9.50
chicken, feta, hummus, banana peppers, olives, cucumbers, L, O, T, greek dressing
- Rio Wrap$9.50
chicken, sw ranch, blended cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Veggie Wrap$9.50
rice, black beans, guacamole, southwest cream cheese, salsa, cheese, L