Visit Us Today!
The Restaurant at Oregon Dairy 2900 Oregon Pike
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
- #1 Eggs & Potatoes$8.99
Two eggs any style, potatoes, and toast
- #2 Eggs, Meat & Potatoes$11.99
Two eggs any style, potatoes, toast, and bacon, sausage, or scrapple
- #3 Creamed Chipped Beef$9.99
Our own chipped beef served on toast w/ potatoes
- #4 French Toast 4 Slices$12.99
Four Slices grilled to perfection. Served with choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple.
- #4 French Toast 2 Slices$10.99
Two Slices grilled to perfection. Served with choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple.
- #5 2 Pancakes & Eggs$11.99
Two Pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple
- #5 1 Pancakes & Eggs$9.99
One Pancake, two eggs, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple
- #6 Country-Style Eggs$11.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, grilled onions, and green peppers, with your choice of cheese. Served with toast.
- #7 Breakfast Potato Bowl$12.99
Home fries with grilled fajita onions & peppers, and steamed spinach with two eggs any style drizzled with our creamy sriracha aioli.
- #8 2 Eggs & Meat$9.99
Two eggs any style with choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple, and toast.
- #9 Stuffed French Toast$12.49
French Toast stuffed with peach or blueberry topping and whipped cream. Served with bacon, sausage, or scrapple.
- #10A Waffle Platter$9.49
One fresh waffle served with your choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple.
- #10B 1 Fruit Waffle Platter$11.49
One fresh waffle with your choice of peach or blueberry topping & whipped topping. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple.
- #10C 1 Pecan Waffle Platter$11.49
One fresh waffle with Pecan served with your choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple.
- #11 Southwest Quinoa Bowl$14.99
A generous portion of quinoa topped with two eggs any style, Texas salsa, avocado, and Cheddar cheese.
- #12 Country Combo$13.49
Two fresh eggs any style, served over home fries, with choice of cheese, topped with stewed tomatoes. Includes toast.
- #13 Farmers' Skillet$13.99
Scrambled eggs over home fries, topped with sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese. Served with toast.
- #14 Biscuits & Gravy$10.99
Biscuits smothered with sausage gravy and served with potatoes.
- #15 Eggs Benedict$12.99
Toasted English Muffin halves topped with Canadian Ham, fresh poached eggs and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with a side of potatoes.
Omelets
- Bacon & Cheese$14.49
Chopped, smoked bacon with your choice of cheese.
- Bacon & Cheese - Low Carb$12.49
Chopped, smoked bacon with your choice of cheese.
- Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Cheese Omelet - Low Carb$8.99
- Greek Omelet$14.49
Grilled tomatoes, grill-steamed baby spinach and feta cheese.
- Greek Omelet - Low Carb$12.49
Grilled tomatoes, grill-steamed baby spinach and feta cheese.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Chipped grilled ham and your choice of cheese.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet - Low Carb$12.49
Chipped grilled ham and your choice of cheese.
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Grilled Portobello mushrooms with your choice of cheese.
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelet - Low Carb$12.49
Grilled Portobello mushrooms with your choice of cheese.
- Plain Omelet$10.99
Scrambled eggs folded into an omelet
- Plain Omelet - Low Carb$8.99
Scrambled eggs folded into an omelet
- Sausage & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Chopped Sausage links with a choice of cheese
- Sausage & Cheese Omelet - Low Carb$12.49
Chopped Sausage links with a choice of cheese
- Spinach, Mushroom, and Cheese Omelet$14.49
Fresh spinach with grilled Portobello mushrooms and choice of cheese.
- Spinach, Mushroom, and Cheese Omelet - Low Carb$12.49
Fresh spinach with grilled Portobello mushrooms and choice of cheese.
- Three Cheese Omelet$11.49
A combination of American, Swiss, and Cheddar cheese.
- Three Cheese Omelet - Low Carb$9.49
A combination of American, Swiss, and Cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Delight$14.99
Grilled Portobellos, green peppers, and onion. Topped with grilled tomatoes.
- Veggie Delight - Low Carb$12.99
Grilled Portobellos, green peppers, and onion. Topped with grilled tomatoes.
- Western Omelet$14.99
Grilled ham, green peppers, onions, and your choice of cheese.
- Western Omelet - Low Carb$12.99
Grilled ham, green peppers, onions, and your choice of cheese.
- Low Carb Cheeseburger Omelet$13.99
Favorites
- 1 Banana Nut Pancake$6.49
One golden brown pancake with sliced banana and chopped walnuts.
- 2 Banana Nut Pancakes$8.49
Two golden brown pancakes with sliced banana and chopped walnuts.
- 1 Blueberry Pancake$4.99
One golden brown pancake with blueberries
- 2 Blueberry Pancakes$6.99
Two golden brown pancakes with blueberries
- 1 Chocolate Chip Pancake$5.49
One golden brown pancake filled with chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, and topped with whipped cream.
- 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.49
Two golden brown pancakes filled with chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, and topped with whipped cream.
- Blueberry Baked Oatmeal$7.49
- Cranberry Nut Baked Oatmeal$7.49
- FOM Oatmeal$7.49
- No Sugar Added Blueberry Baked Oatmeal$7.49
- No Sugar Added Plain Baked Oatmeal$7.49
- Plain Baked Oatmeal$7.49
- Vanilla Peach Baked Oatmeal$7.49
- Cooked Oatmeal$4.99
Old fashioned cooked oatmeal
- Creamed Beef$7.99
Oregon Dairy's own creamed dried beef served over toast or potatoes.
- Biscuit & Gravy$8.99
Oregon Dairy's sausage gravy served over biscuits or potato.
- Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche$9.99
- Quiche Lorraine (Bacon & Swiss)$9.99
- Spinach Quiche$9.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg & Ham Bagel Sandwich$6.99
Scrambled eggs, country ham and your choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.
- Breakfast Wrap$6.49
Scrambled eggs with bacon and your choice of cheese wrapped in a soft, warm tortilla.
- Egg Muffin$5.99
Scrambled eggs, Canadian Bacon, and your choice of cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
- Egg Sandwich$4.49
Scrambled eggs served on your choice of bread or toast.
- Egg Sandiwch with Cheese$4.99
- Bacon & Cheese Egg Sandwich$6.49
- Ham & Cheese Egg Sandwich$6.49
- Sausage & Cheese Egg Sandwich$6.49
- Breakfast Quesadilla$10.99
A grilled, soft tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, salsa, and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Toast & Pastries
- Avocado Toast$6.49
Toasted multigrain bread and our delicious avocado spread.
- Avocado Toast with Toppings$8.99
Toasted multigrain bread and our delicious avocado spread. Choose any 3 toppings, Add 50¢ per additional topping. 2 eggs any style, Cherry tomatoes, Bacon crumbles, Grilled sliced onions, Jalapenos,Steamed spinach, Feta Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Balsamic dressing
- Buttermilk Biscuits$2.49
- Donut$1.29
- Mr. Sticky's Famous Cinnamon Bun$5.99
Served with cream cheese icing.
- Mr. Sticky's Stickybun$5.99
Mr. Sticky's Famous sticky bun.
- Muffins$2.99
Grilled or Warm
- New York-Style Bagel$2.49
- Toast$1.99
A La Carte
- 1/2 Avocado$2.00
- Creamed Beef over Potatoes$7.49
- Creamed Chipped Beef over Toast$7.49
Oregon Dairy's own creamed dried chipped beef served over toast.
- Extra Large Fresh Egg$1.29
- Fresh Melon Salad$3.99
- Fried Cornmeal Mush$2.49
- Fruit Cocktail$2.99
- Ham Slice$3.49
- Hash Brown Patty$1.99
- Home Fries$2.49
- Home Fries w/ Onions$2.49
- One Banana Nut Buttermilk Pancake$6.49
One golden brown pancake with sliced banana and chopped walnuts.
- Two Banana Nut Buttermilk Pancakes$8.49
Two golden brown pancakes with sliced banana and chopped walnuts.
- One Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake$4.99
One golden brown pancake filled woth blueberries.
- Two Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes$5.99
Two golden brown pancakes filled woth blueberries.
- One Buttermilk Pancake$3.99
- Two Buttermilk Pancakes$4.99
- One Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancake$4.99
One golden brown pancake filled with chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, and topped with whipped cream.
- Two Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes$5.99
Two golden brown pancakes filled with chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, and topped with whipped cream.
- One Egg and Toast$3.49
- Two Eggs and Toast$4.49
- Two Extra Eggs$2.48
- Sausage Link$2.29
- Scrapple$3.49
- Grilled Scrapple$3.49
- Three Bacon Slices$3.99
- Pecan Waffle$5.99
- Waffle$4.99
- 1 Slice of French Toast$4.49
- 2 Slices of French Toast$5.49
- 3 Slices of French Toast$6.49
- 4 Slices of French Toast$7.49
- Cup of Creamed Beef$2.99
- Bowl of Creamed Beef$4.99
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$3.49
- Bowl of Sausage Gravy$5.49
Lunch & Dinner
Seafood & Dairy Dinners
- 1 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$17.99
Hand-formed with lots of crab, broiled with butter. Served with two sides and rolls.
- 2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$24.99
Hand-formed with lots of crab, broiled with butter. Served with two sides and rolls
- Broiled Tilapia$15.99
Boneless 8oz tilapia fillet broiled with butter and lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two sides and rolls.
- Fried 5oz Haddock Sandwich$13.99
Flaky, white, and delicious served on a grilled country-style roll. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Haddock Fillet$16.99
Wild caught 8oz haddock fillet broiled with butter and lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two sides and rolls.
Dinner Sandwiches
Quesadillas
- Cheeseburger Quesadilla$14.99
Ground beef with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, Pepper-Jack and Cheddar Cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$14.99
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, Pepper-Jack and Cheddar.
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Chicken, Pepper-Jack and Cheddar.
- Pulled Pork and Pineapple Quesadilla$14.49
Pulled pork with crushed pineapple, Pepper - Jack and Cheddar.
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken strips, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
- Garden Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken strips, hard-boiled egg, grape tomatoes, oriental noodles and sunflower seeds served over fresh mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
- Lettuce with Hot Bacon Dressing$3.49
- Small Garden Salad$3.49
- Sweet & Sour Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, Mandarin oranges, onion slices and fat free raspberry vinaigrette.
- Taco Salad$13.99
Fresh mixed greens, beef chili, shredded Cheddar cheese and sliced tomato served on our own made tortilla chips with salsa and sour cream.
Farm Favorites
- 1 Chicken Croquettes$13.49
Home-style chicken croquettes served over mashed potatoes and topped with chicken gravy. Includes one side.
- 2 Chicken Croquettes$15.49
Home-style chicken croquettes served over mashed potatoes and topped with chicken gravy. Includes one side.
- Chicken & Waffle$11.99
Fresh made waffle topped with pulled boneless chicken breast and gravy. Served with one side.
- Chicken Corn Pie$13.49
A hearty slice of our chicken corn pie (contains hard-boiled egg) topped with savory chicken gravy. Served with one side.
- Chicken Pot Pie$11.99
A generous portion of pot pie noodles, potatoes, and chicken in a savory broth. Served with one side.
- Famous Shepherds Pie$13.49
Ground beef, mixed vegetables, and beef gravy in a casserole topped with mashed potatoes, then broiled. Served with one side.
- Macaroni & Cheese and Stewed Tomatoes$12.49
Our own macaroni & cheese topped with Cheddar cheese, then broiled and served with sweet stewed tomatoes.
- Roast Turkey$15.49
Slow-roasted, hand pulled, white and dark turkey meat, served over potato filling. Served with cranberry relish and one side.
Dinner Entrees
- 1 Mom Hurst's Meatloaf$14.99
The Matriarch's own recipe topped with sweet ketchup. Served with two sides.
- 2 Mom Hurst's Meatloaf$16.99
The Matriarch's own recipe topped with sweet ketchup. Served with two sides.
- 5oz Apple Butter BBQ Chicken$12.49
Boneless, chicken breast grilled and topped with apple butter bbq sauce. Served with two sides.
- 10oz Apple Butter BBQ Chicken$14.99
Boneless, chicken breast grilled and topped with apple butter bbq sauce. Served with two sides.
- 5 oz Garlic Herb Chicken$12.49
Boneless, chicken breast grilled and lightly seasoned. Served with two sides.
- 10oz Garlic Herb Chicken$14.99
Boneless, chicken breast grilled and lightly seasoned. Served with two sides.
- 2 Sweet & Sour Hamballs$12.49
Gene Wenger's ham loaf mix topped with our signature sweet & sour pineapple sauce. Served with two sides.
- 4 Sweet & Sour Hamballs$14.99
Gene Wenger's ham loaf mix topped with our signature sweet & sour pineapple sauce. Served with two sides.
- John F. Martin Smoked Sausage$12.99
Delicious Lancaster County smoked sausage, deep-fried crispy and juicy. Served with two sides.
- Liver & Onions$17.49
The best liver and onions around, grilled to order with lots of fresh grilled onions. Served with two sides.
- Pork and Sauerkraut$12.99
Slow-roasted together the oldfashioned way and served with mashed potatoes, and one side.
- Roast Beef and Filling$17.99
Slow-cooked, tender and delicious roast beef served over potato filling. Includes one side.
- Salisbury Steak$15.99
6 oz. Salisbury steak served with grilled onions, mushrooms, and beef gravy. Served with two sides.
- Side Dish$3.49
- Side Platter$12.99
A platter of four sides.
Burgers
- Own Burger$13.99
Our own 6-oz. Black Angus Beef Burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce and tomato served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Grilled Cheeseburger$14.49
Our own 6-oz. Black Angus Beef Burger topped with cheese and "sandwiched" on your choice of grilled bread.
- Swiss & Rye Melt$14.49
Our own 6-oz. Black Angus Beef Burger topped with Swiss on grilled Rye.
Hot Sandwiches
- 1/2 Corned Beef Rachel Sandwich$10.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with chips & pickle.
- Corned Beef Rachel Sandwich$13.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$10.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with chips & pickle.
- Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Turkey Rachel Sandwich$10.49
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with chips & pickle.
- Turkey Rachel Sandwich$13.99
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Turkey Reuben Sandwich$10.49
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with chips & pickle.
- Turkey Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Served with chips & pickle.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Turkey Cranberry Grill$9.99
Grilled turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, and cranberry relish served on grilled sourdough bread. Served with chips & pickle.
- Turkey Cranberry Grill$13.49
Grilled turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, and cranberry relish served on grilled sourdough bread. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Apple Butter Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Slow roasted and tender pulled pork topped with Apple Butter BBQ sauce served on a Brioche roll. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.99
Chopped beef topped with melted cheese, sauce and grilled onions on a Philly-style roll. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Chicken Rachel Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tenders, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, lettuce, and tomato served with Thousand Island dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken breast strips with house ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onions in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Ham & Cheese on a Pretzel Roll$10.99
Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$10.49
- 1/2 Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.99
Cold Sandwiches
- 1/2 Avocado BLT$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & 1/2 avocado on your choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle.
- Avocado BLT$12.49
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & 1/2 avocado on your choice of bread. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Our deli fresh, signature home-style chunky chicken salad, and avocado with lettuce and tomato on toasted multi-grain bread. Served with chips & pickle.
- Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.49
Our deli fresh, signature home-style chunky chicken salad, and avocado with lettuce and tomato on toasted multi-grain bread. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 BLT$6.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and you choice of bread.
- BLT$10.49
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on your choice of bread
- 1/2 Cran-Orange Chicken Salald-wich$9.49
Chicken salad with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, and lettuce on toasted multi-grain bread. Served with chips & pickle
- Cran-Orange Chicken Salald-wich$12.99
Chicken salad with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, and lettuce on toasted multi-grain bread. Served with one side, chips & pickle
- 1/2 Signature Chunky Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Our deli fresh chunky chicken salad, signature home-style recipe on your choice of bread, with lettuce. Served with chips & pickle.
- Signature Chunky Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
Our deli fresh chunky chicken salad, signature home-style recipe on your choice of bread, with lettuce. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Signature Egg & Olive Sandwich$6.99
Our deli fresh egg & olive salad, signature home-style recipe on your choice of bread, with lettuce. Served with chips & pickle.
- Egg & Olive Sandwich$10.49
Our deli fresh egg & olive salad, signature home-style recipe on your choice of bread, with lettuce. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- 1/2 Signature Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.99
Our deli fresh tuna salad, signature home-style recipe on your choice of bread, with lettuce. Served with chips & pickle.
- Signature Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.49
Our deli fresh tuna salad, signature home-style recipe on your choice of bread, with lettuce. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Ham Triple Decker Club$13.49
Ham, cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Turkey Triple Decker Club$13.49
Turkey breast, cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
- Turkey Pretzel Sandwich$13.49
Turkey breast, cheese, spinach, and tomato on a grilled pretzel roll. Served with one side, chips & pickle.
Soup
Buffet
- Soup & Salad Bar$13.99
Enjoy a variety of hot soups, fresh salads and dinner rolls. Add the dessert bar for an additional $2.00
- Lunch & Dinner Buffet$17.99
Enjoy a delicious variety of Lancaster County entrees, soup, salad, dessert bar, and a dip of your favorite hand-dipped ice cream!
- Kid's Lunch and Dinner Buffet$8.99
Enjoy a delicious variety of Lancaster County entrees, soup, salad, dessert bar, and a dip of your favorite hand-dipped ice cream!
- Sunday Brunch Buffet$17.99
Served Sundays only from 11am-2pm Enjoy our breakfast buffet along with the soup and salad bar. Includes a dip of your favorite hand-dipped ice cream.
- Kid's Sunday Brunch Buffet$8.99
Served Sundays only from 11am-2pm Enjoy our breakfast buffet along with the soup and salad bar. Includes a dip of your favorite hand-dipped ice cream.
- Adult Ice Cream (Buffet)
- Soup, Salad, and Dessert Bar$15.99
A La Carte
- 4 Sides$12.99
- Baked Beans$3.49
- Baked Potato$3.49
- Cole Slaw$3.49
- Corn Nuggets$3.49
- Curly Fries$3.49
- French Fries$3.49
- Fruit Cocktail$3.49
- Jello Salad$3.49
- Mac & Cheese$3.49
- Mashed Potatoes$3.49
- Mixed Vegetables$3.49
- Onion Rings$3.49
- Pepper Cabbage$3.49
- Potato Filling$3.49
- Stewed Tomatoes$3.49
- Sweet Corn$3.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
- Bag of Chips$0.75
Good's Bag of Chips
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Juice
Tea
Water
Employee Coffee
Extra Kid's Beverage
Kid's Menu
Kids' Breakfast
- Kid's Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich on a Roll$5.99
Served with a kid's drink
- Kid's Egg, Toast, and Meat$5.99
Served with bacon or sausage and a kid's drink
- Kid's French Toast with Meat$5.99
Served with bacon or sausage and a kid's drink
- Kid's Pancake with Meat$5.99
Served with bacon or sausage and a kid's drink
Kids' Lunch & Dinner
- Ch/2 Chicken Tenders$7.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/5" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Beef & Filling$7.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Cheeseburger$7.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Chicken Pot Pie$7.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Fried Shrimp$7.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Grilled Cheese$6.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Hot Dog$6.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Ch/Mac & Cheese Meal$6.99
- Ch/Turkey & Filling$7.99
Served with one side, kids' drink, and a complimentary kids' dip of ice cream (cone or dish)
- Kids' Ice Cream (w/ Meal)
Buffet
Sunrise
- 1 Slice of Bacon$1.09
- 3 Slices of Bacon$3.49
- Bagel$2.49
- Breakfast Quesadilla$10.99
A grilled, soft tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, salsa, and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
- Breakfast Wrap$6.49
Scrambled eggs, with bacon and cheese wrapped in a soft, warm tortilla.
- Classic Breakfast$6.99
Scrambled eggs, hash brown and toast.
- Creamed Chipped Beef over Hashbrowns$7.49
Oregon Dairy's own creamed dried chipped beef served over hashbrowns.
- Creamed Chipped Beef over Toast$7.49
Oregon Dairy's own creamed dried chipped beef served over toast.
- Blueberry Baked Oatmeal$7.49
Our famous baked oatmel.
- Cranberry Nut Baked Oatmeal$7.49
Our famous baked oatmel.
- Flavor of the Month Baked Oatmeal$7.49
Our famous baked oatmel.
- No Sugar Added Blueberry Baked Oatmeal$7.49
Our famous baked oatmel.
- No Sugar Added Plain Baked Oatmeal$7.49
Our famous baked oatmel.
- Plain Baked Oatmeal$7.49
Our famous baked oatmel.
- Vanilla Peach Baked Oatmeal$7.49
Our famous baked oatmel.
- Egg Muffin Sandwich$5.99
Scrambled eggs, Canadian Bacon, and cheese on a toasted English muffin.
- Egg Sandwich$4.49
Scrambled eggs served on bread or toast.
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Scrambled eggs with cheese served on bread or toast.
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon served on bread or toast.
- Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Scrambled eggs with cheese and hamd served on bread or toast.
- One Banana Nut Buttermilk Pancake$6.49
One golden brown pancake with sliced banana and chopped walnuts.
- Two Banana Nut Buttermilk Pancakes$8.49
Two golden brown pancakes with sliced banana and chopped walnuts.
- One Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake$4.99
One golden brown pancake filled woth blueberries.
- Two Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes$5.99
Two golden brown pancakes filled woth blueberries.
- One Buttermilk Pancake$3.99
- Two Buttermilk Pancakes$4.99
- One Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancake$4.99
One golden brown pancake filled with chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, and topped with whipped cream.
- Two Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes$5.99
Two golden brown pancakes filled with chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, and topped with whipped cream.
- Hashbrown$1.99
- Scrapple$2.99
- Toast$1.99
- Pecan Golden Brown Waffle$5.99
- Golden Brown Waffle$4.99
Gluten Less Lunch & Dinner
Gluten Less Farm Favorites
- Chili & Cheese Baked Potato$12.99
Our famous chili smothered over a baked potato and topped with cheddar cheese. Served w/1 Gluten-Less Side
- Garden Salad$3.49
- Lettuce with Bacon Dressing$3.49
- Liver & Onions$17.49
The best liver around - grilled to order with lots of fresh grilled onions. Served w/2 Gluten-Less Sides
- Oregon Dairy's Shepherd's Pie$13.49
Grilled ground beef, mixed vegetable casserole topped with real mashed potatoes. Served w/1 GlutenLess side
- Pork & Sauerkraut$12.99
Slow-roasted together and served with real mashed potatoes. Served w/1 Gluten-Less Side
- Roast Beef$17.99
Slow-cooked, tender & delicious. Served w/2 Gluten-Less Sides
- Roast Turkey$15.49
Slow-roasted, handpulled white & dark turkey. Served w/2 Gluten-Less Sides
- Side Dish$3.49
- Taco Salad$13.99
Fresh-cut lettuce topped with beef chili, shredded Cheddar cheese and sliced tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Vegetable Platter$12.99
A platter of four sides
- Veggie & Cheese Baked Potato$12.49
Grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese over a baked potato. Served w/1 Gluten-Less side
Gluten Less Dutch Dinners
- 5 oz. Apple Butter BBQ Chicken$12.49
Grilled boneless chicken breast topped with Apple Butter BBQ sauce. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- 10 oz. Apple Butter BBQ Chicken$14.99
Grilled boneless chicken breast topped with Apple Butter BBQ sauce. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- 5 oz. Garlic & Herb Chicken$12.49
Boneless chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- 10 oz. Garlic & Herb Chicken$14.99
Boneless chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- 5 oz. Grilled Chicken Cristo$13.49
Boneless chicken breast layered with grilled chipped ham and zesty pepper-jack cheese. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- 10 oz. Grilled Chicken Cristo$15.99
Boneless chicken breast layered with grilled chipped ham and zesty pepper-jack cheese. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- 5 oz. Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.99
Grilled boneless chicken breast topped with our signature sweet & sour pineapple sauce. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- 10 oz. Sweet & Sour Chicken$15.49
Grilled boneless chicken breast topped with our signature sweet & sour pineapple sauce. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- Broiled Haddock$16.99
Wild Caught boneless haddock fillets broiled with butter and lemon pepper seasoning. Approx 8 oz serving. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
- Broiled Tilapia$15.99
Boneless tilapia fillet broiled with butter and lemon pepper seasoning. Approx 8oz serving. Served w/ 2 Gluten-Less sides.
Gluten Less Soup
Gluten Less Burger & Sandwich
- Gluten Free Avocado BLT$12.49
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado. Served with chips & pickel and one Gluten-Less side.
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Burger$13.99
Our own 6-oz. Black Angus Beef Burger with lettuce and tomato served with one Gluten-Less side, chips & pickle.
- Gluten Free Cheesesteak$13.99
Chopped beef topped with melted cheese, sauce & grilled onions. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side.
- Gluten Free Corned Beef Rachel$13.99
Corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island dressing. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side.
- Gluten Free Turkey Rachel$13.99
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island dressing. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side
- Gluten Free Corned Beef Rueben$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island dressing. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side
- Gluten Free Turkey Reuben$13.99
Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island dressing. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side
- Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.99
Grilled with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side.
- Gluten Free Grilled Ham & Cheese$10.99
Grilled ham with your choice of cheese. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side.
- Gluten Free Turkey Cranberry Grill$13.49
Grilled turkey breast with melted cheddar cheese and topped with cranberry relish. Served w/ chips & pickle and one Gluten-Less side.
Gluten-Free Breakfast
Gluten-Less Country Breakfast Platter
- #1 Eggs & Potatoes$8.99
Two fresh eggs any style with homefries.
- #2 Eggs, Meat & Potatoes$11.99
Two fresh eggs any style with homefries, choice of bacon or sausage
- #6 Country Style Eggs$11.99
A delicious combination of scrambled eggs, potatoes, grilled onions & green peppers and choice of cheese
- #7 Breakfast Potato Bowl$12.99
Home fries with grilled fajita onions & peppers, and steamed spinach with two eggs any style, drizzled with our creamy sriracha aioli.
- #8 Eggs & Meat$9.99
Two fresh eggs any style with choice of bacon or sausage
- #12 Country Combo$13.49
Grilled potatoes with two fresh eggs any style, with choice of cheese & topped w/delicious stewed tomatoes
- #15 Eggs Benedict$12.99
Two poached eggs served over grilled Canadian bacon & topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served w/ homefries
Gluten-Less Breakfast Omelets
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Chopped smoked bacon with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries.
- Cheese Omelet$10.99
Select American, Swiss, Cheddar or Pepper Jack Cheese, served with home fries.
- Greek Omelet$14.49
Grilled tomato, grill-steamed baby spinach and feta cheese . Served with home fries.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Chipped grilled ham with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries.
- Portobella & Cheese Omelet$13.49
Grilled Portobella mushrooms with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries.
- Spinach, Mushroom & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Grilled steamed baby spinach with grilled Portobella mushrooms and choice of cheese. Served with home fries.
- Three Cheese Omelet$11.49
A combination of American, Swiss, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with home fries.
- Veggie Delight Omelet$14.49
Grilled Portobella mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomato. Served with home fries.
- Western Omelet$14.99
Grilled ham, green peppers, onions with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries.