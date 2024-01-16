The River Burger Bar 137 N. Wayne Ave.
Featured Items
FOOD
Nibblers
- Davy Knot$12.00
A Jumbo Bavarian Pub Pretzel with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
- Jalapeno Bobbers$8.00
The perfect combination of melted cream cheese and jalapeños, fried to a golden brown and served with a chili ranch. These are sure to set your hook.
- Buffalotts$6.00
Classic tots infused with buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and a side of buffalo sauce.
- Cheese Curds$7.00
- 12 Jumbo Chicky Wings$17.00
6 bone-in crispy yet juicy wings of chicken.
- Fried Green Maters$10.00
Fried green tomatoes with pico de gallo, goat cheese crumbles and green onions on a bed of arugula.
- Skipping Stones$8.00
- 6 Jumbo Chicky Wings$11.00
- 9 Jumbo Chicky Wings (Copy)$14.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
6 fried vegetable spring rolls served with Sweet Thai sauce for dipping.
- Lunker Fries$8.00
Greener Things
Sandwiches
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Country fried chicken strips, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and spicy ranch rolled up in a wrap.
- The Flat Tire$13.00
Seasoned angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and grilled onions served quesadilla style. Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, green onion and chili cream on a bed of shredded ice burg lettuce.
- French Broad BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Mouth watering pulled pork smothered in house-made spicy bbq sauce with creole mustard, fried red onion ring and pickles. A must try! Served with a pickle spear and chips.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and spicy ranch rolled up in a wrap.
- Salmon BLT$13.00
Grilled wild-caught Alaskan salmon with lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, applewood smoked bacon on Jalapeno cornbread.
- Fried Green Tomato Wrap$13.00
Burgers
- Waynesburger$12.00
A burger that stands up to the rich history of Waynesboro. Certified Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, herb mayo and dill pickles. Served with American Cheese. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all to-go burgers, at a medium-well temperature.
- The Fun Guy$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with assorted sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and an herb mayo. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
- The Chilito Hot Dish$14.00
There is no right or wrong way to land this one. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with our house-made veggie chili, Frito Lay Fritos, grilled onions, pimento cheese and jalapeños. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
- The Hipster$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with provolone, arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, avocado and a spicy aioli. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
- Udder Goatness$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with goat cheese, arugula, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic and grilled onions drizzled with balsamic reduction. To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature. ***
- The Sundrop$15.00
Our take on a Bacon, Egg and Cheese. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, spicy aioli, American cheese and a sunny side up egg. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
- Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon, arugula and grilled onions. Served with house-made pub chips and a pickle spear.
- Western$15.00
This amazing burger has our certified angus beef patty with bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, spicy mayo and fried red onion ring. Yes!
- Shiner$15.00