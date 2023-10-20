The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
FOOD
Appetizers
The accident that became a fan favorite! Banana pepper rings dipped in our signature batter fried to a golden crisp. That perfect complement of sweet, salty and tangy.
Diced potatoes and cheddar cheese breaded and fried to a golden brown. Think of them as cheesy tator tots, only better.
Soft, gooey and oh so good!! A Wisconsin must and easily the best around served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Freshly fried yellow tortilla chips served with a delicious picante salsa.
Freshly fried yellow tortilla chips covered with melted cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, pico de gallo, jalapenos and topped with shredded cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Choose from mexi-cali chicken or nacho beef (Upgrade to pulled pork for $1 more).
Breaded portobello mushrooms fried to a perfect golden brown served with your favorite dipping sauce.
A perfect little taste bud wake up cooked to a golden brown served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Choose from pretzel bites, cheddar rounds, fried, mushrooms, cheese curds, fried banana peppers, broccoli cheddar bites, mini corn dogs or jalapeño poppers.
Choose from pretzel bites, cheddar rounds, fried, mushrooms, cheese curds, fried banana peppers, broccoli cheddar bites, mini corn dogs or jalapeño poppers.
Sliced potato skins topped with green onions, Applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese served with a side of sour cream.
Warm soft pretzel pillows served with your choice of dipping sauce. It’s Wisconsin so we recommend the beer cheese!!
Burgers
The Rock’s specialty burger with all the classic fixings: lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
The Rock’s specialty burger grilled with bourbon black pepper glaze and topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and a fried egg on a pretzel bun.
The Rock’s specialty burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and a drizzle of our house made mango habanero sauce on a brioche bun.
The Rock’s specialty burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and two slices of Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough.
The Rock’s specialty burger topped with Pepper Jack and extra sharp cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, roasted jalapeños, sliced avocado, grilled red onions and spicy chipotle ranch on a brioche bun accompanied with a garnish of deep fried banana peppers.
Chicken & Shrimp
Our deliciously seasoned JUMBO wings served hot and juicy. Perfect naked or tossed in your favorite sauce.
Fresh cut chicken breast dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Delicious gulf shrimp breaded in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fresh cut chicken breasts dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fresh cut chicken breasts seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Sandwiches/Wraps
Fresh chicken breast dipped in our signature batter and fried to golden perfection. It is then topped with Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado ranch on a brioche bun.
Honey Dijon chicken breast topped cheddar cheese, sliced avocado and peppercorn ranch on a brioche bun. Sliced tomato and lettuce on the side. (Available in a wrap).
Fresh chicken breast seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. It is then topped with sliced tomatoes and iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun.
Crisp Applewood smoked bacon topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, sliced avocado and mayo on grilled Texas Toast (Available in a wrap).
Sliced beef or chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms on a grilled hoagie bun served with a side of au jus.
A ridiculous amount of perfectly seasoned slow roasted juicy pork shoulder, caramelized onions and provolone cheese on a brioche bun served with a side of deep fried banana peppers and BBQ sauce (Available in a wrap).
Salads
Spring mix, granny smith apples, extra sweet cranberries, pecans, shaved red onions, crumbled feta, grated parmesan and crumbled bacon with lemon-basil vinaigrette served on the side.
Chopped iceberg lettuce with sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, sliced egg and diced ham with dressing on the side.
Extra Sauce
Baby Back Ribs
These beautiful meaty baby back ribs are rubbed in our specialty seasoning, slow cooked, then glazed with your choice of our signature house made Bourbon Black Pepper or Honey BBQ Barbeque sauce. If you like fall off the bone ribs that melt in your mouth you will love these. Served with coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Sides
Brew City Beer Battered Thin Cut French Fries are crispy, crunchy and extra-long. Covered in premium craft beer batter, these thin cut french fries are delicious and the best choice.
Brew City Beer Battered thin cut onion tanglers are great for quick kitchen-to-table service. These thin-cut onion rings come twice dipped in a beer batter for exceptional crunch and flavor. Pair these Brew City onion tanglers with ranch dressing or ketchup for a hearty serving.
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Seasoned Fries. Crispy sweet potatoes are lightly seasoned with a distinctive blend of sea salt, garlic, onion, and a special mixture of chili, black, and red pepper to surprise and delight even the most passionate sweet potato fan.
A perfect health choice with your choice of dressing
Kids
The classic sandwich with 2 slices American cheese served on Texas Toast and choice of side.
Golden brown mini corn dogs cooked to perfection with your choice of side.
Fresh cut chicken breast coated in our signature buttermilk batter recipe and fried to a perfection served with your choice of side.
The classic burger cooked to your liking and served with your choice of side.