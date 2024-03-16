The Rolling Grill** 4351 Ebenezer Road
Appetizers
Dessert
Drinks
Kids Menu
Salads
- Avocado Cobb Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, and iceberg blend, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado, sliced egg, smokey bacon, and crumbled blue cheese
- Caesar Salad$11.95
- Chef Salad$15.95
Fresh sliced pit beef, turkey, ham, romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Cheddar cheese, provolone cheese
- Garden Salad$8.95
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, and red onion
- Greek Salad$12.95
Romaine & iceberg blend, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
- Pit Beef Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, topped with our Pit Beef.
- Side Salad$4.99
Sandwiches
- Colossal Pit Sandwich$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.95
Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato
- Pit Beef$11.95
- Pit Corned Beef$11.50
- Pit Ham$10.50
- Pit Turkey$11.50
- Pulled Chicken$9.95
- Pulled Pork$9.95
- Roma Italian Sausage$8.95
With peppers and onions
- Three Meat Combo$12.95
- Two Meat Combo$12.50
Seafood
Sides
Specialty Creations
- Applewood Smoked Ribs$20.95+
Smoked Babyback Ribs
- Beef Dijon$13.95
Homemade pit beef topped with roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, provolone, dijon mustard, RG horseradish sauce on freshly baked sourdough bread
- Burnt End Chili$7.95+
Homemade chili made with the burnt ends from our pit beef.
- Hot Ham and Cheese$11.95
Pit ham, Cheddar cheese, and tiger sauce on a brioche roll
- Hot Pit Beef with Gravy$14.95
Our pit beef served as an open-face sandwich with fries and gravy on the side
- Hot Pit Turkey with Gravy$13.95
Our pit turkey served as an open face with fries and gravy on the side
- Loaded Mac and Cheese$12.95
- Meat Market$13.95
Pit beef, turkey, sausage with Cheddar cheese, tiger, and BBQ sauce on a sub roll
- Pit Beef Cheesesteak$13.95
Pit beef, lettuce, tomato, peppers & onions, provolone cheese, and tiger sauce on a sub roll
- Pit Beef French Dip$14.95
Pit beef cooked in au jus on a sub roll with caramelized onions, and provolone cheese, served with our housemade tiger sauce and au jus
- Rolling Grill Sampler$11.95
3 mini sliders: pit beef, pit turkey, and pit ham
- The Rolling Club$14.50
Pit beef, caramelized onions, melted Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, mac & cheese, and applewood smoked bacon on a brioche roll
- The Rolling Grill$13.50
Pit beef, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw on a brioche roll
- The Rolling Grilled Cheese$12.50
Slow cooked barbacoa, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread
- The Rolling Rachel$13.95
Pit turkey, provolone cheese, coleslaw, and tiger sauce on sourdough
- The Rolling Reuben$14.95
Pit corned beef, coleslaw, provolone cheese, and tiger sauce on sourdough
Tacos
- Barbacoa Street Tacos$15.95
Slow-cooked barbacoa topped with corn salsa, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, and sriracha mayo
- Carne Asada Tacos$15.95
- Mahi Tacos$12.95
Blackened mahi mahi topped with pineapple salsa
- Pulled Pork Tacos$11.95
Our pulled pork topped with homemade coleslaw and vinegar-based BBQ sauce
- Rockfish Tacos$12.95
Topped with coleslaw and spicy mayo
- Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Marinated shrimp, red cabbage slaw, and spicy mayo