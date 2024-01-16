The Rolling Pin Artisan Bakery and Cafe 102 W Auglaize st
Bakery
Pastry
- Cinnamon Roll$4.25
- Pepperoni Roll$4.50
- Cherry Chocolate Scone$3.75
- Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone$3.75
- Chocolate Chip Espresso Muffin$3.75
- Almond Poppyseed Muffin$3.75
- Blueberry Lemon Muffin$3.75
- Tomato & Herb Ricotta Galette$4.25
- Chocolate Strawberry Galette$3.25
- Potato Handpie$4.00
- Rocky Road Cookie$1.50
- Grandma's Oatmeal Cookie$1.50
- M&M cookie$1.50
- GF Banana Bread
One inch slice of GF banana bread, contains walnuts$4.00
Bread
Croissant
Brunch
Soup
Sandwiches
- Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, mayo, avocado, tomato, fresh greens and hot honey on toasted Sourdough$9.50
- Tuna on Rye
Tuna with mayonaise and spices, pickled red onion, pickles, and fresh greens on toasted Rye$9.00
- Mediterranean Veggie
Grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, feta, and hummus on open-faced ciabatta$8.00
- Caprese Grilled Cheese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze grilled on Milk Bread$8.00
Salads
