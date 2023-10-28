The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale 189 Main Street
Food
Appetizers (An Choi)
Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!
Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!
Our signature crispy pork spring rolls with a whole shrimp
The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce
The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce
2 delicious rolls of rice noodles, shrimp and pork rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce
2 delicious rolls of noodles, tofu & vegetable rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce
Crispy fried chicken wings glazed with a sweet chili sauce inspired by Central Vietnam
Pho
Sandwiches (Banh Mi)
Grilled pork belly, Cha (a Vietnamese cold cut) and a house special pate served on a toasted fresh baguette filled w/cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon
Tender angus beef cook to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce and cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Lightly fired tofu paired with bean sprouts, cauliflower/zucchini w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled, served on baguette along w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Juicy chicken legs seasoned with a Vietnamese barbeque marinade and grilled w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Entrees (Bun/Com)
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Tender angus beef grilled to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Juicy, grilled seasoned chicken legs w/a Vietnamese barbeque marinade. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Asian spices shrimp grilled and served while still tender. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
A delicious salmon steak that is grilled and served with satueed tomato, garlic and cilantro. Your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Tender succulent marinated grilled pork chop. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Lightly fired tofu sauteed with diced tomato, cilantro, garlic and served w/vegetable and your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and ginger/scallion soy sauce
Our signature dish cut into pieces and served over vermicelli noodles w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette