The Rolling Stoves
BEVERAGES
Bottled Water
FOOD
Sandwiches
Beast of Burden
$14.00
Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and fried jalapeño. Served on a toasted bun.
Satisfaction
$14.00
Fried chicken with strawberry- jalapeño jam, fresh jalapeño, bacon, lettuce, and balsamic glaze. Served on a toasted bun.
Gimme Shelter
$14.00
Fried chicken tossed in mild hot sauce topped with onion rings, fried jalapeño, lettuce, and ranch dressing. Served on a toasted bun.
Hot Dogs
It's Only Rock N Roll
$11.00
All beef frank with bacon, sautéed red bell peppers and onion, avocado, tomato, ketchup, and mustard.
Under My Thumb
$9.00
Chicago style inspired all beef frank with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomato, onion, pickle spear, and celery salt.
Start Me Up
$7.00
All beef frank with ketchup and mustard.