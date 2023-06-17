The Rolling Stoves

BEVERAGES

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

FANTA

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

FOOD

Sandwiches

Beast of Burden

$14.00

Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and fried jalapeño. Served on a toasted bun.

Satisfaction

$14.00

Fried chicken with strawberry- jalapeño jam, fresh jalapeño, bacon, lettuce, and balsamic glaze. Served on a toasted bun.

Gimme Shelter

$14.00

Fried chicken tossed in mild hot sauce topped with onion rings, fried jalapeño, lettuce, and ranch dressing. Served on a toasted bun.

Hot Dogs

It's Only Rock N Roll

$11.00

All beef frank with bacon, sautéed red bell peppers and onion, avocado, tomato, ketchup, and mustard.

Under My Thumb

$9.00

Chicago style inspired all beef frank with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomato, onion, pickle spear, and celery salt.

Start Me Up

$7.00

All beef frank with ketchup and mustard.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.00

Choice of chocolate or vanilla cookies.