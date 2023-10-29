The Roost
Starters
Side Cars
On the Bun Burgers
Single 1/4 lb perfectly seasoned burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle and served on a delicious toasted split top bun. Comes with a side of fries
Two 1/4 lb perfectly seasoned patties, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle and served on a delicious toasted split top bun. Comes with a side of fries
Three 1/4 lb perfectly seasoned patties, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle and served on a delicious toasted split top bun. Comes with a side of fries
Single 1/4 lb perfectly seasoned patty, topped with Pinapple, teriyaki Provalone Cheese,lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle and served on a delicious toasted split top bun. Comes with a side of fries
Single 1/4 lb perfectly seasoned patty, topped with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle and served on a delicious toasted split top bun. Comes with a side of fries
Single 1/4 lb perfectly seasoned patty, topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy sweet pickle and served on a delicious toasted split top bun. Comes with a side of fries
On the Bun Cluckers
Perfect amount of chicken seasoned and grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle, on a delicious toasted split top bun. Served with a fries.
Perfect amount of chicken seasoned and fried with our special seasoned flour, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle, on a delicious toasted split top bun. Served with a fries.
Perfect amount of chicken seasoned and grilled, topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle, on a delicious toasted split top bun. Served with a fries.
Perfect amount of chicken seasoned and fried with our special seasoned flour, topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy sweet pickle, on a delicious toasted split top bun. Served with a fries.