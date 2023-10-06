Popular Items

Breakfast

Omelets

Schmitty's Special Omelet

$15.39

Three Egg Whites, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Spinach, Mushroom, and Cottage Cheese. Served with Hash browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Garden Omelet

$12.79

Spinach, Red Pepper, Onion, and Feta Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Veggie Omelet

$11.69

Green pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Doodle's Everything Omelet

$17.39

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Western Omelet

$12.79

Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Hot & Spicy Omelet

$13.29

Chorizo, Jalapeno, and Pepper jack Cheese, topped with Salsa. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Southwest Omelet

$13.89

Avocado, Black beans, Red pepper, and Pepper jack cheese, topped with Salsa. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.29

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Chorizo Hash Omelet

$12.89

Rueben Omelet

$14.39

Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island dressing. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Jalapeno Popper Omelet

$12.39

Pepper Jack cheese, Cream cheese with jalapenos, and Bacon. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Build Your Own with Cheese Omelet

$9.69

Three egg omelet with cheese. Make it your own by adding your favorite ingredients. served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Philly Omelet

$14.69

Tater Skillets

Poutine Skillet

$13.29

Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Philly Skillet

$15.59

Tater tots with Shredded Sirloin, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, and Swiss Cheese mixed into Scrambled Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Southwest Skillet

$13.35

Tater tots with Black beans and Red pepper mixed into Scrambled Eggs and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Salsa and Avocado. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Benny Skilllet

$12.89

Tater tots with Ham, Bacon, and Hollandaise Sauce topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.

Build Your Own Skillet

$10.59

Veggie Skillet

$12.59

French Toast

1pc Fr Tst

$4.29

2 pc Fr Tst

$7.59

3 pc Fr Tst

$8.99

1 pc Butter Pecan Fr Tst

$7.45

2 pc Butter Pecan Fr Tst

$10.79

3 pc Butter Pecan Fr Tst

$12.59

1 pc Chocolate Banana Fr tst

$7.45

2 pc Chocolate Banana Fr Tst

$10.79

3 pc Chocolate Banana Fr Tst

$12.59

1 pc Boston Cream Pie Fr Tst

$7.45

2 pc Boston Cream Pie Fr Tst

$10.79

3 pc Boston Cream Pie Fr Toast

$12.59

Pancakes

1 Cake

$5.29

2 Cakes

$8.05

1 Cream Berry Cake

$7.29

2 Cream Berry Cakes

$9.79

1 Boston Cream Pie Cake

$7.29

2 Boston Cream Pie Cakes

$9.79

1 Oatmeal Cookie Cake

$7.29

2 Oatmeal Cookie Cakes

$9.79

1 Fruity Pebble Cake

$7.29

2 Fruity Pebble Cakes

$9.79

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Turtle Belgian

$12.29

Belgian Waffle topped with chocolate, caramel and pecans.

Banana Split Belgian

$13.99

Just like it sounds! A Belgian Waffle topped with a banana split!

Boston Cream Waffle

$12.59

Doodle's Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$12.79

English muffin topped with ham, over medium eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. Served with Hash Browns.

Light Benedict

$12.49

English muffin topped with tomato slices, over medium eggs, and Hollandaise sauce on the side. Served with hash browns.

Southern Benedict

$12.59

English muffin topped with sausage patties, two over medium eggs, and covered in sausage gravy. Served with Hash Browns.

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.59Out of stock

Cornbeef Hash Benedict

$13.99

Homemade Biscuits & Gravy Combos

Full B&G

$8.29

Two biscuits covered in our homemade sausage gravy.

B&G with 2 eggs

$10.99

Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy and two eggs on served on the side.

B&G with Eggs and Meat

$12.29

Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs and meat served on the side.

B&G with Eggs and Hash Browns

$11.99

Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs and hash browns served on the side.

B&G with Everything

$13.49

Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.

Egg Combos

Egg Combo

$9.99

Two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of toast or two junior cakes.

Protein Plate

$10.99

Two eggs, three slices of bacon or three sausage links, tomato slices and a parfait.

Keto Combo

$10.99

Two Eggs, two bacon slices, two sausage links, and an avocado.

Two Eggs and Toast

$7.59

Northern scramble

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.15

One egg cooked to order, cheese, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.

Egg and Meat Sandwich

$10.19

One egg cooked to order, cheese, meat, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.

Breakfast BLT

$10.49

Two eggs over-hard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat.

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Two slice of toast, topped with avocado and two eggs.

1 Waffle Slider With Potato

$12.89

2 Waffle Sliders With Potato

$14.99

Oatmeal Platter

Oatmeal Platter

$11.78

Oatmeal with two eggs and your choice of meat.

1/2 Orders

1/2 B&G

$5.59

One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy.

1/2 B&G with 1 Egg

$7.09

One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg on the side.

1/2 B&G with 1 Egg and 1/2 meat

$8.19

One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and your choice of meat on the side.

1/2 B&G with 1 Egg and Hash Browns

$8.09

One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and hash browns on the side.

1/2 B&G with 1 Egg, 1/2 Meat & Hash Browns

$8.99

One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and your choice of meat, and hash browns on the side.

1/2 side of toast (1 slice)

$1.99

1/2 side of meat

1/2 Avocado Toast

$5.49

Breakfast Sides

Side of toast (2 slices)

$2.99

Side of Potato

$3.89

Side of Meat

$5.29

Side of Oatmeal

$5.49

1 Egg

$1.99

Avocado

$1.69

Side of Tomato Slices

$1.75

Cream Cheese

$0.80

Parfait

$4.35

1/3 Pound Beef Patty

$4.69

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.98

Sauces

Side Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$4.39

Side Coleslaw

$1.69

Beverages & Smoothies

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Juice

$3.15

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Doodle's Iced Tea

$2.99

Soda

$3.05

Milk

$3.15

Cappuccino

$3.19

Coffee Catering

$21.99

Smoothies

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.29

Yogurt, pina colada smoothie mix, and pineapple

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.29

Yogurt, strawberry banana smoothie mix, strawberries and bananas

Da Bomb Smoothie

$5.29

Yogurt, strawberry smoothie mix, blueberries and strawberries

Mango Smoothie

$5.29

Yogurt, mango smoothie mix, mangos

Lunch

Soups & Salads

Small House Salad

$5.99

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cheesse, and croutons.

Club Salad

$12.29

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, and cheese.

BLT Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cheese, avocado, and croutons.

Chicken Strip Salad

$10.29

Mixed greens, tomato, cheese, crispy chicken, and hard boiled egg.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cheese, grilled chicken brease, and hard boiled egg.

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, tomato, mayon, on wihte toast.

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.69

Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun.

Philly Grilled Cheese

$14.79

Shredded sirloin, mushroom, green pepper, onion, and swiss cheese on sourdough.

California Reuben

$9.99

Turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island Dressing on Rye.

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.09

Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough.

California BLT

$10.09

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and may on sourdough.

Classic Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island Dressing on Rye.

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Wheat.

Patty Melt

$11.69

Beef patty, swiss cheese, and grilled onion on rye.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese on white.

Chorizo Hash Grilled Cheese

$8.69

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$9.39

Two chicken strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.39

Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a bun.

Fish Sand

$10.39

Egg salad sandwich

$8.99

Burgers

Burger

$11.79

Served with letuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.39

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Olive Burger

$12.09

Served with olive sauce and lettuce.

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

2 pc Cod Basket

$11.49

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

3 pc Cod Basket

$12.99

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Quesadillas

Black Bean Quesadilla

$12.69

Black bean, green pepper, red pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.29

Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.79

Green pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.09

Just cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.