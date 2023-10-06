The Rooster's Call 6050 Gull Road
Breakfast
Omelets
Schmitty's Special Omelet
Three Egg Whites, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Spinach, Mushroom, and Cottage Cheese. Served with Hash browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Garden Omelet
Spinach, Red Pepper, Onion, and Feta Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Veggie Omelet
Green pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Doodle's Everything Omelet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Western Omelet
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Hot & Spicy Omelet
Chorizo, Jalapeno, and Pepper jack Cheese, topped with Salsa. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Southwest Omelet
Avocado, Black beans, Red pepper, and Pepper jack cheese, topped with Salsa. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Chorizo Hash Omelet
Rueben Omelet
Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island dressing. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Jalapeno Popper Omelet
Pepper Jack cheese, Cream cheese with jalapenos, and Bacon. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Build Your Own with Cheese Omelet
Three egg omelet with cheese. Make it your own by adding your favorite ingredients. served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Philly Omelet
Tater Skillets
Poutine Skillet
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Philly Skillet
Tater tots with Shredded Sirloin, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, and Swiss Cheese mixed into Scrambled Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Southwest Skillet
Tater tots with Black beans and Red pepper mixed into Scrambled Eggs and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Salsa and Avocado. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Benny Skilllet
Tater tots with Ham, Bacon, and Hollandaise Sauce topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Build Your Own Skillet
Veggie Skillet
French Toast
1pc Fr Tst
2 pc Fr Tst
3 pc Fr Tst
1 pc Butter Pecan Fr Tst
2 pc Butter Pecan Fr Tst
3 pc Butter Pecan Fr Tst
1 pc Chocolate Banana Fr tst
2 pc Chocolate Banana Fr Tst
3 pc Chocolate Banana Fr Tst
1 pc Boston Cream Pie Fr Tst
2 pc Boston Cream Pie Fr Tst
3 pc Boston Cream Pie Fr Toast
Pancakes
Waffles
Doodle's Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with ham, over medium eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. Served with Hash Browns.
Light Benedict
English muffin topped with tomato slices, over medium eggs, and Hollandaise sauce on the side. Served with hash browns.
Southern Benedict
English muffin topped with sausage patties, two over medium eggs, and covered in sausage gravy. Served with Hash Browns.
Crab Cake Benedict
Cornbeef Hash Benedict
Homemade Biscuits & Gravy Combos
Full B&G
Two biscuits covered in our homemade sausage gravy.
B&G with 2 eggs
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy and two eggs on served on the side.
B&G with Eggs and Meat
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs and meat served on the side.
B&G with Eggs and Hash Browns
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs and hash browns served on the side.
B&G with Everything
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
Egg Combos
Egg Combo
Two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of toast or two junior cakes.
Protein Plate
Two eggs, three slices of bacon or three sausage links, tomato slices and a parfait.
Keto Combo
Two Eggs, two bacon slices, two sausage links, and an avocado.
Two Eggs and Toast
Northern scramble
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
One egg cooked to order, cheese, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.
Egg and Meat Sandwich
One egg cooked to order, cheese, meat, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.
Breakfast BLT
Two eggs over-hard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat.
Avocado Toast
Two slice of toast, topped with avocado and two eggs.
1 Waffle Slider With Potato
2 Waffle Sliders With Potato
1/2 Orders
1/2 B&G
One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy.
1/2 B&G with 1 Egg
One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg on the side.
1/2 B&G with 1 Egg and 1/2 meat
One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and your choice of meat on the side.
1/2 B&G with 1 Egg and Hash Browns
One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and hash browns on the side.
1/2 B&G with 1 Egg, 1/2 Meat & Hash Browns
One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and your choice of meat, and hash browns on the side.
1/2 side of toast (1 slice)
1/2 side of meat
1/2 Avocado Toast
Breakfast Sides
Beverages & Smoothies
Beverages
Smoothies
Pina Colada Smoothie
Yogurt, pina colada smoothie mix, and pineapple
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Yogurt, strawberry banana smoothie mix, strawberries and bananas
Da Bomb Smoothie
Yogurt, strawberry smoothie mix, blueberries and strawberries
Mango Smoothie
Yogurt, mango smoothie mix, mangos
Lunch
Soups & Salads
Small House Salad
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cheesse, and croutons.
Club Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, and cheese.
BLT Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cheese, avocado, and croutons.
Chicken Strip Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cheese, crispy chicken, and hard boiled egg.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cheese, grilled chicken brease, and hard boiled egg.
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, tomato, mayon, on wihte toast.
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun.
Philly Grilled Cheese
Shredded sirloin, mushroom, green pepper, onion, and swiss cheese on sourdough.
California Reuben
Turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island Dressing on Rye.
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough.
California BLT
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and may on sourdough.
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island Dressing on Rye.
Two eggs over-hard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Wheat.
Patty Melt
Beef patty, swiss cheese, and grilled onion on rye.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on white.
Chorizo Hash Grilled Cheese
Chicken Strip Sandwich
Two chicken strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a bun.
Fish Sand
Egg salad sandwich
Burgers
Baskets
Quesadillas
Black Bean Quesadilla
Black bean, green pepper, red pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla
Green pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Just cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.