Shareables

Nachos
$8.00

In house made crispy tortilla chips, topped with fresh seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, jalapenos, with salsa, & sour cream on the side.

Onion Petals
$6.00

Fresh Cut Onions Spicy Battered & Fried To Perfection. Served with Choice of Sauce.

Cheese Fries
$3.99

Choice of Fries Topped with Bacon & Smothered in Melted Cheddar. Served with Ranch.

Burgers

FarmHouse Burger
$13.00

8oz. angus beef with fresh crispy bacon, smoked honey ham, fried egg- your way, melted Swiss and American cheeses, with your choice of toppings.

Single Burger
$6.00

3.2 oz. All Beef Patty with Choice of Toppings

Double Burger
$8.00

Two 3.2 oz. All Beef Patties with Choice of Toppings.

Sandwiches

Nat's Chicken Sandwich
$7.00

Fresh Chicken Breast Breaded & Deep Fried on a Grilled Bun with Bacon, Swiss & Honey Mustard & Topped Your Way.

Country Club Sandwich
$11.00

Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo Stacked Between Three Pieces of Toast.

Philly Steak & Cheese
$9.00

Shaved Sirloin & Swiss Cheese with Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms on Toasted Sub Roll.

Hot Dogs

Burnsville Famous Foot Long
$5.50

A Bantam Chef Staple! Foot Long Hot Dog Topped the Way You Want.

Corn Dog
$4.50

Honey Battered 6 Inch Corn Dog. Served with Choice of Ketchup or Mustard.

Regular Hot Dog
$4.29

Salads

BarnYard Salad
$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham & Bacon. Choice of Dressing - Includes Two.

Taco Salad
$11.00

House Made Seasoned Beef & Beans Over Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Cheese & Tomatoes in Our Own Crispy Taco Shell. Sour Cream & Taco Sauce on Side

Sides

House Fries (HF)
$2.59

Skinny' Fries

Tater Tots
$2.59

Speaks For Itself!

Curly Fries
$2.59

Seasoned Spiral French Fry

Rolls
$1.29
Hush Puppies (x6)
$2.59
Slaw
$3.99
1/2 Onion Petals
$2.59

Littles Platters

Kids Single Burger
$7.00

3.2 oz. All Beef Patty on a Small Bun with Choice of Toppings. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Kids Hot Dog
$7.00

Half Portion of the Dinner Size. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Kids Corn Dog
$7.00

Corn Dog Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Kids Baby Shrimps
$8.00

Child's Portion of Popcorn Chicken Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00

Two Chicken Tenders Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Platters

Chicken Breast Platter
$8.00+

Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side, Slaw & Rolls

Chicken Tender Platter
$10.00

Four Chicken Tenderloins Fried with Choice of Side, Slaw & Choice of Bread.

Baby Shrimp Platter
$12.00

Calabash Style Popcorn Shrimp Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread

A La Carte

Filet Tips - 8 oz
$9.29
Chicken Tenders - Individual
$1.50
Hamburger Steak
$7.99
Flounder - Single Piece
$4.29
Popcorn Shrimp - Single Serving
$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast - Single Piece
$3.99
Fried Chicken Breast - Single Piece
$3.99
Hamburger Patty
$2.29

Chuck Wagon
$4.56

Dinner Platters

Drinks

*Drinks*

Pepsi
$1.99+
Mtn. Dew
$1.99+
Diet Pepsi
$1.99+
Diet Mtn. Dew
$1.99+
Sierra Mist
$1.99+
Mug Root Beer
$1.99+
Dr. Pepper
$1.99+
Lemonade
$1.99+
Sweet Tea
$1.99+
Un Sweet Tea
$1.99+
Arnold Palmer
$1.99+
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.99
Milk
$2.79+
Chocolate Milk
$2.79+
Orange Juice
$2.79+
Coffee
$1.49+
Hot Tea
$1.29
Water
$0.79
Root Beer Float
$2.99
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
$2.79

Milkshakes

Regular Milkshakes

Banana
$2.99+
Black Cherry
$2.99+
Blackberry
$2.99+
Blue Cotton Candy
$2.99+
Blueberry
$2.99+
Butterfinger
$2.99+
Butterscotch
$2.99+
Cake Batter
$2.99+
Caramel
$2.99+
Cheesecake
$2.99+
Chocolate
$2.99+
Coconut
$2.99+
Coffee Shake
$2.99+
Dreamsicle
$2.99+
Frosted Mint
$2.99+
Mint Chocolate Chip
$2.99+
Oreo
$2.99+
Peach
$2.99+
Peanut Butter
$2.99+
Pineapple
$2.99+
Raspberry
$2.99+
Salted Caramel
$2.99+
Strawberry
$2.99+
Toasted Marshmallow
$2.99+
Vanilla
$2.99+
White Chocolate
$2.99+
Reese's
$2.99+

Specialty Milkshakes

Green Apple Milkshake (seasonal)
$2.99+
Root Beer Milkshake
$2.99+
Coffee & Chocolate
$2.99+
Piña Colada Milkshake
$2.99+
Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake
$2.99+
Oreo Cake Batter Milkshake
$2.99+

Desserts

Brownie
$5.95

Chocolate Lava Cake Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Deep Fried Oreos
$5.95

Six to Order

Fried Apple Pie
$3.85