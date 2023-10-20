The Ruptured Rooster
Main Menu
Shareables
In house made crispy tortilla chips, topped with fresh seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, jalapenos, with salsa, & sour cream on the side.
Fresh Cut Onions Spicy Battered & Fried To Perfection. Served with Choice of Sauce.
Choice of Fries Topped with Bacon & Smothered in Melted Cheddar. Served with Ranch.
Burgers
8oz. angus beef with fresh crispy bacon, smoked honey ham, fried egg- your way, melted Swiss and American cheeses, with your choice of toppings.
3.2 oz. All Beef Patty with Choice of Toppings
Two 3.2 oz. All Beef Patties with Choice of Toppings.
Sandwiches
Fresh Chicken Breast Breaded & Deep Fried on a Grilled Bun with Bacon, Swiss & Honey Mustard & Topped Your Way.
Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo Stacked Between Three Pieces of Toast.
Shaved Sirloin & Swiss Cheese with Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms on Toasted Sub Roll.
Hot Dogs
Salads
Sides
Littles Platters
3.2 oz. All Beef Patty on a Small Bun with Choice of Toppings. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Half Portion of the Dinner Size. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Corn Dog Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Child's Portion of Popcorn Chicken Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Two Chicken Tenders Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.