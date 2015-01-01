The Rusted Bean Coffee Company
All Day Menu
Espresso (Standard)
Local Favorites
- Captain Crunch$5.00+
white chocolate + toasted marshmallow + raspberry + milk + white coffee
- Cookie Butter Latte$5.00+
cookie butter + milk + espresso + whip + biscoff cookie crumbles
- Frango$5.00+
chocolate + frosted mint + milk + espresso + top w/ whip + choc drizzle
- Ranchers Tan$5.00+
chocolate + vanilla + milk + espresso
- Salty Caramella Macchiatto$5.00+
caramel + toasted marshmallow+ milk + espresso + top w/whip + caramel + sea salt
- Sinatra Latte$4.25+
Lavender + Honey + Milk + Espresso
- Whatchamacallit$5.00+
chocolate + caramel + peanut butter +milk + espresso
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.25+
white chocolate + milk + espresso
Non Espresso- drip/cold brew
Frappe
- Jamochaccino$4.75+
chocolate + espresso base + whip
- Caramel Swirl$4.75+
caramel + white chocolate + espresso base + whip
- Wedding Cake (non coffee)$5.00+
vanilla bean base + vanilla/grenadine whip + white choc pearls
- Vanilla Bean Extreme (non coffee)$4.75+
vanilla bean base + toasted marshmallow + caramel drizzle
- Fit Frappe$4.75+
Fit protein powder
Lotus Energy
- Kansas Sunset$4.50+
White lotus + cantaloupe + candied orange + prickly pear + lotus cream + soda water
- Pretty in Pink$4.50+
White lotus + raspberry + strawberry + blackberry + lotus cream + blended w/flat water + whip + gold sprinkles
- Northern Lights$4.50+
Blue lotus + hint of green apple fusion + prickly pear + soda water
- Punky Brewster$4.50+
White lotus + green apple+ blue raspberry + dragon fruit + lotus cream + blended w/ flat water
- Fish Bowl + .50$5.00+
Blue lotus + pineapple + mango + coconut + soda water + nerd + gummy fish
- Georgia Peach$4.50+
Pink lotus + white peach + lemonade + soda water
- Sapphire$4.50+
Blue lotus + watermelon + blue raspberry + soda water
- Tigers Blood$4.50+
Red lotus + Strawberry + coconut + soda water + lotus cream
- Watermelon Sugar$4.50+
Pink lotus + watermelon fusion + soda water
- Create your own Lotus Drink$3.50+
1. Pick Base 2. Syrup (50+) 3. Top Off
Create a Lemonade/Limeade
Dirty Soda's
Specialties
Tea & More
- Chai$4.25+
Masala Chai/Sweet Matcha
- Cup Of Milk$2.50+
- Hot Apple Cider$2.25+
Spiced Cider + Hot water
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Steamed Milk + Chocolate Sauce
- Hot Tea$2.50+
Hot Teas
- Iced Tea$2.50+
Cold Only
- Little Steamer$3.00+
Steamed Milk + Syrup
- London Fog$3.25+
Steamed Milk + Earl Grey + Vanilla
- Matcha$4.25+
Masala Chai/Sweet Matcha
- Orange Juice$2.00+
- Soda$1.25+
Pick from 7 Flavors