Popular Items

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Pepper Jack, Munster, and Colby Jack cheese melted on toasted sandwich bread. 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Side, Drink

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon cheese burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Bacon Cheeseburger, Side, Drink

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheese burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Cheeseburger, Side, Drink


Sandwiches

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Pepper Jack, Munster, and Colby Jack cheese melted on toasted sandwich bread. 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Side, Drink

BLT Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes on toasted sandwich bread. BLT, Sandwich, Side, Drink

Club Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, and Tomatoes on toasted sandwich bread. Club Sandwich, Side, Drink

French Dip Sandwich

$8.00

Deli sliced roast beef in a brown gravy and au jus gravy mix on a sub roll. French Dip Sandwich, Side, Drink

French Onion Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

French onion spread with chopped lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, cucumber, and cheese of your choice on a toasted Texas toast bread. French Onion Veggie Sandwich, Side, Drink

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and cheese of your choice on a bun. Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and cheese of your choice on a bun. Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink

Meatball Sub

$6.00

Italian meatballs in spaghetti sauce, cheese of your choice on a sub roll. Meatball Sub, Side, Drink

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheese burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Cheeseburger, Side, Drink

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$8.00

Double meat and cheese burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Double Cheeseburger, Side, Drink

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon cheese burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Bacon Cheeseburger, Side, Drink

Hamburger

$6.00

Burger, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Hamburger, Side, Drink

Hot Dogs & Pizza

Hot Dogs

$6.00

2 regular hot dogs with condiments of choice. 2 Regular Hot Dogs, Side, Drink

Mac Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Hot dog with mac sauce on a bun. Big Mac Hot Dog, Side, Drink

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Chili cheese hot dog on a bun. Chili Cheese Hot Dog, Side, Drink

Personal Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Pepperoni and Cheese only at this time. 6in Pita Bread Pizza, and Drink.

Salad

Chef Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, onion, carrots, bacon, egg, and ham. Salad and Drink

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, onion, carrots, tomatoes, croutons, and cheese. Salad and Drink

Lunch/Dinner Sides

French Fries

$3.00

SIDES ONLY

Curly Fries

$3.00

SIDES ONLY

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.00

SIDES ONLY

Fried Pickles Spears

$3.00

SIDES ONLY

Chips

$3.00

SIDES ONLY

Onion Rings

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

DRINKS ONLY

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

DRINKS ONLY

Sprite

$2.00

DRINKS ONLY

Moutain Dew

$2.00

DRINKS ONLY

Diet Coke

$2.00

DRINKS ONLY

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

DRINKS ONLY

Bottled Water

$2.00