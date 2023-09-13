The Rusty Pig Diner & Dancing
Popular Items
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes on toasted sandwich bread. BLT, Sandwich, Side, Drink
Club Sandwich
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, and Tomatoes on toasted sandwich bread. Club Sandwich, Side, Drink
French Dip Sandwich
Deli sliced roast beef in a brown gravy and au jus gravy mix on a sub roll. French Dip Sandwich, Side, Drink
French Onion Veggie Sandwich
French onion spread with chopped lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, cucumber, and cheese of your choice on a toasted Texas toast bread. French Onion Veggie Sandwich, Side, Drink
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and cheese of your choice on a bun. Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and cheese of your choice on a bun. Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs in spaghetti sauce, cheese of your choice on a sub roll. Meatball Sub, Side, Drink
Brisket Sandwich
Burgers
Double Meat Cheeseburger
Double meat and cheese burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Double Cheeseburger, Side, Drink
Hamburger
Burger, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, condiments of choice on a bun. Hamburger, Side, Drink
Hot Dogs & Pizza
Hot Dogs
2 regular hot dogs with condiments of choice. 2 Regular Hot Dogs, Side, Drink
Mac Dog
Hot dog with mac sauce on a bun. Big Mac Hot Dog, Side, Drink
Chili Cheese Dog
Chili cheese hot dog on a bun. Chili Cheese Hot Dog, Side, Drink
Personal Pizza
Pepperoni and Cheese only at this time. 6in Pita Bread Pizza, and Drink.