Bar

Sample Draft Beer

Guinness 16oz PINT

$7.00

Milk House Dollyhyde 13oz BELGIAN

$8.00

7 Locks Billy Goat 16oz PINT

$8.00

Jailbreak Feed Monkey 13oz BECHER

$8.00

Denizens Georgia Ave. Sour 13oz BECHER

$7.00

RAR Nanticoke Nectar 16oz PINT

$8.00

Jack's Abby Chill Haze 13oz BECHER

$9.00

Other Half Green City 13oz BECHER

$9.00

Narragansett 16oz PINT

$6.00

Maine Lunch 13oz BECHER

$11.00

Downeast Unfiltered 13oz

$9.00

RAR Nanticoke Nectar 16oz PINT

$8.00

DC Brau Pils 16oz PILS

$7.00

Manor Hill Mild Manor'd 16oz PINT

$7.00

Heavy Seas Double Cannon 13oz BECHER

$8.00

Miller High Life Can

$5.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench Can

$8.00

Gansett Fresh Catch Can

$8.00

Gansett Del's Shandy Can

$7.00Out of stock

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A Lager

$7.00

GL Sancerre Crochet Vignobles

$19.00

GL Chard Origin

$15.00

GL Pinot Grigio Perfectus

$12.00

GL Sauv Blanc Kuranui

$13.00

GL Assyrtiko Mitravelas

$14.00

GL Arcade Rose

$12.00

GL Provence Rose

$18.00

GL Field Recordings Skins

$16.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Kuranui

$59.00

BTL Sancerre Crochet Vignobles

$86.00

BTL Assyrtiko Mitravelas

$64.00

BTL Chardonnay Origin

$68.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Perfectus

$54.00

BTL Albarino Licia

$72.00

BTL Chablis Thierry Hamelin

$128.00

BTL Chardonnay MacRostie

$88.00

BTL Chenin Blanc Careme

$76.00

BTL Dry Riesling Weil

$72.00

BTL Etna Bianco Cottanera

$82.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner Lustig

$56.00

BTL Muscadet Briaudiere

$56.00

BTL Rhone Blend Margerum M5

$82.00

BTL Sancerre Alphonse Mellot

$148.00

BTL Txakoli Txomin Etxaniz

$72.00

BTL Vermentino Pala Soprasole

$68.00

BTL Rose Garnacha Arcade

$54.00

BTL Rose Provence Vignelaure

$80.00

BTL Rose Txakoli Ameztoi

$78.00

BTL Rose Sancerre Reverdy

$86.00

BTL Orange Chenin Field Recordings Skins

$72.00

GL Prosecco Poggio Costa

$12.00

GL Spark Rosé Poggio Costa

$13.00

GL Champagne Perrier Jouet

$28.00

GL Pinot Noir Tassajara

$15.00

GL Cab Sauv Donati

$18.00

GL Côtes du Rhône Berthet Rayne

$14.00

GL Mencia Puerto del Monte

$13.00

Ann'y Prosecco Split Glass

$12.00

BTL Prosecco Poggio Costa

$54.00

BTL Spark Rose Poggio Costa

$58.00

BTL Champagne Perrier Jouet

$126.00

BTL Pinot Noir Tassajara

$68.00

BTL Cab Donati Family

$80.00

BTL Mencia Puerto del Monte

$58.00

BTL Rhone Red Berthet Rayne

$64.00

BTL Beaujolais Basty

$76.00

BTL Bordeaux Blend Early Mountain

$74.00

BTL Burgundy Henri Latour

$138.00

BTL Cab Stack House In Vino Felicitas

$108.00

BTL Champagne Philipponnat

$168.00

BTL Chateauneuf Font du Loup

$104.00

BTL Frapatto Valle Dell'Acate

$78.00

BTL Pinot Noir Foxen

$98.00

BTL Sangiovese Otto Ettari

$76.00

BTL Spark Rose Lini Labrusca

$68.00

BTL Syrah Presqu'ile

$78.00

Blue Cheese Martini

$18.00

Cape Codder G&T

$13.00

Fish House Punch

$13.00

Sbagliato Spritz

$13.00

Lychee Paloma

$13.00

Salty Wallbanger

$14.00

What is a Plethora?

$15.00

Road Not Taken

$16.00

Spiked Spa Water

$15.00

Yuzu Shooter

$11.00

Bloody Mary Shooter

$11.00

TSL Espresso Martini

$14.00

Perfect Storm

$30.00

Frozen Shandy

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Long Island

$18.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

You are not the Cobbler!

$13.00Out of stock

Old Forester Bourbon

$10.00

OLD FASH Old Forester Bourbon

$14.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$24.00

OLD FASH Angel's Envy Rye

$32.00

MANH Angel's Envy Rye

$32.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

MANH Basil Hayden

$18.50

OLD FASH Basil Hayden

$18.50

Jack Daniels

$11.00

MANH Jack Daniels

$14.00

OLD FASH Jack Daniels

$14.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

MANH Knob Creek Bourbon

$22.00

OLD FASH Knob Creek Bourbon

$20.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

MANH Makers Mark

$16.00

OLD FASH Makers Mark

$16.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

MANH Sagamore Rye

$16.00

OLD FASH Sagamore Rye

$16.00

Woodford

$15.00

MANH Woodford

$20.00

OLD FASH Woodford Distiller's

$20.00

Bardstown Rye WV Barrel Co Cherry Oak

$49.00

Bardstown Foursquare Rum Cask

$49.00

Bardstown Fusion #8

$21.00

Bardstown Plantation Rum Cask

$49.00

Barrell Craft Dovetail

$23.00

Barrell Craft Gold Label 17yr

$169.00

Barrell Craft Nutty Professor

$36.00

Barrell Craft Seagrass Rye

$49.00

Filibuster Single Barrel Bourbon

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Green River Bourbon

$11.00

Green River Wheated Bourbon

$13.00

Green Spot 10 yr

$17.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's Aged at Sea

$23.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$18.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$12.00

Jefferson's Old Rum

$21.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$23.00

Knappogue Castle 12yr

$12.00

McClintock Bourbon

$15.00

Midleton Very Rare

$49.00

Michter's American

$14.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Nulu Toasted

$35.00

Old Carter Batch #8

$59.00

Old Forester 1870

$13.00

Old Forester 1897

$15.00

Old Forester 1910

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$17.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Pikesville Rye

$15.00

Pinhook 2022

$19.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$18.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$23.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$18.00

Redbreast 12 yr

$17.00

Russell's Reserve 6yr Rye

$12.00

Sagamore Double Oak

$17.00

Teeling Single Grain

$14.00

Teeling Small Batch

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon

$15.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$17.00

Willett Estate Rye

$22.00

Willett Noah's Mill

$18.00

Willett Old Bardstown

$11.00

Woodford Double Oak

$17.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Absolut

$10.00

MARTINI Absolut

$16.00

Belvedere

$13.00

MARTINI Belvedere

$20.00

Boyd & Blair

$12.00

MARTINI Boyd & Blair

$17.00

Chopin

$12.00

MARTINI Chopin

$17.00

Ketel One

$13.00

MARTINI Ketel One

$19.00

Titos

$11.00

MARTINI Titos

$15.00

Beefeater

$10.00

MARTINI Beefeater

$16.00

Fords Gin

$9.00

MARTINI Ford Gin

$14.00

Gin Lane

$14.00

MARTINI Gin Mare

$20.00

Hardshore

$13.00

MARTINI Hardshore

$19.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

MARTINI Hendrick's

$18.00

Malfy Limone

$11.00

MARTINI Malfy Limone

$16.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

MARTINI Monkey 47

$23.00

Plymouth

$11.00

MARTINI Plymouth

$17.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

MARTINI Tanqueray

$17.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00

MARTINI Tanqueray 10

$22.00

Grey Whale

$11.00

MARTINI Grey Whale

$16.00

Altos Blanco

$10.00

Avion Extra Anejo

$36.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$139.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$39.00

Clase Azul Gold

$79.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Rosado

$29.00

G4 Blanco Tequila

$16.00

Herradura Blanco

$16.00

Herradura Legend Barril Acanalado

$39.00

Herradura Reposado

$19.00

Herradura Anejo

$29.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$129.00

Bozal Ensamble

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00Out of stock

Codigo 1530 Ensamble

$19.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$19.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$24.00

Appleton Rum 12yr

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$13.00

Don Q 7yr

$11.00

Don Q Cristal

$10.00

El Dorado 15yr

$18.00

Goslings

$10.00

Pusser's Rum

$12.00

Ten to One Caribbean Rum

$11.00

Zacapa Sistema Solera

$15.00

Ardbeg 10 Year

$19.00

Balvenie Caribbean 14yr

$25.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12yr

$19.00

Balvenie Portwood 21yr

$69.00

Belvenie Pineau 16 yr

$49.00

Chivas 12 yr

$12.00

Chivas Gold 18 yr

$23.00

Dalmore 12yr

$19.00

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$49.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$19.00

Glenlivet Caribbean

$15.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$16.00

Hibiki Harmony

$22.00

Highland Park 12

$17.00

JW Black

$14.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Macallan Harmony

$49.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$89.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$19.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Amaro del Capo

$10.00

Alessio Bianco

$9.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Caffo Limoncello

$7.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Canton Ginger

$9.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cinzano Rosso

$9.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Daron Calvados

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lustau Manzanilla

$10.00

Laird Applejack

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Lucano

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Macchu Pisco

$11.00

Martell Blue Swift

$15.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$58.00

Martell VS

$12.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Nixta

$9.00

Pernod Absinthe

$19.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$17.00

Pimm's

$9.00

Presidential 10yr Tawny

$11.00

Soho Lychee

$9.00

St. Elder

$9.00

Salers

$9.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Metaxa Ouzo

$7.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

MANH Sagamore Rye

$16.00

Sagamore Barrel Select

$19.00

Sagamore Double Oak

$17.00

Nulu Toasted

$35.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$24.00

MANH Angel's Envy Rye

$32.00

Alberta Cask Rye

$22.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Pikesville Rye

$15.00

Russel's Rsv Rye

$11.50

Peerless Rye

$23.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$17.00

Bardstown Rye WV Barrel Co Cherry Oak

$49.00

Barrell Craft Seagrass Rye

$49.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$23.00

Willett Estate Rye

$22.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

Dancing Molly

$3.50

Tall Timbers

$3.50

Wavelength

$3.50

Breachway

$4.00

Sea-Kist

$4.00

Dixon Point

$4.00

Vodka Bloody Shooter

$11.00

Yuzu Sake Bomb

$11.00

East Beach Blonde

$4.00Out of stock

Cthulhu Deep

$4.00Out of stock

Towers/Treasures

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

King Crab Claws 1/4 lb

$32.00

Middleneck Clams

$4.00

The Kraken

$150.00

The Leviathan

$195.00

Pickled Mussels

$10.00

Smoked Trout Rillettes

$13.00

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Soy Cured Salmon Roe

$11.00

1/2 lobster cocktail

$19.00

Full Lobster Cocktail

$37.00

Dinner

Classics/Apps/Crudos

Parker House Rolls

$5.00

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Coddies

$9.00

Stuffies

$11.00

Surf & Turf

$78.00

Watermen's Platter

$34.00

Nashville Hot Soft Shell

$29.00

Pimento Crab Dip

$18.00

Grilled Squid Salad

$15.00

Green Goddess Salad

$14.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$14.00

Rockfish Ceviche

$15.00

Dinner Entrees

Bucatini and Clams

$26.00

Swordfish w/ Lemon Vinaigrette

$38.00

Rockfish w/ Summer Squash

$36.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$24.00

Sandwiches/Sides

Buttered Lobster Roll

$35.00

Dressed Lobster Roll

$35.00

Smash Burger

$19.00

Roast Beef

$18.00

Shrimp Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Broccoli

$11.00

Watermelon Salad

$10.00

Fries

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Maine Crab Roll

$28.00

Baked Potato

$13.00

Dessert

Crepe Cake

$14.00

Icebox Pie

$12.00

Boston Cream Profiterole

$14.00

Banana Split

$16.00

Sorbet

$3.00+

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Birthday Dessert

G Sauternes Vedrine

$12.00

G Graham's 20yr Port

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Soda

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Hotdog

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$9.00

Waterkids Platter

$12.00

Kids Whitefish

$10.00

Extras

SD Tower Bread

SD Crab Chips

SD Stew Bread

SD Saltines

SD BBQ

SD Butter (regular)

SD Butter (old bay)

SD Cocktail Sauce

SD Horseradish

SD Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SD Tartar Sauce

SD Drawn Butte

SD Horseradish Sauce

SD Garlic Aoili

SD Parmesan

NA Bev

NA Beverages

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$10.00

Saratoga Still

$10.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Maine Root Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

NA Cocktail

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Club Soda

Retail

TSL T-Shirt

$25.00

$25.00

TSL Sweatshirt

$55.00

TSL Beanie

$20.00

TSL POM-POM

$25.00

TSL BLANKET

$40.00

CORKAGE FEE

$30.00

CAKE PLATE FEE

$2.00

ZIM T-SHIRT

$25.00