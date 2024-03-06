The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
Featured Items
FOOD
Pier Pressure
- 5 Wings$7.50
Choose any sauce or dry rub! Asterisks suggest HEAT LEVEL!
- 10 Wings$15.00
Choose up to 2 sauces or dry rubs! Asterisks suggest HEAT LEVEL!
- 15 Wings$22.50
Choose up to 3 sauces or dry rubs! Asterisks suggest HEAT LEVEL!
- 20 Wings$30.00
Choose up to 4 sauces or dry rubs! Asterisks suggest HEAT LEVEL!
- Boardwalk Basket$10.00
Choose up to two: fried avocado, fried cauliflower, fries, tots, onion rings, large salted soft pretzel, mini corn dogs (6).
- Boneless Wings$12.00
Lightly breaded all white meat boneless wings! Spun in your choice of sauce! BBQ, Mild, HOT, Caribbean Jerk, Kapua Sweet, or Jamaican Dry Rub!
- Chips & Dips$9.00
Tortilla chips served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and nacho cheese.
- CALAMARI$13.00
Served with cocktail sauce and lemon aioli.
- GREEN TOMATOES$9.00
Fried green tomatoes, our house-made lemon aioli drizzled, and sprinkled with feta cheese. Great vegetarian option!
- Longboard Tacos$10.00
Three to an order! Choose between chicken, shrimp, pork, or mahi! Topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GFO
- Nachos$9.00
Nacho cheese over tortilla chips topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh cut jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.
- Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar/jack cheese, cajun spices, pico de gallo. Add Chicken, shrimp, or steak!
- Crab Bruschetta Shark Fins$12.00
Toasted shark fin ‘shaped’ crostinis, topped with our house-made 'dairy-free' crab bruschetta.
Greens
- Beach Berry Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, blueberries, fresh-cut strawberries, feta cheese, and shaved almonds. GF
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, and croutons. GFO
- Caulifornia Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, fried cauliflower, avocado spread, diced tomato, bacon, and hard-boiled egg.
- Gulf Coast Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, fried avocado, red pepper, pico, jalapeno crisps, cheddar jack cheese, and a crispy cajun dusted tortilla
- Shoreline Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar jack cheese, onions, grilled chicken and shrimp! GF
Handhelds
- Beach Burger$11.00
Beef, Turkey, or Veggie served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and your choice of side. VO/GFO **COOKED MEDIUM WELL**
- BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheatberry bread.
- California Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, bacon, and your choice of side. GFO
- Chicken Caesar$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
Our house-made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, and your choice of side.
- The Dad Bod$16.00
One all beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, fried egg*, bacon, swiss, pepper jack, and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
- Jerk Chicken$12.00
Jamaican Jerk seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple ring, and Caribbean Jerk sauce drizzled on top, and your choice of side. GFO
- Ocean Po 'Boy$14.00
An 8" sub roll buttered and toasted. Then filled with sauteed Cajun shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, coleslaw, our house-made Old Bayo sauce, then sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning! Served with your choice of side.
- Sand Dollar BBQ$10.00
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, Sand Dollar sauce, and your choice of side.
- Sunburned Chicken$11.00
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and your choice of side. GFO
- The Sand Dollar Stacker$12.00
Two all-beef patties, SPECIAL SAUCE, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a.....bun! 😉
- Volcano Burger$12.00
Beef, Turkey, or Veggie, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, fresh cut jalapenos, pico de gallo, two onion rings, fried jalapeno crisps, HOT sauce, and your choice of side. VO/GFO
Sink or Swim
- Crab Cakes$29.00
Two of our house-made crab cakes served over baby spinach and tomato slices, with a side of lemon aioli.
- Jerk Skewers$16.00
Jamaican Dry Rub seasoned shrimp or chicken, pineapple, onion, and red peppers skewered, and served with jasmine rice and a side of Caribbean Jerk Sauce. GF
- Mahi Bowl$14.00
A bowl of jasmine rice and shredded lettuce, topped with 2 blackened mahi fillets, pineapple salsa, fresh-cut jalapenos, pickled onion, avocado, and a lemon aioli drizzle. GF
- Pineapple Express$15.00
Jasmine rice topped with marinated chicken, sliced red peppers, pineapple chunks, and sprinkled with coconut flakes. Sauteed and served in a takeout clamshell. GF
- Poké Bowl$14.00
A bowl of jasmine rice and chopped romaine, cucumber and red pepper strips, avocado, your choice of salmon, shrimp, chicken or tuna, Poke Sauce, and house made Kapua mayo. GFO
- Stuffed Pepper$11.00
One or two whole red peppers (based on size) filled with jasmine rice, diced tomato and onions, cheddar jack cheese, and our house made tomato sauce. Served with a side salad. V/GF
Shell Yeah!
Little Surfers
- Kids Beach Burger$8.00
3.2oz Beef Burger, choice of side, and beverage.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Mini cheese quesadilla, choice of side, and beverage.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 Chicken Tenders, choice of side, and beverage.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
White Bread and American Cheese, choice of side, and beverage.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Kraft Mac & Cheese, choice of side, and beverage.
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
5 mini corn dogs, choice of side, and a beverage.
Sides
N/A Beverages
SDBK SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
- Beach Breeze$8.00
Black cherry rum, light rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice!
- Bloody Mary$7.00
Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and your choice of vodka!
- Blue Crush$8.00
Mango rum, blue curacao, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and Sprite!
- Blue Ocean Margarita$8.00
Our Classic 16oz Margarita made ocean blue, and with gummie fish!
- Fish Bowl$7.00
Black cherry rum, blue curacao, sweet & sour mix, Sprite, and gummie FISH!
- Island Nectar$8.00
Coconut rum, mango rum, pineapple rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice!
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
You know what it is....LIT!
- Margarita$8.00
Choice tequila, triple sec, and lime sour mix.
- Mojito$8.00
Choice rum, simple syrup, fresh mint, fresh squeezed limes, and soda water.
- Ocean Punch$8.00
Pineapple rum, coconut rum, OJ, pineapple juice, and grenadine!
- Pain Killer$8.00
A TRUE ISLAND FAVORITE! Dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut blend, and a dash of nutmeg!
- Peach Beach$7.00
Choice of vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice!
- Sand Dollar Orange Crush$8.00
Fresh squeezed oranges, your choice of vodka, orange liquor, and Sprite!
- Tropsicle$8.00
Fresh squeezed oranges, whipped vodka, and pineapple!
- The Basic Beach$10.00
A traditional margarita served and mixed with an ENTIRE White Claw Mango!
- Tropical Storm$8.00
Mango rum, dark rum, OJ, pineapple juice, Sprite!
- Ukulele$8.00
Bombay Sapphire gin, elderflower liqueur, fresh cucumber, mint, and lime, topped with soda water.
- Undercurrent$7.00
Choice of vodka, blue curacao, sweet & sour mix, and Razzmatazz!
BEACH TREATS
Acai Bowls
- Classic Bowl$12.00
Strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola, coconut flakes, honey.
- Hazelnut High Tide$12.00
Strawberries, Nutella, shaved almonds, granola.
- Peanut Butter Bowl$12.00
Banana, peanut butter, chocolate chips, granola, honey.
- Tropical Bowl$12.00
Mandarins, pineapple, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes.