The Scoop N Scootery Cambridge
Customize
Signature Sundaes
- *NEW* CANNOLIS N' CREAM
Oreo yogurt topped with cannoli cream, crushed cannoli shell, chocolate chips and *NEW* homemade oreo frosting$9.39
- *NEW* CEREAL KILLA
Campfire smores ice cream topped with strawberries, doughy sugar cookie bites, white chips, marshmallow charms and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- *NEW* CREAM & SUGAR
Coffee oreo ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, Oreos, fudge and toffee bits.$9.39
- *NEW* FAT RABBIT
Butter pecan ice cream with a frosted carrot cake core, topped with butterscotch, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting$9.49
- *NEW* FUNKY MONKEY
Banana graham and campfire smores ice cream topped with brownies, peanut butter sauce and chopped toffee$9.39
- *NEW* GOLDEN HOUR (YO)
French vanilla yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with homemade honey comb, honey and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- *NEW* ORIGINAL CINN
Vanilla ice cream topped with chopped fried churro donut bites, donut glaze, crushed cinnamon toast crunch and homemade whipped cream$9.49
- *NEW* REIGN OF TERROR
German chocolate cake ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with a layer of chocolate buttercream frosting, Oreos and homemade whipped cream$9.49
- *NEW* THAT THICCC BOI
CHOCOLATE* ice cream with a brownie core, topped with chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting$9.49
- *NEW* VADER
Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate frosted cake core, topped with fudge, chocolate flakes and chocolate mousse whipped cream$9.39
- A LA MODE
Vanilla ice cream topped with freshly baked apple pie with extra thick crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- BANANA HAMMOCK
Vanilla based ice cream with brownie chunks, caramel swirl and a subtle cashew crunch topped with fresh bananas slices, chocolate syrup and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- BASIC BECKY
French vanilla yogurt topped with crushed waffle cone, rainbow sprinkles and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- BEAUREGARDE
Blueberry pie ice cream topped with bananas, blueberries, pie crust and homemade cinnamon whipped cream$9.39
- BLACK HEART
Chocolate based ice cream with caramel, chocolate cake pieces and a subtle coconut undertone mixed in, topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate fudge, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- BLUEB
Blueberry pie ice cream mixed with blueberry swirl and pie pieces, topped with fresh blueberries, vanilla pudding and blueberry muffin crumble$9.29
- BLUES CLUES
Blueberry pie ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, graham crackers, honey and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- BOSTON CREAM
Our ice cream version of the popular donut. Chocolate ice cream with a vanilla pudding core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, fudge and pie crust$9.39
- BUTTERCREAM DREAM
Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting$9.49
- BUTTERNUT CRUNCH
Moose tracks yogurt with peanut butter truffles and a fudge ripple mixed in, topped with butterscotch sauce, almonds and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- CAKE CINNER
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream$9.29
- CARAMEL CONE CRUNCH
Totally turtle ice cream with caramel, brownie bites and a subtle cashew crunch mixed in, topped with caramel syrup, waffle cone and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- CHOCOLATE COOKIE CRUMBLE
Cookie dough and oreo yogurt topped with oreos, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- CHOCOLATE FROSTED CUPCAKE
Campfire s'mores ice cream topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate buttercream frosting, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream.,$9.29
- CHUCKIE FINSTER
Oreo yogurt topped with chopped brownie bites, caramel syrup, peanut butter sauce and a graham cracker crumble$9.29
- COFFEE TOFFEE BOMB
COFFEE OREO ICE CREAM topped with mini marshmallows, caramel syrup and homemade cinnamon whipped cream$9.29
- COOKIE MONSTER
Cookie dough yogurt topped with oreos, chopped m&ms and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- CURIOUS GEORGE
Vanilla and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with fresh banana slices, crushed cashews and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- DEMOGORGON
Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes$9.29
- DIRT
French vanilla and oreo yogurt topped with gummy bears, crushed oreos and chocolate syrup$9.29
- DOUBLE STUFFED
Oreo yogurt with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING, topped with oreos, fudge and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- FAINTED PIKACHU
Cake batter and chocolate ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with brownie bites and chocolate fudge$9.29
- FARMERS MARKET
French vanilla yogurt topped with fresh strawberries and banana slices and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- FILLING BERRY FLUFFY
Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers$9.49
- FLUFFERNUTTERD
Peanut butter cup and vanilla ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with mini marshmallows and a peanut butter shell$9.39
- FLUFFINGTON POST
Vanilla ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, reeses, peanut butter sauce and chocolate flakes$9.39
- FOUR HORSEMEN
Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a brownie core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and fudge$9.49
- FUDGE JUDY
Vanilla and german chocolate cake ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with cheesecake bites, oreos, fudge and whipped cream$9.49
- GANNONDORF
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, doughy sugar cookie bites, pie crust and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- GET BAKED
Cookie Dough Yogurt topped with edible chocolate chip cookie dough, toffee and chocolate buttercream frosting.$9.39
- GET FLUFFED UP
Chocolate ice cream with a marshmallow fluff and peanut butter sauce core, topped with brownie bites and graham crackers$9.39
- GOLDEN CALF
Our banana creme pie sundae. French vanilla yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with fresh banana slices, pie crust and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- GRANDDADDY
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- GRASSHOPPER
Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with crushed oreos, chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- GREAT WHITE BUFFALO
Vanilla ice cream topped with chopped twix, caramel and chocolate syrup and peanut butter shell$9.39
- HAVANA BANANA
Moose tracks yogurt topped with bananas, cannoli cream, nutella sauce and pie crust$9.49
- HELLA NUTELLA
Totally turtle ice cream with brownie bites, caramel syrup and a subtle cashew crunch. topped with brownie bites, bananas, graham crackers and homemade nutella whipped cream$9.39
- HOLY CANNOLI
Vanilla ice cream with a cannoli cream filling, topped with cannoli shell, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- JELLY BUG
The peanut butter and jelly sundae. Strawberry cheesecake ice cream topped with fresh strawberries, mini marshmallows, peanut butter sauce and crushed graham crackers$9.39
- KIT KAT
Vanilla ice cream topped with a sea of chopped kit kats and chocolate fudge$9.29
- MICHELIN MAN
Vanilla ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate fudge and caramel syrup$9.29
- MINTMALLOW
Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with chocolate sprinkles, mini marshmallows and chocolate syrup$9.29
- MOCHA CHIP
COFFE OREO ICE CREAM topped with chocolate chips, chocolate fudge and crushed waffle cones$9.29
- MURICA
French vanilla yogurt topped with fresh blueberries, slice strawberries and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- NEW YORK STYLE
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream mixed with cheesecake bites, and topped with NY style cheesecake bites, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- NUTTIN BETTER
Moose tracks yogurt with a marshmallow fluff and nutella core, topped with bananas, pie crust and homemade whipped cream$9.49
- OFF PUDDING
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding and crushed oreo crumble on top$9.39
- ORIGINAL
The classic sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, almonds and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- *NEW* NUTS & BOLTS
Butter pecan ice cream with a pecan pie core, topped with pretzels and caramel frosting$9.49
- PATTY MAYONNAISE
Cookie dough yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core topped with fresh blueberries, coconut shavings and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- PB & B
Vanilla ice cream topped with fresh bananas, reeses cups, peanut butter sauce and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- PEANUT BUTTER BOMB
A peanut butter explosion! Peanut butter cup ice cream topped with reeses cups, peanut butter sauce and a chocolate syrup drizzle$9.39
- PEANUT BUTTER MUDSLIDE
Peanut butter oreo and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with chocolate fudge, crushed oreos and peanut butter sauce$9.39
- PHANTOMBERRY
Vanilla and black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, white chocolate chips, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- RED RIDING HOOD
Cookie dough yogurt with a giant double frosted red velvet core, topped with homemade whipped cream$9.29
- REESES PIECES
Peanut butter cup and vanilla ice cream topped with reeses cups, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- ROYAL PURPLE
BLACK RASPBERRY COOKIE SWIRL ICE CREAM topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, chopped toffee and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- S'MORE
Vanilla ice cream topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers$9.29
- SALTED BATTER
Totally Turtle ice cream with a CARAMEL FILLING (NEW), topped lots of pretzels, toffee and homemade whipped cream$9.39
- SCOOBY SNACK
Campfires s'more and totally turtle ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with rice krispies, Nutella sauce, crushed pretzels and cashews.$9.49
- SKIPPY da do da DAE
Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a PEANUT BUTTER FILLING (NEW), topped with brownies, fudge and chocolate flakes$9.39
- SLENDERMAN
Black raspberry cookie swirl and blueberry pie ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, brownie bites and fudge$9.39
- SMOKEY DA BEAR
Toasted marshmallow ice cream cream with graham cracker and chocolate flake swirl, topped with marshmallow fluff, nutella sauce, brownie bites and chocolate chips$9.39
- SNICKERDOOD
Vanilla yogurt topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, crushed cinnamon toast crunch and homemade cinnamon whipped cream$9.29
- STRAWBERRY BLONDE
Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with fresh strawberries, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting$9.49
- STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
Strawberry cheesecake and vanilla ice cream topped with fresh strawberries, crushed waffle cone and homemade whipped cream$9.29
- THE FRENCH REVOLUTION
French vanilla yogurt with a frosted red velvet core, topped with cream cheese frosting, chopped red velvet cookies and homemade whipped cream$9.49
- THE GARLAND
Campfire smores ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, frosted rice crispy treats, doughy sugar cookie bites, fudge, graham crackers and whipped cream$9.49
- THICK MINT
Mint chip and chocolate ice cream topped with brownie bites, fudge and nutella whipped cream$9.39
- TRACKS N' FLUFF
Moose tracks yogurt with a marshmallow core, topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate fudge$9.29
- TYRION
Cookie dough yogurt topped with fresh banana slices, crushed waffle cone and cinnamon whipped cream$9.29
- VANHILLA$9.29
- VANILLA FROSTED CUPCAKE
Campfire s'mores ice cream topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, vanilla buttercream frosting, rainbow sprinkles and homemade whipped cream.$9.39
- WHAT THE CREPE
Moose tracks yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, nutella sauce, pie crust and chocolate flakes$9.29
Cookies
- COOKIE SNACK PACK
Choose two flavors for your cookie snack pack. You also may choose additional cookies
- BAKERZ DOZEN
Select which cookie flavors for your box of 13. You may select additional cookies!$16.99
- COOKIE PLATTER
Choose 30 cookies for your Cookie Platter. Indicate the quantity of chocolate chip, or red velvet salted toffee, or sugar or peanut butter cookies you would like in your platter!$31.99
The Upside Down
- Cookie Sandwich
Homemade cookies brought together by a heaping scoop of ice cream. Choose your cookie and flavor of ice cream$8.99
- Brownie Doublestack
A full brownie sandwich with your choice of ice cream topped with a full whipped cream layer, brownie bites and fudge$10.99
- Nutella Bowl
Choose your ice cream, your fruit and your crunch and we will prepare your nutella bowl a mile high with your choice of nutella sauce or nutella whipped cream.$10.99
- PROMO Cookie Pack
Choose two flavors for your cookie snack pack. You also may choose additional cookies$3.18
- Order Attention Required
Shakes & Floats
- CUSTOM SHAKE
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!$9.29
- FLOATS
Floats come equipped with a full 16oz cup of vanilla ice cream and the pop of your choice$9.29
- BLACK RASPBERRY GRAHAM CRACKER SHAKE
Vanilla and black raspberry cookie swirl shake equipped with a graham cracker garnish. Grahams+Shake=<3$9.49
- SHAKE N BAKE
Cake batter and vanilla ice cream mixed with frosted red velvet cake$9.49
- PEANUT BUTTER BANANA SHAKE
Vanilla and peanut butter cup ice cream mixed with bananas and peanut butter sauce$9.49
- VANNOLI SHAKE
Vanilla ice cream mixed with cannoli cream$9.49