The Seventh Tap - Shreveport 2640 Linwood Ave
Drinks
Draft
'Lectric Eye
$3.00+
All of the Lights
$3.00+
American Girl
$3.00+
Beach Trip
$4.00+
Cycopath
$3.00+
DDH Citrastatic
$3.00+
Don Pablo
$3.00+
Faux
$4.00+
Juiceport
$3.00+
Linwood Lager
$3.00+
Madre
$4.00+
Oktoberfest
$3.00+
Seltzer
$3.00+
SLAB
$3.00+
Slushy
$7.00
Special Keg
$4.00+
The First Brunch (Barrel Aged)
$5.00+
Wavez
$3.00+
Zombie Island
$3.00+
To-Go Beer
Non-alcohol
Events
Tickets
Private Party
The Seventh Tap - Shreveport 2640 Linwood Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(318) 754-4471
Closed