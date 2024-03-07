Shady Beach 13655 Shady Street
Main Menu
Starters
- Cheese and Bacon Quesadilla$10.45
Large Tortilla Shell Stuffed and Grilled. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$11.95
Large Tortilla Shell Stuffed and Grilled. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Chicken Wings Boneless$12.95
Ten Hot & Crispy Wings, Coated in Your Choice of a Sauce.
- Chicken Wings Traditional$14.95
Ten Hot & Crispy Wings, Coated in Your Choice of Sauce.
- Chili Con Queso$8.95
Taco Beef & Cheese Dip. Served with Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips.
- Garlic Cheese Curds - Half Pound$8.95
Fried Curds Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Ranch
- Garlic Cheese Curds - One Pound$14.95
Fried Curds Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Ranch
- Italian Nachos$13.95
Freshly Fried Wonton Skins Smothered in Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos & Tomatoes. Topped with Parmesan and Mozzarella.
- Pork Wings$14.95
Five Large Pork Shanks Fried and Served in Your Choice of One of our Homemade Sauces.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.95
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip Baked with Mozzarella & Parmesan, Served with Pita Bread.
- Trash Can Nachos$9.95
Tortilla Chips Smothered in Cheese Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, Black Olives & Green Onion. Served with Homemade Salsa & Sour Cream.
- Onion Petals$10.95
- Superbowl wings$9.95
- CHS Dinner$17.95Out of stock
Salad
- Add Salad Bar to meal$7.95
- Ceasar Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.
- Chef Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots & Croutons. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.
- Greek Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Tomatoes & Tzatziki Sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives & Shredded Cheese.
- House Salad$4.95Out of stock
- Salad Bar$16.95
- Steak Salad$15.95
Grilled Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.
- Taco Salad$13.95
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, & Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Green Onions. Served with Sour Cream and Homemade Salsa.
- Kids Salad Bar$8.95
Wrap
Sandwich
House Favorites
- Burrito$14.95
Large Tortilla, Stuffed with Beef OR Chicken, Onions & Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Onions. Served with Chips, Salsa & Sour Cream.
- Chicken Strip Basket$15.95
Five Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenderloins, Served with Toast and a Side.
- Chislic Basket$16.45
Eight Ounces of Fresh Cut Steak Grilled to Perfection. Served with Toast and a Side.
- Fish & Chips$15.95Out of stock
Breaded Fish Fillet Served with Freshly Fried Chips.
- Macaroni & Cheese$13.95
A Plate Full of Creamy Noodles and Cheese Sauce. Served with a Side of Bread. Add Grilled or Buffalo Chicken - $3.00
- Steak Diablo Pasta$18.95
Grilled Steak on Top of Alfredo Pasta, with a Side of Diablo Sauce. Served with Bread.
- Steak Tips$16.45
Eight Ounces of Fresh Cut Steak, Grilled to Perfections. Served with Au Jus and a Side.
- BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95Out of stock
Pizza
Burger
- Black & Blue Burger$15.95
Third Pound Ground Beef, Bacon and Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served on a Toasted Bun.
- Chili Burger$15.45
- Farmer Burger$16.95
Third Pound Grilled Burger, Ham, Bacon, Fried Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Toasted Bun.
- Greek Burger$16.95
Third Pound Grilled Burger, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese & Tzatziki Sauce. Served on a Toasted Bun.
- Jack Burger$15.95
Third Pound Grilled Burger, Bacon, Jalapenos, Pepperjack Cheese and Spicy Mayo. Served on a Toasted Bun.
- Loaded Garlic Burger$15.95
- Plain Jane Burger$13.95
- Taco Burger$17.95Out of stock
- Hawaiian Burger$22.95Out of stock
- Pizza Burger$22.95
Pasta
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$16.45
- Steak Diablo Pasta$18.95
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.95
- Build your own Pasta$13.95
- Macaroni & Cheese Dinner$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.95
- Chicken Marsala Pasta$22.95Out of stock
- Chicken Primavera$23.95Out of stock
- Rice Bowl$22.95Out of stock
- Black & Blue Pasta$23.95Out of stock
- Knuckleball Pasta$23.95Out of stock
- Chicken Tettrazini$22.95Out of stock
- Chicken Fajita Mac & Cheese$23.95Out of stock
- Chicken Cordon Blue Pasta$22.95Out of stock
- Prime Rib Tortellini$26.95Out of stock
Side
- Baked potato$4.95
- Cheese Chips$5.45
- Cheese Fries$5.45
- Chips$3.95
- Cottage Cheese$3.95
- Fresh Fruit$3.95
- Fries$3.95
- Loaded Chips$5.95
- Loaded Fries$5.95
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$6.95
- Mashed Potato$4.95
- Sauteed Vegetables$4.95
- Side of Mac & Cheese$5.95
- Sidewinder - Loaded$5.95
- Sidewinder Fries$3.95
- Sidewinder with Cheese$5.45
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.95
- Caramel Roll Bread Pudding$9.95
- Chocolate cake$6.95
- Cheesecake$7.95
Kid's Menu
Dinner
- Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$22.75
- Pork Ribeye Dinner$27.95
- Ribeye Dinner-12oz$29.95
- Shrimp Dinner$26.95
- Sirloin Dinner$24.95
- Prime Rib$37.95
- Ribeye Dinner - 16oz$33.95
- Caribbean Jerk Pork Ribeye$28.95Out of stock
- Tips-Herbal Butter Special$24.95Out of stock
- Chicken Fried Steak$22.95Out of stock
- Osso Buco$22.95Out of stock
- Scalloped Potatoes$22.95Out of stock
- New York Strip$28.95Out of stock
- Seafood Boil$36.95Out of stock
- Valentines Dinner$59.99Out of stock
NA Beverages
- Bubblr$2.95
- Calypso$2.95
- Canned coke$1.50
- Canned Diet 7up$1.50
- Canned Diet Coke$1.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Club Soda$2.95
- Coffee$1.95
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.95
- Diet Pepsi$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Energy Drink$4.25
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Life Water$3.25
- Milk$2.95
- Mountain Dew$2.95
- Orange Juice$1.95
- Pepsi$2.95
- Pineapple Juice$1.95
- Root Beer$3.95
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Starry$2.95
- Tomato Juice Can$1.00
- Tonic$2.95
- Soda$2.45
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.00
- Roy Rogers$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$1.95
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Hot Tea$1.25
Retail
Buy a Drink Ticket
Pool by the Hour
Snacks
Take and Bake Meals
- Traditional Tator Tot Casserole$22.95Out of stock
Hamburger cooked with Cream of Mushroom Soup and Mixed Vegetables. Layered with Cheddar Cheese, Tator Tots and Covered in more Cheese.
- Cowboy Lasagna$22.95
Tator Tots topped with Hamburger and Corn in a Tomato based Sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese
- Million Dollar Pasta$24.95Out of stock
Pasta noodles cooked in a Spaghetti sauce, Layered with Creamy Middle and Meat Sauce, Covered in Mozzarella Cheese.
- Mexican Tator Tot$25.95
- Chicken and Spinach Fettuccine Alfredo$22.95
- Goulash large$19.95
- Goulash Small$16.95
Apparel
- Koozie$3.00
- Kids Hoodie 2T$34.50Out of stock
- Kids Hoodie 3T$34.50
- Kids Hoodie 4T$34.50
- Kids Hoodie XS$34.50
- Kids Hoodie S$34.50
- Kids Hoodie Med$34.50
- Kids Hoodie Large$34.50
- Kids Hoodie XL$34.50
- Kids Tshirt 2T$20.00
- Kids Tshirt 3T$20.00
- Kids Tshirt 4T$20.00
- Kids Tshirt XS$20.00
- Kids Tshirt Small$20.00
- Kids Tshirt Medium$20.00
- Kids Tshirt Large$20.00
- Kids Tshirt XL$20.00
- Adult T-Shirt S$30.00
- Adult T-Shirt M$30.00
- Adult T-Shirt Lg$30.00
- Adult T-Shirt XL$30.00
- Adult T-Shirt XXL$36.00
- Adult Hoodie S$54.00
- Adult Hoodie M$54.00
- Adult Hoodie L$54.00
- Adult Hoodie XL$54.00
- Adult Hoodie XXL$62.00
- Flannel Medium$60.00
- Flannel Large$60.00
- Flannel XL$60.00
- Hat$32.00
- Stocking Hat$28.00