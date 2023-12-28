Visit Us Today!
The Shed Tap N Grill 134 s. main
Dessert ToGo
Dessert
- Frozen Profiterols And Chocolate Sauce$8.50
Frozen Creme Filled Profiterols With Vanilla Ice Cream And Chocolate Sauce
- Brownie Turtle Sundae$8.50
Chocolate Brownier With Pecan Pieces Chocoate And Caramel Sauce
- Cheese Cake$8.50
Cheese Cake With Berry Sauce
- Fruit Crisp Of The Day And Ice Cream$8.50
Fruit Crisp And Vanilla Ice Cream
Sun/Thur Dinner ToGo
Appetizer
- Bruschetta
Apple, Fig and Brie Avocado, Thai Chili and Goat Cheese Tomato, Mozzarella and Balsamic Glaze
- Spinach And Artichoke Dip$10.00
Served with Tortilla Chips
- Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Brussls With Bacon And Balsamic Glaze
- Dipping Bread$10.00
Marinara Or Meat Sauce With Baggeutte
- Calamari$13.00
Fried Calamari With Thai Chili Glaze
- Nachos$11.00
Tortilla chips with queso and salsa, jalapeños and tomatoes
- Jumbo Pretzel$10.00
With Honey Mustard Or Queso
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries
- Queso Fries$10.00
Fries with Queso
- Spicy Turna Tartar With Tortilla Chips$13.00
With Avacado, Wasabi Cream, Sriracha, Panzo Sauces
- Wings 6$10.49
Traditional Bone In Wings
- Wing 12$15.99
Traditional Bone in wings
- Wings 18$18.49
Tradional bone in wings
Soup
Salad
Flatbread
Burger And Sandwich
Entree
- Pork Marsala With Mashed Potato$19.00
Pork Medalian In A Brown Mushroom Sauce
- Lemon Chicken Picatta With Mashed Potato$19.00
Chicken Breast In A Lemon Caper Au Jus
- Pan Fied Blackend Catfish Fillet Mashed Potato$18.00
- Fish And Chips (Fries)$17.00
Cod Fillets And French Fries
- Honey Glazed Salmon Mashed Potato$19.00
Seared Salmon With Honey Mustard Glaze
- Grilled Shrimp$19.50
Griiled Shrinp Skewers Choice Of Side
- Garlic Shrimp Scampi And Pasta$19.50
Fried Shrimp And Lemon Cream Ssuce
- Blackend Tuna And Mashed Potato$22.00
- Fried Chicken
With Fries
- Chicken Stripe Dinner 4 piece
With Fries
- Sides
- Ny Stripe Baked Potato$29.00
- Filet Medalions Baked Potato$29.00
- Asian Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Iceberg Cubs With Signature Asian Sauce