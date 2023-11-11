The Sherman
Main Food Menu
Starters
- Spicy Popcorn Chicken$14.00
Wildebeest sauce, carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing
- Mezze Plate$16.00
Hummus, garlic labneh, falafel, tabouleh salad, olives, cucumbers, bell peppers, baby tomatoes, tahini sauce, and pita bread
- Crispy Calamari$16.00
Lemon aioli, lemon, lime, and arrabbiata sauce
- Mussels$18.00
Baby tomatoes, shallots, garlic, ciabatta bread, and grain mustard cream sauce
- Sticky Sesame Cauliflower$14.00
Sesame seeds, orange zest, green onions, and sweet soy sauce
- Artichoke Dip$15.00
Black tuscan kale, swiss, parmesan, and tortilla chips
- Mac & Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi, Parmesan, Quebec Cheddar, smoked gouda, and béchamel sauce
- Beef Sliders$15.00
3 beef sliders, sharp Cheddar, sambal aioli, onion marmalade, and Hawaiian mini buns
- Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
3 fried chicken sliders, pickle chip, lemon aioli, and Hawaiian bun
- Brown Sugar Pork Belly$15.00
Grain mustard apple slaw and jalapeño jam
- Togarashi Dusted Ahi$17.00
Spicy cucumber salad, pickled ginger, and wasabi
- Cup Short Rib Chili$9.00
Sharp Cheddar cheese and green onions
- Bowl Short Rib Chili$14.00
Sharp Cheddar cheese and green onions
- Charcuterie Board$24.00
Spicy calabrese, prosciutto, capocollo, camembert, pecorino Romano, seasonal nuts, fruit, and jam
Wings
Tacos
Salads
- Classic Caesar$15.00
Shaved Parmesan, garlic croutons, and house Caesar dressing
- Skirt Steak Salad$21.00
Mixed greens, balsamic seared red onions, pine nuts, baby tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese, and lemon oil
- Blackened Salmon Salad$22.00
Arugula, radicchio, baby tomatoes, grilled corn, red onions, feta cheese, avocado, and green goddess dressing
- Beet Salad$17.00
Arugula, fresh ricotta cheese spread, hazelnuts, grapefruit, daikon sprouts, and fig balsamic reduction
- Iceberg Wedge Salad$17.00
Baby tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, honey bourbon bacon, hard-boiled egg, and blue cheese dressing
Burgers
- Quinoa Burger$18.00
Quinoa patty, sharp cheddar, vine-ripened tomatoes, wild arugula, basil aioli, Kaiser roll, and gremolata fries
- The Sherman Burger$19.00
A blend of short-rib, brisket, and chuck with sharp cheddar, sambal aioli, vine-ripened tomatoes, wild arugula, red onion marmalade, and brioche bun. Served with gremolata fries
- Salmon Burger$19.00
Fresh salmon mix burger with a light panko crust on a whole Kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and caper aioli. Served with gremolata fries
Sandwiches
Kids
- Kids Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Crispy poppers with ranch & fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$11.00
Mild cheddar, Hawaiian bread, and tater tots
- Kids Pasta$11.00
Parmesan cheese and marinara or butter sauce
- Kids Mac & Cheese$11.00
Cavatappi, mild cheddar, and mozzarella
- Kids Sliders$11.00
Mini-burgers, Cheddar cheese & fries
- Kids House Fries$7.00
- Kids House Tater Tots$7.00
Mains
- Peri-Peri Chicken$25.00
Boneless skinless chicken breast, African & Portuguese spices, cucumber raita, and Israeli couscous
- Enegren Amber Ale Batter Fish & Chips$20.00
Cod fish, wedge fries, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar
- Steak Frites$32.00
Skirt steak, red chimichurri, salt & pepper fries
- Braised Short Rib$29.00
Mirepoix, polenta, and asparagus
- Cioppino$29.00
Lobster, mussels, clams, fish, basil tomato broth, and toasted ciabatta
- Cajun Chicken Penne$24.00
Red peppers, onions, Parmesan cheese, and garlic vodka sauce
Sides
Dessert
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
- $$ JUICE
- $2 Red Bull$2.00
- 12oz Rockstar$5.00
- 16oz Flvr Rockstr$7.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Citrus Juice$3.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Coke$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- DECAF COFFEE$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Flat Water Bottle$4.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$5.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pellegrino$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Red Bull$5.50
- SF Red Bull Chrge$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Soda Water
- Sparkling Water$5.00
- Spcy Tomato Juice$4.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Tap Water
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Water