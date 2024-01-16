The Shoe
Easter
Easter Dinner Specials
Burgers
Dinner Entrees
Entrees
- Beef 10oz Sirloin$28.00
- Beef 14oz Ribeye$39.00
- Beef 8oz Filet$42.00
- Bison 10z Sirloin$28.00
- Bison 14oz Ribeye$39.00
- Bison 8oz Filet$42.00
- 8oz Prime Rib$29.00
- 12oz Prime Rib$36.00
- Broasted Chicken$26.00
- Half Roasted Chicken$26.00
- Chicken Piccata$25.00
- Spaghetti$21.00
- Alfredo$16.00
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
- Salmon Beurre Blanc$29.00
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
- Coconut Shrimp$18.00
- Fish & Chips$20.00
- Bison Burger Steak$16.00
Beverages
N/A
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Mountain Dew$3.00
- 7-up$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- N/A Huck Lemonade$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.25
- Roy Rodgers$3.25
- Gingerale$3.00
- Soda Water
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Red Bull$3.50
- Diet Red Bull$3.50
- Lotus$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Milk$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry$3.50
- Pineapple$3.50
- Grapefruit$3.50
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Clamato$3.50
- N/A Margarita$4.00
- N/A Ceaser$6.00
- N/A Bloody Mary$6.00
Wine Bottles
Bottled Red (Copy)
- B-Josh Cab$27.00
- B-14 Hands Cab$31.00
- B-Z Alex Noir$35.00
- B-Truchard Merlot$31.00
- B-Alamos Malbec$31.00
- B-Pendulum Blend$31.00
- B-1000 Stories Zin$36.00
- B-Arrogant Frog$28.00
- B-Belle Glos$79.00
- B-Two Mountain$32.00
- B-Emmolo$55.00
- B-Browne$79.00
- B-Justification Blend$105.00
- B-Big Sky$28.00
- B-Justin Cab$52.00
- B-Austin Hope$65.00
- B-Rombauer Cab$79.00
- B-Trefethan$85.00
- B-Silver Oak$130.00
- B-Caymus$155.00
- B-Caymus Select$245.00
Bottled White (Copy)
Bottle Rose+Sparkling (Copy)
The Shoe Location and Ordering Hours
(406) 883-1425
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM