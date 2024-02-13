The Shop Brunch
Brunch Specials
- Tugboat$20.00
Eggs Benedict with a biscuit, avocado, two poached eggs, smoked tomato hollandaise, side of potatoes and choice of protein
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Salsa Verde, tortilla chips, 2 poached egg, queso fresco, crema, cilantro
- Rollex$16.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, smoked tomato sauce rolled in African flatbread, side of potatoes
- Sando$16.00
Scrambled eggs, havarti cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, choice of ham, bacon, or veggies on a soft bun, side of potatoes
- Yolo$17.00
Side of sausage gravy with a poached egg and fried chicken on a biscuit
- Like-a-Tiger$18.00
Egg white omelette with sautéed spinach, red onion, zucchini, honshemenji mushrooms, side of potatoes
- Brunch Tacos$15.00
3 chorizo scramble street tacos with shop potatoes, onion, queso fresco and cilantro, served with shop salsa
- Brunch Club$18.00
Grilled sourdough with bacon, fried chicken, fried egg, provolone and buttery syrup with potatoes
- Sunshine Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, roasted potatoes, bacon, poached egg, red onion, mustard vinaigrette
- Oatmeal$15.00
Slow cooked steel cut oats with milk, topped with mandarin oranges, pecans, golden raisins and honey
Toasts
- Eastside$15.00
Poached egg, grilled onions, jalapeños, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
- Salmon$18.00
Poached egg, house cured salmon, red onion, fried capers, dill crème traiche
- Avo Toast$12.00
Pepitas, pomegranate molasses, ancho salt
- Bananas$14.00
House-made almond buttered, banana, honey on thick cul sourdough
- Frenchie$14.00
Egg bread french toast, sweet buttery syrup, powdered sugar, candied and micro basil
Lunch Specials
- The General$16.00
Fried chicken, apple slaw, sweet & sour, carrots, spicy mayo on a soft bun
- The Tijuana Wrap$17.00
Caesar salad, grilled chicken, avocado and Parmesan wrapped in alrican flatbread
- Shop Smash$14.00
Double American cheese melted between two thin patties, grilled onions, thousand island and pickles
- Caesar$14.00
Romaine, avocado, Parmesan, marinated tomatoes, Caesar dressing
- Beets$16.00
Crushed baby kale, heirloom beets, candy stripe beets, pecans, goat cheese, figs, balsamic vinaigrette
- The Cobb$18.00
Grilled or fried chicken on romaine with blue cheese, bacon, egg, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette with ranch drizzle
- Souper Cheesy$16.00
House made tomato soup and grilled havarti cheese truffle sando
Kids
- Kids Scramble$10.00
Two eggs scrambled with a side of potatoes
- Kids French Toast$10.00
2 pieces of french toast copped with syrup and powdered sugar
- Kids Burger$10.00
Thin patty, American cheese, ketchup on a soft bun served with fries
- Chicken Strips$10.00
Served with fries
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Served with fries