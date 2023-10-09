Popular Items

Burgers

We feature all-natural, antibiotic and hormone free meat in 1/3 pound, hand shaped patties.
The Shwack Burger

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.

Double Shwack (2 Patties)

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.

Big Als

$10.75

Crispy onions, Hickory BBQ sauce, American cheese and smoked bacon on a fresh baked bun.

Low Tide Turkey Burger

$10.25

Apple and cranberry compote, mayonnaise, and fresh arugula on a whole wheat bun.

Groundswell Ahi Tuna Burger

$11.75

Freshly ground yellow fin, mixed with scallions, ginger, and sesame oil. Cooked medium well. Served on a whole wheat bun with Wasabi mayo and our homemade Asian slaw.

Good Vibes Veggie Burger

$10.75

Home made patty of a quinoa base, with zucchini, mushrooms, onions, potato, carrots, and a small amount of Panko. Served on a whole wheat bun with Shwack sauce, tomato slices, fresh arugula and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Sands

We feature all natural, antibiotic and hormone free, 5oz, hand cut chicken breasts, All come served on a toasted potato bun.

Classic Chick Sand

$10.75

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and Swiss cheese.

BBQ Chick Sand

$11.25

Bacon, Hickory BBQ, Crispy Onions, and Swiss cheese.

Island Chick Sand

$11.25

Hoisin BBQ sauce, tomato slices, grilled pineapple, crunchy Asian slaw, and Swiss cheese.

Shaka Tacos

Three tacos of all the same meat, served in flour tortillas with Shwack sauce, Spicy pico de gallo, avocado cream sauce and a side of cabbage.

Fish Tacos

$11.50

Grilled and Seasoned White Basa Fish.

Chicken Tacos

$11.50

Grilled All natural chicken.

Steak Tacos

$11.50

Grilled carne asada steak

Pork Tacos

$11.50

Tender smoked pulled pork.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.50

Fresh Salads

House Made Dressings: Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette, Champagne Vinaigrette, Citrus Italian, Jalapeño Bacon Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Shwack Sauce, Caesar or Oil & Vinegar.

Classic Caesar

$10.75

Crisp romaine, homemade garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.75

Spring and Romaine mix, tomatoes, marinated red onions, and shaved Parmesan. Choice of Dressing.

Summer Spinach

$11.95

Fresh spinach, topped with blueberries, strawberries, candied walnuts, and feta crumbles.Choice of Champagne Vinaigrette or Citrus Italian dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.95

Spring and Romaine mix with fresh orange slices, red bell peppers, marinated red onions, and either hot or chilled, grilled chicken. Tossed in our Jalapeño Bacon Ranch and drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Pesto Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fresh Spinach tossed with pesto, diced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and hot grilled chicken.

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.95

Seared & Seasoned rare Ahi over spring and romaine mix, with marinated red onions, fresh orange slices, crispy wontons and our ginger-sesame vinaigrette.

Homemade Soups

Chicken Tortilla

$9.50

A hearty blend of stewed tomatoes, hominy, corn, black beans, and Chicken. Topped with crispy tortilla strips, sour cream, Cilantro and Scallions.

Rockin' Chowder

$9.50

A flavorful, light yet creamy base with roasted Jalapenos, Yukon Gold potatoes, tender bacon, clams and Rockin' Rock Shrimp.

French Onion

$9.50

Caramelized onions and fresh thyme in a traditional beef broth. Topped with a toasted crouton, melted Swiss and Parmesan.

Sides

Shwack Spuds

$2.95

Our take on the French Fry! Fresh Baked Idaho Potato wedges, flash fried in 0 trans -fat canola oil and lightly seasoned. Served with a side of Jalapeno Bacon Ranch to dip.

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Spring and Romaine mix, tomatoes, marinated red onions, and shaved Parmesan. Choice of Dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Crisp romaine, homemade garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Caesar dressing.

Asian Slaw

$3.75

Crunchy green and purple cabbage, carrots and scallions tossed in Ginger-Sesame vinaigrette.

Side of Avocado (1)

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.25

Side of Confetti Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Buttered Basmati rice with diced red peppers and carrots.

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

$3.00

Fresh Steamed Broccoli.

Side of Baked Beans

$3.00

Bacon and Brown Sugar Baked Beans.

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Grom Menu (Kids)

Recommended for kids 6 years and under.

Grom Burger

$6.50

All natural beef patty, American cheese, lettuce and tomato, on a fresh baked slider bun.

Lil Man Chx Sand

$6.50

All natural grilled chicken breast, with American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a fresh baked slider bun.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melted American cheese on fresh toasted white bread.

Chickadees

$6.25

All natural, fresh ground chicken breast, Panko breaded and flash fried. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Grom COMBO

$9.00

Choice of Grom entree, served with a small side of Shwack spuds and a Grom sized fountain drink. *Upgrade to Organic Milk, Apple or Orange Juice for $1 more.

Shwackatizers

Buffalo Blasters

$10.75

All white meat, boneless breaded chicken bites smothered in jalapeño buffalo butter. Served with Jalapeño Bacon Ranch to dip.

Queso Shrimp Dip

$10.25

Homemade melted Queso cheese topped with grilled shrimp. Served with tortilla chips to dip.

Queso Spuds

$9.25

Our signature Shwack Spuds, topped with melted Queso cheese and crumbled Bacon.

Gnarly Nachos

$13.50

Housemade tortilla chips topped with chicken, black beans, corn, and stewed tomatoes. Then melted Queso cheese, fresh shredded cheese, grilled jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro and scallions.

Shakazoo Sliders

$11.95

Three pulled pork sliders with garlic- chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions and served on slider buns.

Veggie Bites

$9.00

Mixed ground veggies, panko breaded and flash fried. Served with Shwack sauce to dip.

Chips and Salsa

$5.25

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Ceviche

$9.75Out of stock

Marinated Shrimp and Fish with tomato, onion, and cilantro.

Chips and Guacamole

$8.25

Din Din (4-9pm Only)

Available from 4pm to 9pm only.

Baby Shwack Ribs

$14.95

1/2 rack of pork ribs with garlic-chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with Asian slaw and baked beans.

Surf N' Turf

$19.25

6oz of filet tender grilled in Tamari sauce and 4 jumbo shrimp sauteed in Chipotle Butter. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Win Win Chick Din

$13.95

3 grilled chicken Kebabs in choice of marinade. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Mahi Mahi Fillet

$16.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, and a hoisin BBQ drizzle.

$ Extra Sauces

$ Bacon Ranch

$0.50

$ Baconless

$0.50

$ BBQ

$0.50

$ Buffalo Butter

$0.50

$ Caesar

$0.50

$ Chipotle Butter

$0.50

$ Citrus Italian

$0.50

$ Garlic Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

$ Hoisin

$0.50

$ Lemon Butter

$0.50Out of stock

$ Oil and Vinegar

$0.50

$ Pesto

$0.50

$ Pico de Gallo

$0.50

$ Salsa

$0.50

$ Shwack Sauce

$0.50

$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Champagne Vinagrette

$0.50

$ Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

$ Side Of Queso

$2.50

$ Small Side Of Queso

$1.50

Beverages

Adult Fountain

$2.25

Grom Fountain (Kids)

$1.35

Peerless Organic Coffee

$2.50

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.75

Numi Organic Hot Tea

$2.50

Organic 2% Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Grom Milk (Kids)

$2.50

Grom Orange Juice (Kids)

$2.50

Grom Apple Juice (Kids)

$2.00