The Shwack Beach Grill Dana Point
Burgers
The Shwack Burger
Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.
Double Shwack (2 Patties)
Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.
Big Als
Crispy onions, Hickory BBQ sauce, American cheese and smoked bacon on a fresh baked bun.
Low Tide Turkey Burger
Apple and cranberry compote, mayonnaise, and fresh arugula on a whole wheat bun.
Groundswell Ahi Tuna Burger
Freshly ground yellow fin, mixed with scallions, ginger, and sesame oil. Cooked medium well. Served on a whole wheat bun with Wasabi mayo and our homemade Asian slaw.
Good Vibes Veggie Burger
Home made patty of a quinoa base, with zucchini, mushrooms, onions, potato, carrots, and a small amount of Panko. Served on a whole wheat bun with Shwack sauce, tomato slices, fresh arugula and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Sands
Shaka Tacos
Fresh Salads
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine, homemade garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Spring and Romaine mix, tomatoes, marinated red onions, and shaved Parmesan. Choice of Dressing.
Summer Spinach
Fresh spinach, topped with blueberries, strawberries, candied walnuts, and feta crumbles.Choice of Champagne Vinaigrette or Citrus Italian dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Spring and Romaine mix with fresh orange slices, red bell peppers, marinated red onions, and either hot or chilled, grilled chicken. Tossed in our Jalapeño Bacon Ranch and drizzled with BBQ Sauce
Pesto Chicken Salad
Fresh Spinach tossed with pesto, diced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and hot grilled chicken.
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared & Seasoned rare Ahi over spring and romaine mix, with marinated red onions, fresh orange slices, crispy wontons and our ginger-sesame vinaigrette.
Homemade Soups
Chicken Tortilla
A hearty blend of stewed tomatoes, hominy, corn, black beans, and Chicken. Topped with crispy tortilla strips, sour cream, Cilantro and Scallions.
Rockin' Chowder
A flavorful, light yet creamy base with roasted Jalapenos, Yukon Gold potatoes, tender bacon, clams and Rockin' Rock Shrimp.
French Onion
Caramelized onions and fresh thyme in a traditional beef broth. Topped with a toasted crouton, melted Swiss and Parmesan.
Sides
Shwack Spuds
Our take on the French Fry! Fresh Baked Idaho Potato wedges, flash fried in 0 trans -fat canola oil and lightly seasoned. Served with a side of Jalapeno Bacon Ranch to dip.
Side Garden Salad
Spring and Romaine mix, tomatoes, marinated red onions, and shaved Parmesan. Choice of Dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, homemade garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Caesar dressing.
Asian Slaw
Crunchy green and purple cabbage, carrots and scallions tossed in Ginger-Sesame vinaigrette.
Side of Avocado (1)
Chips and Salsa
Side of Confetti Rice
Buttered Basmati rice with diced red peppers and carrots.
Side of Broccoli & Carrots
Fresh Steamed Broccoli.
Side of Baked Beans
Bacon and Brown Sugar Baked Beans.
Side Guacamole
Grom Menu (Kids)
Grom Burger
All natural beef patty, American cheese, lettuce and tomato, on a fresh baked slider bun.
Lil Man Chx Sand
All natural grilled chicken breast, with American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a fresh baked slider bun.
Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese on fresh toasted white bread.
Chickadees
All natural, fresh ground chicken breast, Panko breaded and flash fried. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Grom COMBO
Choice of Grom entree, served with a small side of Shwack spuds and a Grom sized fountain drink. *Upgrade to Organic Milk, Apple or Orange Juice for $1 more.
Shwackatizers
Buffalo Blasters
All white meat, boneless breaded chicken bites smothered in jalapeño buffalo butter. Served with Jalapeño Bacon Ranch to dip.
Queso Shrimp Dip
Homemade melted Queso cheese topped with grilled shrimp. Served with tortilla chips to dip.
Queso Spuds
Our signature Shwack Spuds, topped with melted Queso cheese and crumbled Bacon.
Gnarly Nachos
Housemade tortilla chips topped with chicken, black beans, corn, and stewed tomatoes. Then melted Queso cheese, fresh shredded cheese, grilled jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro and scallions.
Shakazoo Sliders
Three pulled pork sliders with garlic- chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions and served on slider buns.
Veggie Bites
Mixed ground veggies, panko breaded and flash fried. Served with Shwack sauce to dip.
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Queso
Ceviche
Marinated Shrimp and Fish with tomato, onion, and cilantro.
Chips and Guacamole
Din Din (4-9pm Only)
Baby Shwack Ribs
1/2 rack of pork ribs with garlic-chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with Asian slaw and baked beans.
Surf N' Turf
6oz of filet tender grilled in Tamari sauce and 4 jumbo shrimp sauteed in Chipotle Butter. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Win Win Chick Din
3 grilled chicken Kebabs in choice of marinade. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Mahi Mahi Fillet
Blackened Mahi Mahi, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, and a hoisin BBQ drizzle.