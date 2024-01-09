The Sicilian Oven Cooper City
MENU
Wood Fired Pizza
- SM Cheese Pizza$14.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
- SM Bianco$14.00
White pizza (no sauce). Seasoned ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan
- SM Boss$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
- SM Brooklyn$19.00
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano
- SM Calabrese$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, basil, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken, pesto sauce
- SM Captain$17.00
Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatball
- SM Chicken Reggiano$16.00
Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan
- SM Corleone$19.00
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil
- SM Fresh Tomato Basil$15.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. No sauce
- SM Joey D$16.00
Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan
- SM Lieutenant$15.00
Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms
- SM Marie$16.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST
- SM Mona Lisa$19.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, Kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce
- SM Nonna$16.00
Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and fresh Pomodoro sauce, with a hint of basil
- SM Popeye$19.00
White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved Parmesan, mushrooms, spinach
- SM Queen of Sicily$19.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction
- SM Veggie Delight$20.00
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, eggplant and ricotta on classic cheese pizza base
- LG Cheese Pizza$17.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
- LG Bianco$20.00
White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan
- LG Boss$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
- LG Brooklyn$25.00
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano
- LG Calabrese$25.00
Pizza with fresh mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, basil, and pesto sauce
- LG Captain$23.00
Traditional cheese pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
- LG Chicken Reggiano$22.00
Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan
- LG Corleone$25.00
Traditional cheese pizza with spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil
- LG Fresh Tomato Basil$21.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh Basil. No Sauce
- LG Joey D$22.00
Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan
- LG Lieutenant$21.00
Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms
- LG Marie$21.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST
- LG Mona Lisa$25.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce
- LG Nonna$24.00
Square Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and sauce, with a hint of fresh basil
- LG Popeye$25.00
White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan, spinach & mushrooms
- LG Queen of Sicily$25.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction
- LG Veggie Delight$26.00
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, eggplant and ricotta on classic cheese pizza base
Wood Fired Wings
Salads
- SM Sicilian Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
- LG Sicilian Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
- Arugula Salad$12.00
Fresh arugula tossed in an Italian vinaigrette topped with bruschetta and shaved parmesan
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing
- Caprese Primo Gusto$14.00
Fresh mozzarella & tomato (4 layers), roasted red peppers, marinated olives on a bed of arugula
- SM Antipasto$16.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella & Sliced Tomato, chunks of Parmigiana Reggiano, Bruschetta, Eggplant Caponata, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Olives, Crostini
- LG Antipasto$26.00
Large feeds 3 to 4 people: prosciutto, soppressata, Kalamata & Sicilian olives, roasted red peppers, caponata, bruschetta, crostini, fresh mozzarella & tomatoes, fresh Romano cheese chunks
- Garlic Rosemary Bread$6.00
Freshly baked bread with roasted garlic, garlic oil, and fresh rosemary
- SM Crostinis$3.00
House made bread sliced and toasted with garlic butter, shaved parmesan, parsley and olive oil
- LG Crostinis$4.00
House made bread sliced and toasted with garlic butter, shaved parmesan, parsley and olive oil
- Tuscan Loaf$5.00
House made loaf style bread, roasted garlic olive oil, garlic Salt, fresh rosemary, shaved parmesan and grated Romano Cheese.
Soups
Panettas
- Eggplant Reggiano Panetta$12.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread, thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
- Fughedaboutit Panetta$12.00
House made oven roasted panettea bread, sliced eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto
- Italian Club Panetta$12.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread, prosciutto, soppressata, crispy pepperoni, romaine, fresh mozzarella & tomato
- MB Reggiano Panetta$12.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread, sliced homemade meatballs, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
- Philly Steak Panetta$14.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread with fresh sliced ribeye, mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers
- Pollo Prizzi$12.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread, garlic aioli, crispy chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, arugula, red wine vinaigrette dressing
- Pollo Reggiano Panetta$12.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread, crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
- Sicilian Ham & Cheese$11.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread, prosciutto, soppressata, mozzarella, truffle oil, Cut into 6 slices, Served with a cup of tomato bisque for dipping
Pastas
- Pasta & Cervellata$18.00
Pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce topped with 2 wheels of Cervellata sausage
- Pasta & Meatballs$17.00
Pasta tossed with Pomodoro sauce and topped with homemade meatballs
- Pasta Ala Norma$16.00
Pasta tossed in a garlic, white wine Pomodoro sauce, diced tomatoes, diced eggplant, diced fresh mozzarella, breadcrumbs
- Pasta A la Vodka$15.00
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
- Pasta Bolognese$18.00
Pasta tossed in homemade Bolognese sauce; a combination of pork & ground beef with Pomodoro sauce and a touch of cream
- Shrimp Palermo w/ Pasta$27.00
Pasta tossed in a lemon butter white wine sauce, 4 jumbo shrimp topped with panko breadcrumbs (oven roasted)
- Truffle Risotto$17.00
Creamy risotto, sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, truffle oil
- Full Pasta w/ Pomodoro$12.00
Full portion of pasta tossed in fresh Pomodoro sauce
- Full Pasta w/ Butter$12.00
Full portion of pasta tossed in butter sauce
- Gluten Free Pasta w/ Pomodoro$15.00
Gluten free penne pasta tossed in fresh Pomodoro sauce
- Side of Pasta$7.00
Side of pasta with choice of sauce
Sicilian Specialties
- Bruschetta$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
- Caponata$10.00
4 Toasted crostini, eggplant caponata mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
- Cervellata & Broccoli Rabe$18.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, cherry peppers, Cervellata rope sausage
- Cervellata w/ Roasted Peppers & Onions$17.00
Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, olive oil, Cervellata rope sausage
- Single Cervellata$6.00
One sweet thin tube sausage stuffed with cheese and a hint of wine and fire roasted to perfection
- Eggplant Reggiano$15.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella
- Fire Roasted Shrimp Palermo$24.00
4 jumbo shrimp topped with breadcrumbs, oven roasted. Served over crostini, topped with lemon butter sauce. Garnished with arugula, bruschetta & caponata
- Firecracker Calamari$18.00
Lightly battered fried calamari with a side of spicy Pomodoro sauce
- Single Homemade Meatball$6.00
One homemade meatball tossed in Pomodoro sauce
- Homemade Meatballs (2)$12.00
Two homemade meatballs tossed in Pomodoro sauce
- Lasagna$16.00
PASTA FREE! Thinly sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella.
- Mussels Mario$14.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
- Pollo Mateau$19.00
4 Pieces of crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, in a marsala demi sauce
- Pollo Reggiano$15.00
4 Pieces of crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
- Sauteed Broccoli Rabe$11.00
Side of fresh sauteed broccoli rabe with garlic and a hint of cherry peppers
- Sauteed Escarole$11.00
Side of fresh escarole sauteed with garlic and oil
- Sauteed Spinach$11.00
Side of fresh whole leaf spinach sauteed with garlic and oil
- Single Rice Ball$6.00
House made balls of risotto, coated in crispy panko breading, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peas, & Bolognese. Served with a side of Bolognese sauce
- Rice Balls (3)$18.00
House made balls of risotto, coated in crispy panko breading, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peas, & Bolognese. Served with a side of Bolognese sauce
- Stack of Sicily$14.00
Crispy eggplant medallions, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
- Tuscan Fries$7.00
Crispy French fries tossed with truffle oil, grated cheese, and parsley
- PLAIN Fries$7.00
Crispy French fries
- Pollo Gabriella$18.00
4 Pieces of crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mozzarella, in a pink cream sauce with green peas
Sicilian Kiddies
Coffee & Dessert
- Chocolate Torte$10.00
Homemade chilled chocolate hazelnut custard, with a graham cracker and pretzel crust
- Tiramisu$10.00
Homemade, classic Italian dessert, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone custard
- Zeppanolis$10.00
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, with cannoli cream for dipping. Dusted with powdered sugar
LUNCH
- L - Bianco$12.00
White pizza (no sauce). Seasoned ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan
- L - Boss$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
- L - Brooklyn$14.00
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano
- L - Calabrese$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, basil, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken, pesto sauce
- L - Captain$14.00
Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatball
- L - Cheese Pizza$10.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
- L - Chicken Reggiano$14.00
Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan
- L - Corleone$14.00
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil
- L - Fresh Tomato Basil$14.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. No sauce
- L - Hit Man$14.00
Traditional cheese pizza with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, long hot peppers
- L - Joey D$14.00
Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan
- L - Lieutenant$14.00
Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms
- L - Marie$12.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST
- L - Mona Lisa$14.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, Kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce
- L - Nonna$13.00
Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and fresh Pomodoro sauce, with a hint of basil
- L - Popeye$14.00
White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved Parmesan, mushrooms, spinach
- L - Queen of Sicily$14.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction
- L - Veggie Delight$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, basil, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken, pesto sauce
- L - Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing
- L - Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
- L - Nonna's Meatball Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian vinaigrette. Topped with a homemade meatball
- L - Sicilian Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
- L - Soup & Salad$10.00
Choice of Pasta Fagioli or Escarole & Bean soup with a fresh garden salad
- L - Cervellata w/ Peppers & Onions w/ Pasta$13.00
Lunch portion of pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and olive oil. Topped with Cervellata rope sausage
- L - Eggplant Reggiano w/ Pasta$13.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano. Served with your choice of pasta
- L - Lasagna$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella. PASTA FREE!
- L - Pasta & Meatball$11.00
Lunch portion of pasta topped with a homemade meatball
- L - Pasta A la Vodka$11.00
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
- L - Pasta Bolognese$13.00
Lunch portion of pasta tossed in homemade Bolognese sauce; a combination of pork, & ground beef with Pomodoro sauce and a touch of cream
- L - Pollo Mateau w/ Pasta$15.00
A crispy chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto and melted mozzarella in a mushroom and caramelized onion marsala demi sauce
- L - GRILLED Pollo Mateau w/ Pasta$15.00
Grilled chicken topped with prosciutto and melted mozzarella in a mushroom and caramelized onion marsala demi sauce
- L - Pollo Reggiano w/Pasta$13.00
A crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano. Served with your choice of pasta
- L - GRILLED Pollo Reggiano w/ Pasta$13.00
Grilled chicken, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano. Served with your choice of pasta
- L - Shrimp Palermo w/ Pasta$17.00
Pasta tossed in a lemon butter white wine sauce, 2 jumbo shrimp topped with panko breadcrumbs (oven roasted)