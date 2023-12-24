The Silver Dollar Saloon N/A
Appetizers
- Big Flavor Mini Tacos$7.00
Bite size tacos or as we call them crispy stuffed tortilla shells that everyone needs. Pssst...get them with Sweet Chili Sauce..
- Cheeeeese Curds ...... Smile$9.00
Melty warm cheese nuggets, a mouth party.
- Cheesy breadstix$10.00
Cheese, Bread, Sauce....basically heaven for your mouth.
- Cordon Bleu Bites (We cant pronounce it either)$10.00
Le Cordon Bleu was named after the blue ribbon worn by “L'Ordre des Chevaliers du Saint Esprit”, a special order of knights formed by King Henry III...Blah Blah Blah... they are magically good and now I want some.
- Fun Fried Green Beans$7.00
- Junk Basket$21.00
Sometimes 1 is not enough, neither is 2 so here are 3 ready for you to pick. Choose wisely... (Texas Tips not Included)
- Pickled Fried Pickles$7.00
Hand eaten...hand breaded, hand fried, hand picked pickled pickles.
- Texas Tips$16.00
Why are these delicious steak bites dipped in batter and perfection fried called Texas Tips? We don't know, contemplate it while your tastebuds celebrate.
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Feel the heat, from this crunchy, breaded delight.
Burgers
- Cheese Burger$10.00
A delectable burger with cheese.
- Hamburger$10.00
The amazing foundation of all our burgers.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$11.00
Burger, Bacon, Cheese, do we need to say more?
- Bourbon Burger$12.00
Sweeet tangy burger..topped with muenster cheese, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions (they confessed) and bourbon sauce from our secret stash.
- Mushroom Swiss$11.00
A divine combination of burger, neutral swiss cheese and likely Pennsylvania mushrooms.
- BBQ Western Burger$12.00
Our amazing burger topped with bacon, onion rings, USA cheese and mouth watering BBQ sauce.
- Blue Cheese Bacon$12.00
Say cheese to Swiss cheese, Bleu Cheese crumbles and dressing, and a dose of bacon.
- Jalabacon bang bang$12.00
Pepper Jack, Bacon, Jalapeño Poppers and Carolina Reaper hot sauce. You like spice and we like you.
- California Burger$11.00
This creation synonymous with our friends to the west, brings the sunshine in your mouth with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo and love.
Pizza
- Cheesextra Pizza$17.00
You got the cheese, leave it, load it, love it. Each additional topping $1
- Full Farm Pizza$19.00
A perfect mix of of our toppings to include: Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper. Why do we call it the full farm? We don’t know, it just sounds good and it is.
- Meat me at the saloon Pizza$19.00
Meat, we have it, you love it. Let’s meat and make it happen..pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon.
- Smokin Hen Pen Pizza$19.00
Circumventing smoking laws since they came about, Smokey good BBQ, bacon and delicious chicken.
- Pork n Pine Pizza$19.00
Northern territory bacon with fruit from Hawaii, pineapple that is.