The Sleepy Rooster
Beverages
Apple Juice
100% Juice
Arnold Palmer
1/2 iced tea & 1/2 lemonade
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Guatemalan Dark Roast
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Heinen's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Tazo Assortment
Iced Tea
Unsweetened black tea
Lemonade
Milk
Whole Milk
Soda
Canned soda
V8
Open Drink
Food
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Fresh, house made biscuit with choice of gravy (sausage or mushroom) - served with crispy potatoes
Breakfast on a Biscuit
Egg (any style), American cheese & choice of meat (bacon, sausage & goetta) on a biscuit
Craig's Benedict
Biscuit, poached egg, avocado & choice of meat (bacon, sausage or smoked salmon) - topped with hollandaise sauce
Chorizo Hash & Eggs
Chorizo & potato hash, carmelized onions, citrus gremolata; served with 2 eggs & toast
Goetta & Eggs
Goetta, pronounced "get-uh", is a German breakfast we make in house that is a blend of beef, pork, steel-cut oats, onion & spices - served with 2 eggs & toast
Roasted Vegetable Frittata
3 egg frittata, roasted vegetables & Mackenzie Creamery goat cheese - served with a small simple salad
Rooster Cakes
3 pancakes with crispy cheddar & spiced apples...weird, right?
Stack of Pancakes
3 cakes, whipped butt & pancake syrup. Add Ons $2 each: Geauga County Maple Syrup, Blueberries, Strawberries, Chocolate Chips or Candied Pecans
Traditional Breakfast
2 eggs, bacon or sausage patty, crispy potatoes & toast
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt & cracked black pepper served on baguette
Egg Salad Toast
Creamy egg salad topped with crumbled bacon - served with romaine and crostini
Hanky Panky Toast
Chorizo, Mackenzie creamery goat cheese, fig preserve served on baguette
Mediterranean Toast
Rustic olive tapenade, house made lemon ricotta & local honey drizzle on baguette
Roasted Vegetable Toast
Roasted vegetables, house made lemon ricotta & balsamic reduction on baguette
Smoked Salmon Toast
Scottish cold smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, pickled red onion & fried capers served on baguette
Soups/Salads
French Onion Soup
Crock of French onion soup topped with croutons and melted provolone cheese
Soup of the Day
Weekdays only...ask your server for today's selection
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, shaved red onion with olive oil & balsamic (no substitutions)
The Mackenzie Salad
Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, Mackenzie Creamery goat cheese, candied pecans & strawberry vinaigrette
The Romaine
Chopped Romaine, tomato, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & house ranch dressing
Lunch
French Dip Grilled Cheese
Braised beef, caramelized onions & provolone cheese - served with au jus and creamy horseradish aioli
Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Early Bird
House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh, an egg & cheese
Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Gravy
House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh & choice of gravy (sausage or mushroom)
Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Ranch
House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh, arugula, tomato, red onion & ranch dressing on a biscuit
Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Spicy
House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh, spicy buffalo style sauce and celery blue sheese slaw
Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Sweet
House-made biscuit topped with local Geauga County maple syrup & butter sauce and sweet pickles
Griddle Burger
Two Angus Reserve beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, pickles & mustard on a toasted bun
Grilled PB & J
Old School Classic, but GRILLED! Choice of jelly (strawberry, grape or orange marmalade) & fresh ground peanut butter on choice of bread
Pork Belly BLT
Crispy pork belly, arugula, tomato & roasted garlic aioli on toasted bun
Shrimp & Grits
Spiced shrimp, creamy polenta & white wine tomato garlic sauce
The West End
Grilled cheese sandwich with brie, bacon & fig preserves on your choice of bread
The Yaz
Fried bologna sandwich with thick cut smoked bologna, griddled onions & yellow mustard on a toasted bun
Sides
Avocado
1/2 avocado, sliced, with olive oil drizzle, salt & pepper
Bacon
3 slices
Biscuit
House Made daily
Crispy Potatoes
Twice cooked crispy fingerling potatoes
Egg
One egg, any style
Fries
Fresh cut fries
Goetta
2 patties of house made Goetta, a German style sausage made with beef, pork, steel-cut oats, onions and spices
Gravy
Bowl of gravy - choice of sausage or mushroom
Loaded Crispy Potatoes
Mixed Fruit
Bowl of mixed fruit - assortment varies, please ask you server
Pancake
One pancake with butter and pancake syrup - Add Ons $1 each: Geauga County Maple Syrup, Blueberries, Strawberries, Chocolate Chips or Candied Pecans
Polenta (Grits)
Bowl of creamy polenta
Rooster Cake
One pancake with cheddar cheese & spiced apples
Salmon
Cold smoked Scottish salmon
Sauce
Sausage
2 sausage patties
Toast
One thick cut slice (white or rye) Gluten free $1 extra
Vanilla Yogurt
Cup of vanilla yogurt
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger
One beef patty, American cheese - served with french fries, vanilla yogurt & a drink
Kid's Chicken Tenders
House made chicken tenders with french fries, vanilla yogurt & a drink
Kid's Jelly Toast
Toast with choice of jelly - served with choice of bacon or sausage, vanilla yogurt and drink
Kid's Pancake
One pancake served with bacon or sausage, vanilla yogurt & a drink
Kid's Traditional
One egg (any style), bacon or sausage, vanilla yogurt & a drink