Popular Items

Craig's Benedict

Craig's Benedict

$16.00

Biscuit, poached egg, avocado & choice of meat (bacon, sausage or smoked salmon) - topped with hollandaise sauce

Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00+

100% Juice

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

1/2 iced tea & 1/2 lemonade

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Guatemalan Dark Roast

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00+

Heinen's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tazo Assortment

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened black tea

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+
Milk

Milk

$3.00+

Whole Milk

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Canned soda

V8

V8

$3.00

Open Drink

Food

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Fresh, house made biscuit with choice of gravy (sausage or mushroom) - served with crispy potatoes

Breakfast on a Biscuit

Breakfast on a Biscuit

$8.00

Egg (any style), American cheese & choice of meat (bacon, sausage & goetta) on a biscuit

Craig's Benedict

Craig's Benedict

$16.00

Biscuit, poached egg, avocado & choice of meat (bacon, sausage or smoked salmon) - topped with hollandaise sauce

Chorizo Hash & Eggs

Chorizo Hash & Eggs

$15.00

Chorizo & potato hash, carmelized onions, citrus gremolata; served with 2 eggs & toast

Goetta & Eggs

Goetta & Eggs

$15.00

Goetta, pronounced "get-uh", is a German breakfast we make in house that is a blend of beef, pork, steel-cut oats, onion & spices - served with 2 eggs & toast

Roasted Vegetable Frittata

Roasted Vegetable Frittata

$16.00

3 egg frittata, roasted vegetables & Mackenzie Creamery goat cheese - served with a small simple salad

Rooster Cakes

Rooster Cakes

$13.00

3 pancakes with crispy cheddar & spiced apples...weird, right?

Stack of Pancakes

$10.00

3 cakes, whipped butt & pancake syrup. Add Ons $2 each: Geauga County Maple Syrup, Blueberries, Strawberries, Chocolate Chips or Candied Pecans

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs, bacon or sausage patty, crispy potatoes & toast

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Sliced avocado, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt & cracked black pepper served on baguette

Egg Salad Toast

Egg Salad Toast

$13.00

Creamy egg salad topped with crumbled bacon - served with romaine and crostini

Hanky Panky Toast

Hanky Panky Toast

$13.00

Chorizo, Mackenzie creamery goat cheese, fig preserve served on baguette

Mediterranean Toast

$14.00

Rustic olive tapenade, house made lemon ricotta & local honey drizzle on baguette

Roasted Vegetable Toast

$13.00

Roasted vegetables, house made lemon ricotta & balsamic reduction on baguette

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

Scottish cold smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, pickled red onion & fried capers served on baguette

Soups/Salads

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Crock of French onion soup topped with croutons and melted provolone cheese

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Weekdays only...ask your server for today's selection

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, shaved red onion with olive oil & balsamic (no substitutions)

The Mackenzie Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, Mackenzie Creamery goat cheese, candied pecans & strawberry vinaigrette

The Romaine

The Romaine

$12.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine, tomato, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & house ranch dressing

Lunch

French Dip Grilled Cheese

French Dip Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Braised beef, caramelized onions & provolone cheese - served with au jus and creamy horseradish aioli

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Early Bird

$12.00

House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh, an egg & cheese

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Gravy

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Gravy

$12.00

House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh & choice of gravy (sausage or mushroom)

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Ranch

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Ranch

$12.00

House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh, arugula, tomato, red onion & ranch dressing on a biscuit

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Spicy

$12.00

House-made biscuit topped with fried chicken thigh, spicy buffalo style sauce and celery blue sheese slaw

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit - The Sweet

$12.00

House-made biscuit topped with local Geauga County maple syrup & butter sauce and sweet pickles

Griddle Burger

$12.00

Two Angus Reserve beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, pickles & mustard on a toasted bun

Grilled PB & J

$10.00

Old School Classic, but GRILLED! Choice of jelly (strawberry, grape or orange marmalade) & fresh ground peanut butter on choice of bread

Pork Belly BLT

$13.00

Crispy pork belly, arugula, tomato & roasted garlic aioli on toasted bun

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00Out of stock

Spiced shrimp, creamy polenta & white wine tomato garlic sauce

The West End

The West End

$15.00

Grilled cheese sandwich with brie, bacon & fig preserves on your choice of bread

The Yaz

$11.00

Fried bologna sandwich with thick cut smoked bologna, griddled onions & yellow mustard on a toasted bun

Sides

Avocado

Avocado

$3.00

1/2 avocado, sliced, with olive oil drizzle, salt & pepper

Bacon

Bacon

$4.00

3 slices

Biscuit

Biscuit

$2.00

House Made daily

Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$4.00

Twice cooked crispy fingerling potatoes

Egg

Egg

$1.50

One egg, any style

Fries

$3.00

Fresh cut fries

Goetta

Goetta

$5.00

2 patties of house made Goetta, a German style sausage made with beef, pork, steel-cut oats, onions and spices

Gravy

Gravy

$5.00

Bowl of gravy - choice of sausage or mushroom

Loaded Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Bowl of mixed fruit - assortment varies, please ask you server

Pancake

$3.50

One pancake with butter and pancake syrup - Add Ons $1 each: Geauga County Maple Syrup, Blueberries, Strawberries, Chocolate Chips or Candied Pecans

Polenta (Grits)

Polenta (Grits)

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl of creamy polenta

Rooster Cake

Rooster Cake

$4.50

One pancake with cheddar cheese & spiced apples

Salmon

Salmon

$10.00

Cold smoked Scottish salmon

Sauce

Sauce

Sausage

Sausage

$4.00

2 sausage patties

Toast

Toast

$2.00

One thick cut slice (white or rye) Gluten free $1 extra

Vanilla Yogurt

Vanilla Yogurt

$3.00

Cup of vanilla yogurt

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

One beef patty, American cheese - served with french fries, vanilla yogurt & a drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

House made chicken tenders with french fries, vanilla yogurt & a drink

Kid's Jelly Toast

$8.00

Toast with choice of jelly - served with choice of bacon or sausage, vanilla yogurt and drink

Kid's Pancake

$8.00

One pancake served with bacon or sausage, vanilla yogurt & a drink

Kid's Traditional

$8.00

One egg (any style), bacon or sausage, vanilla yogurt & a drink

Dessert

Apple Crumble

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Short Biscuit

$8.00