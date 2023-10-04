Order Online for Faster Service More
The So Full Cafe
COOKED TO ORDER
FOOD
Single GRILLED Pork Chop Meal
$9.50
Grilled with steak seasoning. Tender and juicy.
Single Pork Chop Meal
$10.00
A Pork Chop your favorite way, Fried, Grilled, or Drowning in gravy.
Double Pork Chop Meal
$12.50
2 Pork Chops your way, Fried, Grilled, or Drowning in gravy.
Deluxe Macaroni Bowl
$9.00
A dinner-sized portion of our famous Macaroni and Cheese with your choice of toppings.
Catfish Meal
$13.00
2 Whole Fillets. Fried or Blackened.
Blackened Salmon Meal
$13.00
6oz fillet of salmon.
5 Wing Dinner
$17.00
Fried or smothered.
3 Wing Dinner
$13.00
Fried or smothered.
The So Full Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(501) 615-8551
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM