Burgers & Sandwiches

Rad Burger
$10.00

1/3lb ground chuck burger with our signature blend of spices, served on a toasted bun with your choice of cheese, veggies, sauces, and toppings. Build yourself a new classic!

The Holy Shit Burger
$12.00Out of stock

The Holy Shit Burger, invented during the height of the pandemic. We were all alone and trapped with only our closest relatives, our weed, and a need for survival. A 1/3lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onion, bacon, mac-n-cheese, and crushed jalapeno chips.

Black Bean Burger
$7.00

A vegetarian option for our meatless friends this burger is a chipotle blend of black beans and vegetables. It can come how you like it with your choice of toppings.

Burger Sliders
$8.00

Two beef sliders , grilled onions, pickle chips and rocket sauce.

Mac Attack

Pepper Jack Mac-N-Cheese
$5.00+

This mac n cheese is now award winning. If you haven't tried it yet, you've really been missing out. Our oversized, ridged noodles really hold our extra creamy, pepper jack cheese sauce till the very last bite. You're gonna want more.

Sides

F*ckin Fries Bro
$4.50

Crinkle cut fries, lightly seasoned, served with our signature Rocket Sauce on the side.

Loaded Fries
$10.00

Crinkle cut french fries tossed with cotija cheese, queso, bacon bits, green onion, shredded cheese, and rocket sauce.

Gringa Quesafries
$5.00

Literally just fries and cheese. Now, the cheese is pepper jack, but if you say it's spicy, you're fired.

Side Of Sauce
$0.50

Dogs & Chicken

Smoked and Fried Wings
$7.00+
Chicken Tendies
$7.50Out of stock

Delicious, classic, fried chicken tendies with your choice of sauce. 5 to an order.

Basic. Bitch Dog
$5.00
Dog of The Month: Como Dog
$8.00