The Social Room - New
Burgers & Sandwiches
1/3lb ground chuck burger with our signature blend of spices, served on a toasted bun with your choice of cheese, veggies, sauces, and toppings. Build yourself a new classic!
The Holy Shit Burger, invented during the height of the pandemic. We were all alone and trapped with only our closest relatives, our weed, and a need for survival. A 1/3lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onion, bacon, mac-n-cheese, and crushed jalapeno chips.
A vegetarian option for our meatless friends this burger is a chipotle blend of black beans and vegetables. It can come how you like it with your choice of toppings.
Two beef sliders , grilled onions, pickle chips and rocket sauce.
Mac Attack
Sides
Crinkle cut fries, lightly seasoned, served with our signature Rocket Sauce on the side.
Crinkle cut french fries tossed with cotija cheese, queso, bacon bits, green onion, shredded cheese, and rocket sauce.
Literally just fries and cheese. Now, the cheese is pepper jack, but if you say it's spicy, you're fired.