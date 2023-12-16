Solid Slice Pizzeria and Pub
Munchies
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Eight jumbo wings deep fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand breaded buttermilk chicken tenders fried to a golden crisp, and tossed in your choice of sauce
- Beer Pretzels$12.00
Three salt seasoned Bavarian pretzels, with a side of warm beer cheese
- Thanksgiving Day Balls$14.00
Turkey, cranberry stuffing, sweet potato, breaded and deep fried, topped with gravy and garnished with craisins
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with pepperjack cheese, sauteed onions, and green peppers
Salads
Handhelds
- Haddock Sandwich$14.00
Fried haddock sandwich served on brioche bun, with side of tartar. Choice of side
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk chicken fried to a golden crisp, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle slices, and sriracha mayo. Choice of side
- Chicken Parm Sub$16.00
Hand breaded fried chicken topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a seeded braided sub roll. Choice of side
- Meatball Sub$13.00
Handcrafted meatballs topped in a homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served on a Fire King sub roll. Choice of side
- Steak & Cheese Sub$15.00
Seasoned shaved steak topped with choice of melted cheese on Fire King Sub Roll
- Prime Dip Sub$17.00
Slow roasted seasoned prime rib, sliced thin, served on a toasted baguette with Swiss cheese and au jus. Choice of side
Smash Burgers
Dinners
- Salmon Dinner$18.00
Pan seared salmon in your choice of seasoning, served with two sides
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$17.00
House marinated chicken dinner, served with two sides
- Chicken Parm Dinner$18.00
Hand breaded fried chicken topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella cheese over cavatappi pasta
- Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken over pearl sugar waffles, with a side of syrup and chicken gravy
- Pasta & Meatballs$16.00
Cavatappi pasta and handcrafted meatballs topped with our house made marinara sauce
- Baked Mac & Cheese$15.00
A creamy five cheese blend topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs and baked to perfection. Optional Buffalo chicken, or BBQ chicken and bacon Add Ons
Sides
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- BBQ$15.50+
Specialty pizza topped with chicken, caramelized onion, and a barbeque drizzle
- Buffalo$16.00+
Specialty pizza topped with chicken, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo drizzle
- Meat Lovers$19.00+
Specialty pizza topped with bacon, diced ham, ground sausage, and pepperoni
- Margherita$15.00+
Specialty pizza topped with fresh mozzarella slices, basil, and an olive oil drizzle
- Ultimate Pepperoni$15.00+
Specialty pizza topped with pepperoni and old world pepperoni
- Hawaiian$14.00+
Specialty pizza topped with diced ham and chunks of pineapple
- Caribbean$17.50+
Specialty pizza topped with chicken, diced ham, chunks of pineapple, and a BBQ drizzle
- Philly Cheese Steak$17.00+
Specialty pizza topped with shaved steak, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms
- Veggie$16.00+
Specialty pizza topped with caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach and broccoli
- Supreme$18.00+
Specialty pizza topped with pepperoni, ground sausage, black olives, caramelized onions and mushrooms
- Fenway$15.00+
Specialty pizza topped with ground sausage, green peppers and caramelized onions
- Florentine White$17.00+
Specialty white pizza topped with spinach, garlic, mushroom, caramelized onions and ricotta cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.50+
Specialty white pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and a ranch drizzle