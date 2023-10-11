The Source Café Hermosa Beach
Popular Items
Turmeric Tonic
Turmeric, r/o h20, ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar, cayenne, cinnamon, stevia, black pepper oil
Cassava Tacos
Roasted cauliflower, mole, pickled onion, cilantro, cassava tortilla GF / V / P
Oat Blueberry Balls
Oats, almond butter, blueberries, maple, hemp seeds, pea protein, coconut, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt. GF-V
Good Morning
Almond Butter Toast
Almond butter, maple, banana and cinnamon on whole grain bread.
Avocado Toast
Cashew cream, radish, parsley, flax oil, sumac, whole grain bread. Vegan.
Curry Egg Toast
Egg salad, cucumber, garlic aioli and sunflower seeds on paleo bread. GF-P-K
Frittata
Egg, butternut squash, kale, parsnip, onion confit served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Pier Panini
Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens
Tofu Tacos
kale, walnut, tomato, onion, avocado, curry, cilantro, hot sauce, cassava tortillas
Paninis & More
Avocado Toast
Avocado, cashew cream, radish, parsley and sumac on whole grain bread.
Chicken Avocado Panini
Roasted chicken, fontina cheese, tomato, avocado, spinach, vegan garlic aioli, whole grain bread. Served with mixed greens.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Roasted chicken, kale, avocado, parmesan and caesar dressing in a gluten free wrap served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Paleo Chicken Panini
Chicken salad, pesto aioli, arugula salad, house paleo bread. Served with mixed greens. GF-P
Pier Panini
Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens
Tofu Tacos
kale, walnut, tomato, onion, avocado, curry, cilantro, hot sauce, cassava tortillas
Tuna Panini
Tuna basil salad, fontina cheese, onion confit, arugula, and pesto aioli on whole grain bread served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Veggie Panini
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onion, pesto, red pepper cashew cream served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette. v
Bowls & Salads
Bone Broth
Organic beef & chicken bone broth topped with turmeric and ginger.
Green Bone Broth
Organic beef & chicken bone broth blended with spinach, kale, parsley, cilantro and coconut oil.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
Kale, egg, parmesan, croutons
Lentil Bowl
Chickpeas & lentils, red pepper cashew cream, avocado, seeds, greens, and fermented veggies. Modifications unavailable.
Nine24 Bowl
White sweet potato, cauliflower, mixed greens, avocado, seed pesto, dukkah, 6 min egg g/f
Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, kale & pesto, fermented veggies, avocado, cashew cream and almonds. GF-V
Salmon Bowl
Black rice, cucumber, arugula, pickled beets, chickpea cilantro miso g/f
harvest Salad
spinach, roasted zucchini & eggplant, avocado, pumpkin seeds, pesto & lemon dressing g/f, v
Treats & Balls
Almond Balls
Almonds, almond butter, flax, nibs, maple, vanilla, rolled in granola. GF-V
Blue Power Balls
Almond flour, grass fed collagen, monk fruit, flax, coconut butter, blue majik, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt. GF-K-P-Raw
Brazil Nut Truffles
Brazil nut, cacao, cacao & coconut butters, coconut nectar, nibs, maple, maca, vanilla, sea salt. GF-V-Raw
Cinnamon Crumb Cake
Cacao Flax Bar
g/f & vegan
Carrot Cake Donut
g/f carrot cake donut with cream cheese frosting
Chia Pudding
Cashew milk, chia seeds, maple, cacao nibs, coconut. G/F - V
Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF / Vegan
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Make our delicious chocolate chip cookies from the comfort of home. Makes 13 cookies. GF-V
Coconut Joy
Coconut, coconut butter, coconut oil, maple, chocolate, vanilla, almond, sea salt GF - V
Gingersnap Whoopie Pie
Lemon Basil Cookie
Peanut Butter Blondie
flourless, g/f & vegan
Peanut Butter Fudge
Peanut butter, vegan butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, sea salt. GF-V
Blueberry Cheesecake Muffin
Seasonal Paleo Bread
Lemon Poppyseed Cake
GF & Vegan
Grab & Go Favorites
Banana Almond Raw Oatmeal
Oats, coconut water, chia seed, maple, banana, almonds, cinnamon, vanilla. GF/V/RAW
Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken pesto salad, celery, scallions, currants and toasted pecans served on mixed greens. GF-P
Curry Egg Salad
Hard Boiled Eggs
Healing Water
R/o H20, lemon, lavender and peppermint essential oils. Vitality & Serenity. 16 oz GF-V
Metabolism Water
R/o h20 and cinnamon essential oil. Energy & Fat Burn. 16 oz GF-V
Sweet Potato Parfait
Zucchini, purple sweet potato, black tahini, pea protein, coconut milk, dates, monk fruit, cinnamon, sea salt. GF-V-P
Tuna Basil Salad
Tuna Garbanzo
Turmeric Cauliflower
Immunity & Wellness
Antioxidant Shot
Turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper oil
Energy Shot
Lemon and ginger
Honey Flu Shot
Raw honey, turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper
Immunity Shot
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, garlic, oregano oil, sea salt
Quinton
Quinton Hypertonic is a nutrient-rich, raw marine fluid harvested from the depths of plankton-rich ocean blooms and cold-sterilized to retain its healing properties. Quinton is formulated at a hypertonic concentration higher than that of our plasma and can readily move into cells. It can help lift the body up, increasing energy and supporting protein synthesis, adrenal function, cellular division, remineralization, and bone formation.
Juices, Smoothies & Cleanses
Bananza Smoothie
Coconut milk, banana, almond butter, dates, maca, chia seed, sea salt. 16 oz
Berry Powerful Smoothie
Almond milk, coconut water, blueberry, banana, pea protein, chlorella, hemp seed
Blue-Elemonator
R/O h2O, blue majik, evaporated cane juice, lemon.
Boost & Balance Cleanse
One day immune boosting cleanse: Glow, Green Party (2), Beeting, Super Power, Turmeric Tonic, Immunity Shot
Cacao Almond Buttercup Smoothie
Almond milk, cacao, almond butter, date, stevia, sea salt
Celery Juice
Celery juice. 16 oz
Elemonator
R/O h2O, evaporated cane juice, lemon
Flush & Fuel Cleanse
One Day Cleanse for Metabolism and Digestion Green Party, Grasshopper (2), Celery Juice, Super Power, Turmeric Tonic, Charcoal Aloe Shot
Glow Juice
Orange, carrot, apple, spinach, ginger. 16 oz
Grasshopper Juice
Celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, mint, lime. 16 oz
Green Party Juice
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lemon. 16 oz
Green Smoothie Bowl
Zucchini, banana, spinach, plant protein, dates, avocado, coconut milk, chlorella and tocos topped with buckwheat groats & hemp seeds.
Keto Smoothie
coconut milk, collagen, pea protein, avocado, almond butter, monk fruit, lion's mane, cinnamon
Kold Kicker
Honey Flu Shot, Immunity Shot, Antioxidant Shot, Bone Broth, Turmeric Tonic
Magic Recovery Smoothie
Coconut milk, blue majik, banana, collagen, date, tocos, hemp seed, maca. 16 oz
Orange Juice 16 oz
fresh squeezed oj
Purple Smoothie Bowl
Purple potato, cauliflower, plant protein, blueberries, coconut, maca, lucuma topped with gf granola.
Peppermint Cacao Smoothie Bowl
Cauliflower, purple potato, plant protein, coconut milk, cacao, cinnamon, mesquite, tocos, maca, lucuma, peppermint essential oil, topped with black tahini crumble. GF-V-P
Super Power Smoothie
Celery, cucumber, kale, avocado, parsley verde, cayenne, lemon, lime
Superfoodie Smoothie
Coconut milk, coconut water, banana, avocado, pea protein, matcha, chlorella, hemp seeds
Tonics & Elixirs
Sunshine On The Water
Sparkling water with essential oils.
Fountain Of Youth
Coconut water, aloe vera, chia seeds, essential oils. Digestion & Hydration. 16 oz GF-V
Beauty Water
R/O H2o, collagen lime and lavender essential oils.
Hot & Iced Drinks
Americano
Espresso and water
Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Mocha
Blue Cashew Latte
Cashew Milk, blue majik, coconut oil, maca, tocos, mesquite, lucuma, maple, cinnamon.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk
Chai Latte
Drip Coffee
Iced Americano
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Tea
Latte
Lavender Au Lait
Peppermint tea, coconut milk, maple, lavender oil.
Matcha Brain Fuel - 16 Oz
Cashew milk, matcha, xct oil, lions mane, tocos, maca, lucuma, date, rosemary essential oil
Matcha Latte
Mind Opener - 16 Oz
Drip coffee blended with grass fed butter and XCT oil. GF-K
Spicy Coconut Mindopener
Toddy coffee, coconut milk, coconut oil, XCT oil, coconut nectar, cayenne. GF-V
Turmeric Latte
Almond milk, coconut oil, turmeric, honey, cinnamon, black pepper oil. 12 oz