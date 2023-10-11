Popular Items

Turmeric Tonic

$11.00

Turmeric, r/o h20, ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar, cayenne, cinnamon, stevia, black pepper oil

Cassava Tacos

$17.00

Roasted cauliflower, mole, pickled onion, cilantro, cassava tortilla GF / V / P

Oat Blueberry Balls

$7.00

Oats, almond butter, blueberries, maple, hemp seeds, pea protein, coconut, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt. GF-V


Good Morning

Almond Butter Toast

$11.00

Almond butter, maple, banana and cinnamon on whole grain bread.

Avocado Toast

$13.50

Cashew cream, radish, parsley, flax oil, sumac, whole grain bread. Vegan.

Curry Egg Toast

$16.00

Egg salad, cucumber, garlic aioli and sunflower seeds on paleo bread. GF-P-K

Frittata

$16.00

Egg, butternut squash, kale, parsnip, onion confit served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Pier Panini

$16.00

Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens

Tofu Tacos

$17.00

kale, walnut, tomato, onion, avocado, curry, cilantro, hot sauce, cassava tortillas

Silverware / Napkins

Paninis & More

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Avocado, cashew cream, radish, parsley and sumac on whole grain bread.

Cassava Tacos

$17.00

Roasted cauliflower, mole, pickled onion, cilantro, cassava tortilla GF / V / P

Chicken Avocado Panini

$17.00

Roasted chicken, fontina cheese, tomato, avocado, spinach, vegan garlic aioli, whole grain bread. Served with mixed greens.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Roasted chicken, kale, avocado, parmesan and caesar dressing in a gluten free wrap served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Paleo Chicken Panini

$18.00

Chicken salad, pesto aioli, arugula salad, house paleo bread. Served with mixed greens. GF-P

Pier Panini

$16.00

Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens

Tofu Tacos

$17.00

kale, walnut, tomato, onion, avocado, curry, cilantro, hot sauce, cassava tortillas

Tuna Panini

$17.00

Tuna basil salad, fontina cheese, onion confit, arugula, and pesto aioli on whole grain bread served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Veggie Panini

$16.00

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onion, pesto, red pepper cashew cream served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette. v

Bowls & Salads

Bone Broth

$8.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth topped with turmeric and ginger.

Green Bone Broth

$11.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth blended with spinach, kale, parsley, cilantro and coconut oil.

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Kale, egg, parmesan, croutons

Lentil Bowl

$18.00

Chickpeas & lentils, red pepper cashew cream, avocado, seeds, greens, and fermented veggies. Modifications unavailable.

Nine24 Bowl

$18.00

White sweet potato, cauliflower, mixed greens, avocado, seed pesto, dukkah, 6 min egg g/f

Quinoa Bowl

$16.50

Quinoa, kale & pesto, fermented veggies, avocado, cashew cream and almonds. GF-V

Salmon Bowl

$25.00

Black rice, cucumber, arugula, pickled beets, chickpea cilantro miso g/f

harvest Salad

$16.00

spinach, roasted zucchini & eggplant, avocado, pumpkin seeds, pesto & lemon dressing g/f, v

Treats & Balls

Almond Balls

$6.50

Almonds, almond butter, flax, nibs, maple, vanilla, rolled in granola. GF-V

Blue Power Balls

$6.50

Almond flour, grass fed collagen, monk fruit, flax, coconut butter, blue majik, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt. GF-K-P-Raw

Brazil Nut Truffles

$9.50

Brazil nut, cacao, cacao & coconut butters, coconut nectar, nibs, maple, maca, vanilla, sea salt. GF-V-Raw

Cinnamon Crumb Cake

$8.00Out of stock
Cacao Flax Bar

Cacao Flax Bar

$5.00Out of stock

g/f & vegan

Carrot Cake Donut

$5.00

g/f carrot cake donut with cream cheese frosting

Chia Pudding

$9.50Out of stock

Cashew milk, chia seeds, maple, cacao nibs, coconut. G/F - V

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

GF / Vegan

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$14.00

Make our delicious chocolate chip cookies from the comfort of home. Makes 13 cookies. GF-V

Coconut Joy

$6.50

Coconut, coconut butter, coconut oil, maple, chocolate, vanilla, almond, sea salt GF - V

Gingersnap Whoopie Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Basil Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Oat Blueberry Balls

$7.00

Oats, almond butter, blueberries, maple, hemp seeds, pea protein, coconut, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt. GF-V

Peanut Butter Blondie

$5.00Out of stock

flourless, g/f & vegan

Peanut Butter Fudge

$8.00

Peanut butter, vegan butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, sea salt. GF-V

Blueberry Cheesecake Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Paleo Bread

$7.00
Lemon Poppyseed Cake

$5.00

GF & Vegan

Grab & Go Favorites

Banana Almond Raw Oatmeal

$9.00Out of stock

Oats, coconut water, chia seed, maple, banana, almonds, cinnamon, vanilla. GF/V/RAW

Chia Pudding

$9.50Out of stock
Chicken Salad

$16.00

Roasted chicken pesto salad, celery, scallions, currants and toasted pecans served on mixed greens. GF-P

Curry Egg Salad

$9.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$6.00
Healing Water

$7.00

R/o H20, lemon, lavender and peppermint essential oils. Vitality & Serenity. 16 oz GF-V

Metabolism Water

$7.00

R/o h20 and cinnamon essential oil. Energy & Fat Burn. 16 oz GF-V

Sweet Potato Parfait

$11.00Out of stock

Zucchini, purple sweet potato, black tahini, pea protein, coconut milk, dates, monk fruit, cinnamon, sea salt. GF-V-P

Tuna Basil Salad

$12.00

Tuna Garbanzo

$13.50

Turmeric Cauliflower

$9.00

Immunity & Wellness

Antioxidant Shot

$6.00

Turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper oil

Bone Broth

$8.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth topped with turmeric and ginger.

Energy Shot

$6.00

Lemon and ginger

Green Bone Broth

$11.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth blended with spinach, kale, parsley, cilantro and coconut oil.

Honey Flu Shot

$3.00

Raw honey, turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper

Immunity Shot

$6.00

Lemon, ginger, cayenne, garlic, oregano oil, sea salt

Quinton

$4.50

Quinton Hypertonic is a nutrient-rich, raw marine fluid harvested from the depths of plankton-rich ocean blooms and cold-sterilized to retain its healing properties. Quinton is formulated at a hypertonic concentration higher than that of our plasma and can readily move into cells. It can help lift the body up, increasing energy and supporting protein synthesis, adrenal function, cellular division, remineralization, and bone formation.

Turmeric Tonic

$11.00

Turmeric, r/o h20, ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar, cayenne, cinnamon, stevia, black pepper oil

Juices, Smoothies & Cleanses

Bananza Smoothie

$13.00

Coconut milk, banana, almond butter, dates, maca, chia seed, sea salt. 16 oz

Berry Powerful Smoothie

$14.00

Almond milk, coconut water, blueberry, banana, pea protein, chlorella, hemp seed

Blue-Elemonator

$8.00

R/O h2O, blue majik, evaporated cane juice, lemon.

Boost & Balance Cleanse

$80.00

One day immune boosting cleanse: Glow, Green Party (2), Beeting, Super Power, Turmeric Tonic, Immunity Shot

Cacao Almond Buttercup Smoothie

$13.00

Almond milk, cacao, almond butter, date, stevia, sea salt

Celery Juice

$9.00

Celery juice. 16 oz

Elemonator

$7.00

R/O h2O, evaporated cane juice, lemon

Flush & Fuel Cleanse

$80.00

One Day Cleanse for Metabolism and Digestion Green Party, Grasshopper (2), Celery Juice, Super Power, Turmeric Tonic, Charcoal Aloe Shot

Glow Juice

$13.50

Orange, carrot, apple, spinach, ginger. 16 oz

Grasshopper Juice

$13.00Out of stock

Celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, mint, lime. 16 oz

Green Party Juice

$13.00

Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lemon. 16 oz

Green Smoothie Bowl

$18.00

Zucchini, banana, spinach, plant protein, dates, avocado, coconut milk, chlorella and tocos topped with buckwheat groats & hemp seeds.

Keto Smoothie

$15.50

coconut milk, collagen, pea protein, avocado, almond butter, monk fruit, lion's mane, cinnamon

Kold Kicker

$30.00

Honey Flu Shot, Immunity Shot, Antioxidant Shot, Bone Broth, Turmeric Tonic

Magic Recovery Smoothie

$13.00

Coconut milk, blue majik, banana, collagen, date, tocos, hemp seed, maca. 16 oz

Orange Juice 16 oz

$9.00

fresh squeezed oj

Purple Smoothie Bowl

$18.00

Purple potato, cauliflower, plant protein, blueberries, coconut, maca, lucuma topped with gf granola.

Peppermint Cacao Smoothie Bowl

$18.00

Cauliflower, purple potato, plant protein, coconut milk, cacao, cinnamon, mesquite, tocos, maca, lucuma, peppermint essential oil, topped with black tahini crumble. GF-V-P

Super Power Smoothie

$13.00

Celery, cucumber, kale, avocado, parsley verde, cayenne, lemon, lime

Superfoodie Smoothie

$13.50

Coconut milk, coconut water, banana, avocado, pea protein, matcha, chlorella, hemp seeds

Tonics & Elixirs

Sunshine On The Water

$8.00

Sparkling water with essential oils.

Fountain Of Youth

$11.00

Coconut water, aloe vera, chia seeds, essential oils. Digestion & Hydration. 16 oz GF-V

Healing Water

$7.00

R/o H20, lemon, lavender and peppermint essential oils. Vitality & Serenity. 16 oz GF-V

Metabolism Water

$7.00

R/o h20 and cinnamon essential oil. Energy & Fat Burn. 16 oz GF-V

Beauty Water

$8.00

R/O H2o, collagen lime and lavender essential oils.

Turmeric Tonic

$11.00

Turmeric, r/o h20, ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar, cayenne, cinnamon, stevia, black pepper oil

Hot & Iced Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and water

Au Lait

$4.00

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Mocha

$8.00Out of stock

Blue Cashew Latte

$10.00

Cashew Milk, blue majik, coconut oil, maca, tocos, mesquite, lucuma, maple, cinnamon.

Cappuccino

$5.75

Espresso with steamed milk

Chai Latte

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$6.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$7.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Lavender Au Lait

$5.50

Peppermint tea, coconut milk, maple, lavender oil.

Matcha Brain Fuel - 16 Oz

$12.00

Cashew milk, matcha, xct oil, lions mane, tocos, maca, lucuma, date, rosemary essential oil

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Mind Opener - 16 Oz

$8.50

Drip coffee blended with grass fed butter and XCT oil. GF-K

Spicy Coconut Mindopener

$9.00

Toddy coffee, coconut milk, coconut oil, XCT oil, coconut nectar, cayenne. GF-V

Turmeric Latte

$9.00Out of stock

Almond milk, coconut oil, turmeric, honey, cinnamon, black pepper oil. 12 oz