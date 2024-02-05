Welcome to our new online ordering page!
The South Store Cafe
[Pastries]
Daily Pastries
- Caramel Apple Pecan Cinnamon Bread Pudding$6.00Out of stock
Seasonal housemade bread pudding. Ask for whipped cream. Served warm or cold.
- Raspberry Kouign Amann$5.75Out of stock
Sweet and salty croissant dough filled and topped with seasonal ingredients and vanilla marscapone whip cream.
- Passionfruit Danish$5.00Out of stock
Passionfruit curd with fresh fruit, in a baked puff pastry cream cheese danish.
- Almond Bear Claw$4.50Out of stock
Almond frangipane rolled into buttery croissant dough topped with toasted almonds, cinnamon sugar, and a drizzle of orange rum syrup.
- Marionberry Lemon Scone$4.00Out of stock
Our famous daily scone, tender and buttery, bakers seasonal flavor choice of the day. (Egg free)
- Carrot Coconut Bread$4.25Out of stock
Thick slice of our moist, cakey bread.
- Quince Jam Scone$4.00Out of stock
Our flakey scone mix topped with housemade jam.
- Maple Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake$5.25Out of stock
Our house made coffee cake, drizzled with sugar icing.
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50Out of stock
- Mushroom Savory Danish$6.00Out of stock
Savory flaky puff pastry filled with bechamel, cheese and daily toppings.
- Marionberry Puff Tart$4.50Out of stock
Crisp puff pastry, filled with marionberries, covered with creamy marionberry icing.
- Havarti, cheddar, parm onion Savory Biscuit$4.50Out of stock
Buttery, flaky, biscuit with added daily savory flavors.
Cookies & Bars
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75Out of stock
- Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Lemon Sugar Cookie$3.25Out of stock
- Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chip Cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Cacao Nib Cookie$3.25Out of stock
- Spiced Apple Streusel Bar$4.25Out of stock
Quince
- Triple Chocolate Brownie$4.50Out of stock
GF Pastries
- GF Strawberry Apricot Scone$4.25Out of stock
- GF Banana Quinoa Bread$4.75Out of stock
Vegan and Gluten free, this seeded banana bread is made with ripe bananas, cinnamon, nutmeg, flax, pumpkin & chia seeds.
- GF Cinnamon Swirl$4.50Out of stock
Our GF scone batter rolled up with butter and cinnamon sugar, brushed with a vanilla glaze.
- GF Coconut Macaroon$3.00Out of stock
Topped with chocolate and toasted almonds
- GF Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie$3.25
- GF Coconut Calamansi Cream Pie$6.50Out of stock
On a gf graham cracker crust
Weekend Pastries
- Pecan Roll$5.50Out of stock
Available Friday-Sunday. Tender house-made dough rolled and topped with generous amounts of pecans and house-made caramel sauce.
- Cinnamon Roll$5.25Out of stock
Available Friday-Sunday. Tender house-made dough rolled with cinnamon sugar and topped cream cheese icing.
- Everything Croissant$5.25Out of stock
Available Friday-Sunday. Flaky and Buttery croissant filled with cream cheese and topped with a house-made everything croissant seasoning.
- Apple Turnover$5.00Out of stock
Available Saturday-Sunday. Our hand rolled all-butter pie dough filled with cooked apples.
- Pear Galette$6.00Out of stock
Available Saturday-Sunday. Our hand rolled pie dough with a fresh pear filling with a hint of almond extract.
- Marionberry Cobbler$6.00Out of stock
Available Saturday and Sunday. Our famous scone topped cobbler, be sure to as for whipped cream.
- Strawberry Nutella Brioche$5.25Out of stock
Available Saturday and Sunday. Our classic house-made butter brioche filled with Nutella and topped with a fresh strawberry.
- Crème Brulee Brioche$5.25Out of stock
Available Saturday and Sunday. House-made butter brioche filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, topped with caramelized sugar
- VEGAN Chocolate Raspberry Cake$7.50Out of stock
Vegan chocolate cake with vegan raspberry buttercream and chocolate ganache.
- Strawberry Matcha Cream Puff$7.00Out of stock
Filled with vanilla bean cream cheese mascarpone, and meyer lemon curd
[Breakfast] morning
Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$11.75
Bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese on buttered toasted bread.
- Ham Breakfast Sandwich$11.75
Ham, fluffy scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese on buttered toasted bread.
- Avocado Tomato Breakfast Sandwich$11.50
Avocado, tomato, fluffy scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese on buttered toasted bread.
- Bacon & Cheddar Croissant$11.75
Bacon, cheddar & scrambled eggs in a warm flaky croissant.
- Ham & Swiss Croissant$12.00
Ham, Swiss cheese, scrambled egg & savory béchamel in a warm flaky croissant.
Quiche & Strata
- Bacon Cheddar Quiche$12.75
A rich and creamy egg filling inside our own buttery crust. Served with buttered toast and fruit.
- Roasted sweet potato, rosemary, onion and Chevre Quiche$12.75Out of stock
Vegetables, cheese, and creamy egg custard, inside a butter crust. Served with rustic toast and fresh fruit.
- Sausage and Mushroom Strata$13.00
Available Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. Savory egg casserole made with layers of bread, cheese, mushrooms & Italian sausage. Served with sour cream on top and fresh fruit on the side.
- Vegetable Frittata$12.50Out of stock
Available Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. Roasted sweet potato, kale, onions, sharp white cheddar. Comes with a small side salad. Garnished with sour cream and chopped parsley. Vegetarian & Gluten free.
Breakfast Other
- Oatmeal$9.25Out of stock
Old-fashioned oatmeal drizzled with organic maple syrup, a sprinkling of house-made granola, dried fruit and fresh fruit. Served with ½ and ½.
- Granola$9.00
House-made granola with oats, nuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut, butter, honey and brown sugar served on vanilla yogurt & topped with chopped, dried fruit and fresh fruit (local in season)
- Croque Madame$14.50Out of stock
Available on Saturdays and Sundays while supplies. Rustic white bread with house-made béchamel sauce, black forest ham, Swiss cheese. Broiled with more béchamel, parmesan cheese and topped with a over easy fried egg.
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00Out of stock
Available on Saturdays and Sundays while supplies. Flaky golden brown house-made biscuits smothered in our creamy house-made sausage gravy.
- Plain Waffle$10.00Out of stock
Available on Saturdays and Sundays while supplies last. Yeast leavened Belgian waffle with butter and maple syrup.
- Blueberry Waffle$13.00Out of stock
Available Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. Our crisp and tender, yeast leavened Belgian -style waffle, with seasonal fruit topping. Served with whipped cream, powder sugar and organic maple syrup.
Breakfast Sides
[Breakfast] afternoon
Quiche & Strata
- Bacon Cheddar Quiche$12.75
A rich and creamy egg filling inside our own buttery crust. Served with buttered toast and fruit.
- Roasted sweet potato, rosemary, onion and Chevre Quiche$12.75Out of stock
Vegetables, cheese, and creamy egg custard, inside a butter crust. Served with rustic toast and fresh fruit.
- Sausage and Mushroom Strata$13.00
Available Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. Savory egg casserole made with layers of bread, cheese, mushrooms & Italian sausage. Served with sour cream on top and fresh fruit on the side.
- Vegetable Frittata$12.50Out of stock
Available Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. Roasted sweet potato, kale, onions, sharp white cheddar. Comes with a small side salad. Garnished with sour cream and chopped parsley. Vegetarian & Gluten free.
Breakfast Other
- Oatmeal$9.25Out of stock
Old-fashioned oatmeal drizzled with organic maple syrup, a sprinkling of house-made granola, dried fruit and fresh fruit. Served with ½ and ½.
- Granola$9.00
House-made granola with oats, nuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut, butter, honey and brown sugar served on vanilla yogurt & topped with chopped, dried fruit and fresh fruit (local in season)
- Croque Madame$14.50Out of stock
Available on Saturdays and Sundays while supplies. Rustic white bread with house-made béchamel sauce, black forest ham, Swiss cheese. Broiled with more béchamel, parmesan cheese and topped with a over easy fried egg.
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00Out of stock
Available on Saturdays and Sundays while supplies. Flaky golden brown house-made biscuits smothered in our creamy house-made sausage gravy.
- Plain Waffle$10.00Out of stock
Available on Saturdays and Sundays while supplies last. Yeast leavened Belgian waffle with butter and maple syrup.
- Blueberry Waffle$13.00Out of stock
Available Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. Our crisp and tender, yeast leavened Belgian -style waffle, with seasonal fruit topping. Served with whipped cream, powder sugar and organic maple syrup.
Breakfast Sides
[Lunch]
Sandwiches
- BANH MI Sandwich$14.25
Roasted lemongrass pork loin, sriracha mayo, pickled carrots and daikon radish, cucumbers, cilantro, Thai basil, and mint on a french baguette. Served with a bag of kettle-style potato chips.
- South Store Club Sandwich$13.75
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, mayo, tomato, greens. On toasted rustic white bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Turkey Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, cheddar, honey mustard, mayo, greens, tomato, house-pickled red onions on rustic white bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Ham & Swiss Sandwich$11.25
Ham, swiss, honey mustard, mayo, greens, tomato, house-pickled red onions. On rustic white bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Diced chicken breast, apple, celery, scallions, almonds, raisins, all in a light mayonnaise dressing, topped with greens. On rustic white bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Garden Sandwich$12.50
Cream cheese, avocado, roasted yams, roasted mild red peppers, greens, tomato, cucumber, house-pickled red onions. On rustic white bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- BLT$12.00
Bacon, greens, tomato, mayo. On toasted rustic white bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
House-made Italian style meatloaf, grilled onions, marinara, provolone cheese grilled on soft ciabatta log.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.50
Grilled Tillamook cheddar cheese on kid friendly Buttermilk Bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Kid's Ham & Cheddar$8.50
Ham & Tillamook cheddar cheese with mayo on kid friendly Buttermilk Bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Kid's Turkey & Cheddar$8.50
Turkey & Tillamook cheddar cheese with mayo on kid friendly Buttermilk Bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
- Kids Peanut Butter & Jam$7.00
Peanut butter & jam on kid friendly Buttermilk Bread. Served with a bag of potato chips.
Soups & Salads
- House Green Salad$7.75
Mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled onions, tomatoes, house garlic croutons, and a side of our house dressing. Served with focaccia bread.
- Chicken Salad$9.75+
Chopped chicken breast tossed with apple, celery, scallions, almonds and currants in a light mayonnaise dressing, all on a bed of mixed greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled onions, served with our house bistro vinaigrette. Comes with Grand Central Bakery focaccia
- Scholls Salad$9.25+
Mixed greens topped with blue cheese, hazelnuts, dried cranberries, and apple slices. Served with house-made bistro vinaigrette & Grand Central Bakery focaccia
- Chicken Artichoke Soup$6.50+Out of stock
Our signature Thursday soup, packed with artichokes & shredded chicken all in a paprika-laced creamy broth. Contains wheat & dairy
- Clam Chowder$6.50+Out of stock
Our creamy Friday soup, full of chopped clams, potatoes & carrots. Served with oyster crackers. Contains wheat & dairy.
- Thai Red Curry Winter Squash Soup$6.50+
Thai red curry winter squash soup. Dairy free & gluten free. Mild spice, Served with house-made focaccia.
Combos
Sides & Add-Ons
[Beverages]
Espresso
Hot Drinks
- Chai Latte$4.50+
- Hot Choc.$3.75+
- House Coffee (Bottomless Mug)$3.00
- House Coffee (Togo)$2.75+
Freshly roasted coffee by Caravan Coffee in Newberg
- London Fog$5.25
Steeped Earl Grey Tea, vanilla, your choice steamed milk.
- Loose Leaf Tea$4.00
Jasmine Pearl Tea Company
- Loose Leaf Tea Steamer$4.50
Fresh steeped Jasmine Pearl Tea Company, your choice steamed milk, flavored syrups
- Matcha Latte$4.00+
- Steamer$3.25+
- Ube Chai Latte$5.00+
Fountain
- Arnold Palmer$2.75
Iced Tea & Lemonade
- Choc. Milk$2.00+
- Cup of Hot Water
- Cup of Water
- Draft Root Beer Pelican Brewing$5.50
- Fountain Coke$2.75
- Fountain Diet Coke$2.75
- Fountain Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Fountain Sprite$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Italian Soda$2.75+
- Lemonade$1.75+
- Lemonade Refill$2.25+
- Milk$1.75+
- Organic Orange Juice$2.50+
- Pomegranate Juice$2.75+
- Pomegranate Lemonade$3.50
Lemonade with a splash of pure pomegranate juice.
- Roy Rogers$3.75
Coca-Cola Classic with house-made grenadine, garnished with an Amarena cherry. Free refills of Coca Cola available upon request.
- Shirley Temple$3.75
Sprite with house-made grenadine, garnished with an Amarena cherry. Free refills of Sprite available upon request.
Bottled & Canned
- A&W Diet Root Beer (Can)$2.75
- Acqua Panna -Spring Water- Glass Bottle 500ml$3.25
- Aranciata (Can)$3.25
- Limonata (Can)$3.25
- Cock & Bull Ginger Beer$3.75
- Coke (Bottle)$3.25
- Henry's Cream Soda (Bottle)$3.25
- Henry's Root Beer (Bottle)$3.25
- Jarritos Pineapple (Bottle)$3.00
- Kombucha- Dr Brew$4.75
Clear Mind, Island Mango, Superberry
- Martenellis Sparkling Apple Juice$3.00
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$3.25
- Passionfruit La Croix (Can)$2.75
- Perrier$3.00
- Strawberry Fanta (Bottle)$3.00
- V8 Original (Can)$3.00