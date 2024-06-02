The Southern Cafe Roselle
Food Menu
Biscuit Love
- BoNuts$7.99
Fried Biscuit Donuts (BO-NUTS), Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Blueberry Mascarpone & Chocolate Sauce
- Basket of Biscuits$8.99
Served with Honey & Apple Butter
- "The Nasty" Biscuit$16.99
Dropped Biscuit Filled with Cheesy Eggs, Fried Chicken, hashbrowns & Sausage Gravy
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.99
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs$14.99
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$16.99
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Country Fried Steak. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs$16.99
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Breaded Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Eggs & More
- Eggs Your Way$9.99
Served with 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- 2 Eggs w/Meat$13.99
Served with Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$16.49
House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green pepper & Potato), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Chilaquiles$16.99
- Avocado Toast$14.99
Toasted Wheat Toast, Topped with Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits
Signature Breakfast
- The Sugga Momma$16.99
Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Chicken Fried Chicken, spicy honey sauce & Cheesy Eggs, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Tex Mex Pollo Loco$16.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with our Chorizo Gravy, Dropped Biscuit, Two Eggs Any Style & Scallions, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- The Sugga Baby$16.99
Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Cheesy Eggs, Glazed with maple syrup. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Cajun Cheese Steak Biscuit$16.99
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, shaved ribeye steak, cajun seasonin, green peppers, onion, mushroom, Cheesy Eggs & pepper jack cheese sauce
- Sausage Head Biscuit$16.99
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Andouille, jalapeno, onion,, Scrambled Cheesy Eggs, pepper jack cheese sauce, sliced avocado
- George's Chicken Waffle$16.99
Waffle with bacon, fried chicken breast, scrambled cheddar, country gravy
- Stacked & Loaded$16.99
3 thick slices Greek french toast, ham, cheese, bacon, cheezy eggs, soaked in syrup
- Chix & French Toast Stack$16.99
Two slices french toast, ham, bacon, cheese, fried chicken breast, honey butter, cheezey eggs, maple syrup.
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.99
Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/Fruit$12.99
Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- CinnaSwirl Pancakes$13.99
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with a Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cinnamon Butter & Icing. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Banana Crunch Pancakes$13.99
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Banana, granola Topped with Banana, cinnamon butter Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- S'mores Pancakes$13.99
Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup & Marshmallow Sauce, Topped with Whip Cream & Graham Crackers. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Granny's Streusel Pancakes$13.99
Warm Apple Butter filled Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Cinnamon Apples &streusel topping. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- 2x2x2$14.99
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Lumberjack$17.99
Buttermilk Pancakes, Slice of Ham, Two Bacon, Two Sausage Links, Two Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Loaded CornBread Combo$17.99
Stuffed with Bacon, Corn, Green Onion, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Our Signature Pork Belly
- Silver Skillet$15.99
Two pancakes stuffed with sausage, ham, bacon, soaked with syrup, cheezy eggs, and two strips of bacon
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.49
Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
French Toast
- Simply Thick$10.99
French Toast, Dusted with Powdered Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Half French Toast$5.99
- French Toast w/Fruit$12.99
French Toast, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Half French Toast w/Fruit$7.99
French Toast, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- French Lady$13.99
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & French Toast. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- French Toast Extreme$15.99
French Toast, Stuffed with sweet cream cheese, banana, blueberry, caramel, strawberry compote, pecans. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Banana Anna FT$15.49
- Apple Streusel French Toast$15.49
French Toast, Stuffed with sweetened cream cheese, cinnamon apple, streusel topping, caramel & Accented with Powdered Sugar & Whip Cream
Specialty Omelets
- BYO Omelet$15.99
Omelette filled with 4 ingredients of your choice with additional at extra charge. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Cntry Music Omelet$16.49
Omelette filled with Ham, sausage, onion, cheddar. Topped with sausage gravy & bacon. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Ay Caramba Omelet$15.99
Omelette filled with Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, mozzarella & Avocado. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Avocado Bacon Omelet$15.99
Omelette filled with Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Gouda. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Spinach & Feta Omelet$15.49
Omelette filled with Baby Spinach & Imported Feta. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- The Southern Omelet$15.99
Omelette filled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- The Biscuit Omelet$15.99
Omelette filled with Sausage, Biscuit & Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Fresh Market Omelet$15.99
Omelette filled with, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato . Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Denver Omelet$15.49
Omelette filled with Ham, Onion & Green Pepper. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Roasted Veggie & Feta Omelet$16.49
Omelette filled with Feta, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, spinach. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Grumpy Goat Omelet$16.99
- Cheese Omelet$13.99
Omelette filled with Ham, Onion & Green Pepper. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Specialty Skillets
- BYO Skillet$16.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, with 4 ingredients of your choice, with additional at extra charge. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Fresh Market Skillet$16.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, & Pepper jack cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Skirt Steak Skillet$24.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- The Southern Skillet$16.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Sassy Eggs$16.99
Chorizo potato hash with cheddar, red bell peppers, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Brisket Skillet$19.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chunks of Smoked Beef Brisket, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Jalapenos, Onions, Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Irishman's Skillet$16.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, House Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Swiss. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- "The Nasty" Skillet$17.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy, crumbled bacon. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Louisiana Skillet$16.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Chicken Fried Chx Skillet$16.99
Skillet Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms & Goat Cheese, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Waffles
- Belgium Waffle$10.99
Waffle. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
- Belgium Waffle w/Fruit$12.99
Waffle. Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
- Waffle Combo$14.99
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Waffle. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
- BIG SOUTH$18.99
Waffle drizzled with honey butter & Warm maple syrup, two bacon, two links and two pieces fried chicken (leg & Thigh), two eggs your way & hashbrowns.
- Wilbur's Chicken & Waffle$17.99
Waffle, 2 piecs dark meat fried chicken, 2 eggs your way, hashbrowns or grits.
Benny's
- Country Benny$15.99
Biscuit, Topped with Sausage & Poached Eggs, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Carolina Benny$15.99
English Muffin with Smashed Avocado, fried green tomato, bacon, scallions, remoulade Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Classic Benny$14.99
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Dirty Bird Benny$16.99
Smashed Potato topped with biscuit, fried chicken breast, poached eggs, cajun cream, scallions
- Bayou Benny$16.99
Golden Fried Crab Cakes, andouille sausage, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, poached eggs, cajun cream sauce.
- Crab Cake Benny$16.49
English Muffin, Topped with Crab Cakes, Spinach, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Poached Eggs & Cajun Cream Sauce
Crepes
Steaks & Chops
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$28.99
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Smothered Pork Chops$17.99
Two bone in pork chops, breaded & Fried smothered in country gravy & two eggs your way
- SIRLOIN Steak & eggs$17.99
Grilled Sirloin Steak, eggs your way, hashbrowns, choice of toast or pancakes.
Gluten Free
Grit Bowls & OATS
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal Bowl$7.99
Oatmeal with Brown Sugar, Strawberry & Whipped Cream
- Georgia Catfish & Jalapeño Cheddar Grits$17.49
Creamy Cheddar Grits with Bacon, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses Sautéed in our House Made Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style
- Shrimp & Grits