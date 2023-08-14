Bar Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Absolut Pear

$6.00+

Absolut Watermelon

$6.00+

Absolute Raspberry

$4.00+

Absolut Peach

$6.00+

Absolute Lime

$6.00+

Absolute Mandarin

$5.00+

Belvedere

$7.00+

Ciroc

$7.00+

Firefly

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$7.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Ketel One

$6.00+

Pinnacle

$6.00+

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

Sweet Carolina

$6.00+

Bankers

$4.00+

Skyy

$5.00+

Faber

$6.00+

360 Double Chocolate

$5.00+

Sweet Carolina

$5.00+

Kinky

$6.00+

Effin

$6.00+

Svedka Clemintine

$5.00+

Pinnacle cherry

$5.00+

3 Olives

$5.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00+

Beefeater

$5.00+

Bombay Saphire

$6.00+

Empress

$6.00+

Hendricks

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00+

Kraken

$5.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Bacardi Limon

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Malibu Watermelon

$6.00+

Malibu Strawberry

$6.00+

Meyers

$6.00+

Malibu Pineapple

$5.00+

Malibu Peach

$5.00+

Malibu Mango

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Clasa Azul

$25.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$8.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00+

Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00+

Patron Anejo

$9.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio 1942

$17.00+

Patron Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$9.00+

Patron Xo Café

$9.00+

1800

$6.00+

1800 coconut

$6.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Bird Dog

$6.00+

Basil Hayden

$7.00+

Bulliet Rye

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00+

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Wild Turkey

$5.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Makers 46

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$12.00+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Proper 12

$7.00+

Jameson Orange

$5.00+

Screwball

$6.00+

Stag

$5.00+

VO

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Dusse

$9.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.00+

Hennessy

$8.00+

Courvoisier

$8.00+

Christian Brothers Brandy

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

American Honey

$5.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$6.00+

Glenfiddich

$7.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

The Glenlivet

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$12.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00+

Aperol

$6.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00+

Cointreau

$5.00+

Drambuie

$5.00+

Frangelico

$5.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00+

Godiva White Chocolate

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$5.00+

Kahlua

$5.00+

Lemoncello

$6.00+

Licor 43

$5.00+

Baileys

$5.00+

Chambord

$5.00+

Sambuca

$6.00+

Rumchata

$5.00+

Grenadine

$1.00+

Creme de Banana

$4.00+

Creme de Cacao

$4.00+

Creme de Cassis

$4.00+

Creme de Cerise

$4.00+

Creme de Methe

$4.00+

St Germain

$5.00+

Curacao

$1.00+

GranGala

$4.00+

Hpnotiq

$6.00+

Midori

$4.00+

Pama

$4.00+

Apple Pucker

$2.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$2.00+

Sloe Gin

$2.00+

Triple Sec

$1.00+

X Rated

$6.00+

Goldschlager

$5.00+

Yukon Jack

$5.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Rock&Rye

$6.00+

Dry/Sweet Vermouth

$1.00+

Peach Schnapps

$2.00+

Rumpleminze

$5.00+

Razzmatazz

$1.00+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$2.00+

Jaquins

$2.00+

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Peach Mango Margirita

$10.00

Coco Key Lime Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Spicy Pina Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Classic Mint Mojito

$9.00

Strawberry Basil Mojito

$9.00

Cucumber Mint Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mixed Berry Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Key Lime Pie Tini

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Drunken Gummy Tini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Effin Dirty Tini

$10.00

Razzy Jazzy Tini

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Mad Men Tini

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tipsy Tati

$10.00

Southern Hurricane

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

Grapefruit Crush

$12.00

Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Speckled Gecko

$9.00

Beach Bum

$9.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Daqauiri

$10.00

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Pinapple Empress

$11.00

Cracked Coconut Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

Pom Peach Tini

$10.00

South Side Spritz

$9.00

Banana Daquiri

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

House Slushy Strawberry

$9.00

House Slushy Pina Colada

$9.00

Draft Beer

Allagash White IPA

$7.00+

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Big Truck Hazy IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$3.00+

Chesterfield

$4.00+

Dogfish 60 min IPA

$7.00

Dos equis

$5.00+

Industrial Arts Wrench IPA

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00+

Landshark

$5.00+

Lawsons SoS

$7.00

Labatt

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Michelob Flight

$4.00+

Magners Pear Cider 24 Oz

$8.00Out of stock

Magners Pear Cider 16 Oz

$7.00Out of stock

New Trail Boken Heels IPA

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00+

Twisted Tea

$5.00+

SBC Watermelon 16 Oz

$7.00

Troegs Hopora IPA

$7.00

Victory Dirt Wolf

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00+

Yuengling Flight

$4.00+

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Mikes

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Flight

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Gold

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Yuengling light lager

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light Twist Off

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Leinenkugels SS

$5.00

Miller Lite Twist Off

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Gold

$4.00

Mich Ultra Pear

$4.00

New Trail Blkberry Lemonade

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stateside Vodka Soda

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea Hf & Hf

$5.00

Twisted Tea Lt

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Highnoon

$4.00

Bush

$2.00

Keystone

$2.00

Sunny D Seltzer

$5.00

Red Wine by Glass

Merlot

$8.00

Pino Nior

$8.00

Sangria

$7.00

Cabernet Saugvignon

$8.00

White Wine by Glass

Moscato

$7.00

Pino Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Prosseco

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Mug Rootbeer

$3.95

Mnt Dew

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Crush

$3.95

Brisk Lemon

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Roy Rogers

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Gueres Tea

$1.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Water

Breakfast

BREAKFAST

CYO Omelette

$7.99

Meat Lover Omelette

$9.50

Santa Fe Omelette

$8.00

Southwestern Omelette

$8.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.00

Mushroom and Steak Omelette

$9.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

choice of potatoes

Chicken Buscuit Gravy Bowl

$8.99

choice of potatoes

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$9.99

choice of potatoes

Breakfast Pizza

$8.50

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.00

choice of potatoes and toast

SEC Sandwich

$8.00

HEC Sandwich

$8.00

BEC Sandwich

$8.00

Waffles and Ice Cream

$8.00

2 waffles, 2 scoops of ice cream

Hungry Man Breakfast

$12.00

2 waffles OR pancakes, choice of meat, eggs of choice, potatoes

Short Stack

$5.00

Tall Stack

$6.00

Bagel

$3.00

The South Side

$9.00

Corned beef over buscuits, choice of meat, fried egg

Little Schuylkill

$7.00

Bacon, eggs, toast

Island Time

$10.00

Chorizo, Diced potatoes, egg whites, avocado toast

Freaky Tiki

$10.00

Chorizo, Diced potatoes with peppers and onions, eggs of choice, toast, salsa

BREAKFAST SIDE

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Country Fries

$2.00

1 Pancake

$2.50

Waffles and Ice Cream

$6.00

French Toast

$2.50

Corned Beef and Biscuit

$4.99

Toast

$2.00

Side egg

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

KIDS BREAKFAST

Eggs and Toast

$5.00

Cereal

$2.50

Kids Breakfast Pizza

$5.00

Eggs, Meat, Toast

$5.00

Pancakes, Eggs, Meat

$5.00

French Toast, Eggs, Meat

$5.00

Lunch

APPETIZERS

Pierogies

$4.99

Chicken Finger with Fries

$12.95

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Meatball

$15.99

South Side Nachos

$12.99

Loaded Tots

$12.99

Cheese Balls

$7.50

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Crab Dip

$14.99

Jalepeno Poppers

$8.99

Poutine

$8.99

Mini Tacos

$9.99

Wings 6 Count

$7.99

Wings 12 Count

$14.95

Fries

$3.50

Loaded Tots

$12.99

Onion Rings

$7.50

Potato Skins

$7.50

Quesadilla Appitizer

$8.99

SOUPS

Ham and Bean

Split Pea

Clam Chowder

Broccoli and Cheese

Potato

French Onion

$7.49

Chicken Pot Pie

Chili

Lobster Bisque

PIZZA

Small Pizza 12"

$9.00

Large Pizza 16"

$16.00

SALAD

Ceasar Salad

$9.95

SIDE Ceasar

$5.95

House Salad (Small)

$4.95

Antipasta

$12.99

Side Caesar

$5.95

SANDWICHES

Burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Breaded Chicken

$12.99

Veal Parmesean

$13.50

Hot Turkey and Gravy

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork On Kaiser

$16.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Rachel

$12.99

Rueben

$12.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

CYO Cold Sandwich

$12.99

Club Sandwich

Italian

$12.99

Turkey Cheese

$12.99Out of stock

Ham and Cheese

$12.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.50

Cheese Steak

$14.95

California Cheesesteak

$14.99

Meatball Parmesean

$12.99

Chicken Parmesean

$14.95

Sausage Parmesean

$8.95

Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

French Dip

$18.99

PASTA

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$20.99

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.99

Ravioli

$11.50

Meat Sauce

$13.99

Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Lasagna

$20.99

ENTREES

Prime Rib 12 oz

$25.95

Prime Rib 16 oz

$30.95

Roast Beef

$15.99

Mac And Cheese

$12.99

Pork Chop

$15.99

Ham Steak

$14.99

Ribs

$21.99

Rotisserie Chicken (Half)

$15.99

Rotisserie Chicken (Whole)

$18.99

Fish and Chips

$15.95

Fried Chicken

$15.95

Burger

$14.95

Strip Steak 8 Oz

$24.99

Strip Steak 14 Oz

$29.99

Quesadilla W/ Fries

$12.99

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.00

Cauliflower

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Mac And Cheese

$4.95Out of stock

Chips

$2.00

KIDS MENU

Burger - Kids Portion

$7.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Mac and Cheese - Kids Portion

$7.99

Chicken Fingers - Kids Portion

$7.99

Mini Pizza

$7.99

Quesadilla - kids portion

$7.99

Late Night

Beef Sliders

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Mini Tacos

$9.99

Fries

$3.50

Tots

$3.50

Wings 6

$7.99

Wings 12

$14.99

Poutine

$8.99

Pizza by the Slice

$3.00

Ice Cream

ICE CREAM BAR

Vanilla

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Mint Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Cookies 'N Cream

$2.50

Cotton Candy

$2.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Pistachio

$2.50

Black Raspberry

$2.50

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Butter Pecan

$2.50

Sugar Free Vanilla

$2.50

Sugar Free Special

$2.50

Pie Slice

$5.00

Superman

$2.50

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$2.50

Toasted Coconut

$2.50

SOFT SERVE Chocolate

$3.00

SOFT SERVE Vanilla

$3.00

SOFT SERVE Mixed

$3.00

Pie Slice No Ice Cream

$5.00