The Speckled Egg - Southside 428 S 27th St.
FOOD
Breakfast
The Classic
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
The GOAT Omelette
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
Poppy Seed Pancakes
Three Buttermilk Poppyseed Pancakes, Whipped Butter, Fruit, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup
Hen's Hash
Two Eggs, Potatoes, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Asparagus, Corn, & Toast Choice
The Nester
Eggs in a Basket, Aged Cheddar, Greens & Herbs Whole Grain Seeded Toast, NO EXCEPTIONS - Sorry for the inconvenience Contains Seeds****
Breakfast Sando
Onion & Poppy Bun, Broke Yolks, (medium cooked eggs) TSE Sauce, American Cheese, Boston Lettuce Does not automatically come with bacon must be added***
Yogurt & Granola
Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Mint Granola contains: almonds and pecans
French Toast
Brown Butter French Toast, Whipped Butter, Strawberry Cardamon Jam, Local Maple Syrup
Aloha Puddin'
Coconut Chia Seed Pudding With Fruit and Granola
Quiche
BYO Omlette
Ted Lasso Omelette
House Tasso Ham, Poblano Pepper, Red Onion, Cheddar, Toast
I Am Kazaam
Eggs Benedict
Sufferin' Succotash
Toasts
The Millennial
Avocado Smash, Seeded Whole Grain Toast, Mixed Seeds, Olive Oil, Herbs
Lox & Loaded
House Cured Lox, Everything Bagel, Herb Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Arugula
Through The Garden
Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Basil Arugula Pesto, Pickled Red Onion, Herbs, on Sourdough
Sandwiches
Hot Girl Summer
Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Boston Lettuce, Pimento Cheese on White Toast Served with a Watermelon Wedge
Pickle Spear
Tumeric Chicken Salad
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
Patty's Melt
Two Beef Patties, Caramelized Onion, TSE Sauce, Pickles, Swiss & American Cheese on Toast
Fried Chicken Biscuit
Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Biscuit, Local Honey, Pimento Cheese, Pickle
Grilled Cheese
Broccoli Pesto, Aged Cheddar, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Tomato Bisque
A la Carte
Egg
A Really Nice Egg, Done How You Want It.
Bacon
Heritage Craft Bacon
Breakfast Sausage
Housemade Sausage Patty
Homefries
Grapefruit
Half of a Grapefruit Dusted With Local Maple Sugar, Bruleed, and Topped With Mint
Toast
Two Locally made Pieces of Buttered Toast with Strawberry Cardamom Jam
Bagel
Fruit Cup
Avo Side
One half of sliced avocado
Maple
Butter
Jam
Biscuit
Fresh Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Either Jam Or Sausage Gravy
Side o' Gravy
Side o' Pimento
Extra Dressing
Side TSE Sauce
French Fries
Chips
Side Of Honey
Side Hollandaise
Small Homefries
Cured Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken
Pimento Cheese Grits
Side of Cream Cheese
Soup
Salad
Side Salad
Local Greens, Cucumbers, Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette
Summertime Gladness
Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Parmesan Peppercorn dressing.
Peaches 4 Me
Strawberries, Pistachios, Goat cheese, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette, Local Lettuce
Lil Peeps
Short Stack
Small stack of buttermilk poppyseed pancakes with butter and a side of maple syrup
Baby Grilled Cheese
Small grilled cheese sandwich on white toast with cheddar & american cheese with a tomato bisque dipper
Plain Kids Chz Burger
One Plain Patty on two pieces of white toast, for your picky kid
Baby French
Half Portion of our Brown Butter French Toast With Strawberry Cardamom Jam, Whipped Butter, and Local Maple Syrup
Mini Patty Melt
Our Favorite Patty's Melt but Half the Size.
N/A DRINKS
PJC JUICE
Kombucha
Merch!
Speckled Egg Gear
Beanie
Bottle o' Maple Syrup
Mug
Black Light Weight Zip Hoodie
Black light weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest.
Tee Shirt
Cotton Tee Shirt
Hen's blend
Trucker Hat
Pique
Xs Green Hoodie
Green Small Hoodie
Green Medium Weight Hoodie
Green medium weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest. Super soft.