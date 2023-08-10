FOOD

Breakfast

The Classic

$11.00

Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast

The GOAT Omelette

$13.00

Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast

Poppy Seed Pancakes

$12.00

Three Buttermilk Poppyseed Pancakes, Whipped Butter, Fruit, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup

Hen's Hash

$15.00

Two Eggs, Potatoes, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Asparagus, Corn, & Toast Choice

The Nester

$11.00

Eggs in a Basket, Aged Cheddar, Greens & Herbs Whole Grain Seeded Toast, NO EXCEPTIONS - Sorry for the inconvenience Contains Seeds****

Breakfast Sando

$10.00

Onion & Poppy Bun, Broke Yolks, (medium cooked eggs) TSE Sauce, American Cheese, Boston Lettuce Does not automatically come with bacon must be added***

Yogurt & Granola

$7.00+

Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Mint Granola contains: almonds and pecans

French Toast

$12.00

Brown Butter French Toast, Whipped Butter, Strawberry Cardamon Jam, Local Maple Syrup

Aloha Puddin'

$7.00+

Coconut Chia Seed Pudding With Fruit and Granola

Quiche

$12.00

BYO Omlette

$9.00

Ted Lasso Omelette

$15.00

House Tasso Ham, Poblano Pepper, Red Onion, Cheddar, Toast

I Am Kazaam

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

Sufferin' Succotash

$18.00

Toasts

The Millennial

$10.00

Avocado Smash, Seeded Whole Grain Toast, Mixed Seeds, Olive Oil, Herbs

Lox & Loaded

$14.00

House Cured Lox, Everything Bagel, Herb Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Arugula

Through The Garden

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Basil Arugula Pesto, Pickled Red Onion, Herbs, on Sourdough

Sandwiches

Hot Girl Summer

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Boston Lettuce, Pimento Cheese on White Toast Served with a Watermelon Wedge

Pickle Spear

$1.00
Tumeric Chicken Salad

$13.00

Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli

Patty's Melt

$14.00

Two Beef Patties, Caramelized Onion, TSE Sauce, Pickles, Swiss & American Cheese on Toast

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Biscuit, Local Honey, Pimento Cheese, Pickle

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Broccoli Pesto, Aged Cheddar, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Tomato Bisque

A la Carte

Local Honey & Butter or Sausage Gravy + 1

Egg

$2.50

A Really Nice Egg, Done How You Want It.

Bacon

$3.00+

Heritage Craft Bacon

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Housemade Sausage Patty

Homefries

$6.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Half of a Grapefruit Dusted With Local Maple Sugar, Bruleed, and Topped With Mint

Toast

$3.00

Two Locally made Pieces of Buttered Toast with Strawberry Cardamom Jam

Bagel

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Avo Side

$3.00

One half of sliced avocado

Maple

$0.75

Butter

Jam

Biscuit

$5.50

Fresh Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Either Jam Or Sausage Gravy

Side o' Gravy

$2.50

Side o' Pimento

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side TSE Sauce

$0.50

French Fries

$5.00

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Small Homefries

$4.00

Cured Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Soup

Cup of Tomato

$6.00

Bowl of Tomato

$9.00

Cup of Soup o' the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl of Soup o' the Day

$9.00Out of stock

Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Local Greens, Cucumbers, Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

Summertime Gladness

$13.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Parmesan Peppercorn dressing.

Peaches 4 Me

$13.00

Strawberries, Pistachios, Goat cheese, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette, Local Lettuce

Lil Peeps

Short Stack

$6.00

Small stack of buttermilk poppyseed pancakes with butter and a side of maple syrup

Baby Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Small grilled cheese sandwich on white toast with cheddar & american cheese with a tomato bisque dipper

Plain Kids Chz Burger

$5.00

One Plain Patty on two pieces of white toast, for your picky kid

Baby French

$5.00

Half Portion of our Brown Butter French Toast With Strawberry Cardamom Jam, Whipped Butter, and Local Maple Syrup

Mini Patty Melt

$7.00

Our Favorite Patty's Melt but Half the Size.

N/A DRINKS

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

PJC JUICE

Root Juice

$7.00

Organic Cucumber, Pineapple, Blue Majik (Organic Phycocyanin Extract from Spirulina)

Morning Glory

$7.00

Vitamin Sea

$6.50Out of stock

Berry Watermelon

$7.00

Turmeric Shot

$5.00

Witches Brew

$7.00

Kombucha

Vibrant Sunshine

$6.00

Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$3.00

Spring Water

$2.50

Mountain Valley Berry

$2.00

COMMONPLACE DRINKS

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.50

Steamer

$4.00+

Tea Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$3.25

London Fog

$4.00+

Merch!

Speckled Egg Gear

Beanie

$15.00
Bottle o' Maple Syrup

$12.00
Mug

$10.00
Black Light Weight Zip Hoodie

$32.00

Black light weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest.

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Cotton Tee Shirt

Hen's blend

$14.99

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Pique

$12.00

Xs Green Hoodie

$35.00

Green Small Hoodie

$35.00
Green Medium Weight Hoodie

$35.00

Green medium weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest. Super soft.

Green Large Hoodie

$35.00

Green XL Hoodie

$35.00

Baby Onesies

$15.00

Pen

$1.75

TSE Stickers

$1.00

Bandanas

$7.00