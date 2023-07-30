Popular Items

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

crispy burnt garlic, crushed red chili

Chilli garlic Noodles

Thin eggless noodles, Cabbage, carrot bell peppers, onion, scallions, sprouts, chili paste

Hakka Noodles

Thin eggless noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, onion, scallions, sprouts

Food

Soup

Veg Sweet Corn

$5.00+

Cabbage, Carrot, Green Peas, Cream Style Corn

Chicken Sweet Corn

$6.00+

Cabbage, Carrot, Green Peas, Cream Style Corn

Veg Hot & Sour

$5.00+

Cabbage Carrot, Bok Choy, Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Tofu, Soy Sauce, Black Peppers, Chilli paste

Chicken Hot & Sour

$6.00+
Veg Manchow

$5.00+

Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro, Green Chilli

Chicken Manchow

$6.00+

Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro, Green Chilli

Veg Tom Yum

$5.00+

Lemongrass, Cilantro, Mushroom

Chicken Tom Yum

$6.00+

Lemongrass, Cilantro, Mushroom

Shrimp Tom Yum

$7.00+

Lemongrass, Cilantro, Mushroom

Tomato Ginger

$5.00+

Tomato, Ginger, Bok Choy, Cabbage

Egg Drop

$6.00

Dumplings

Veg Dumplings

$8.00

3 pcs of freshly made dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

3 pcs of freshly made dumplings

Veg Starters

Veg Samosa (2 pcs)

$6.00

Potato, green peas, spices, filo wrap served with dipping sauce

Veg Spring Rolls

$8.00

Cabbage, carrot, peppers served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Baby Corn

$13.00

crispy baby corn tossed with onions chili paste

Chinese Bhel

$13.00

Crispy noodle onion, tomato, cilantro (served room temperature)

Crispy Chilli Potatoes

$13.00

Potato strips tossed with green onions and spices

Veg Lettuce Cups

$13.00

Ice berg lettuce, chopped vegetables onion, garlic, ginger, chili black bean sauce

Wok Fried Chilli Paneer

$14.00

Cottage cheese with green peppers, onions chili paste

Lat Mai Paneer

$14.00

Marinated cottage cheese tossed with onion, scallions, chili paste & soy sauce

Paneer 65

$14.00

cottage cheese, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion, dry red chili, cumin & mustard seeds

Paneer Tacos

$14.00

shredded cottage cheese, carrot, cabbage ,onion cilantro, sriracha mayo

Non Veg Starters

Wings of Heaven

$14.00

Chicken wings tossed with fresh Chinese herbs and soy sauce

Chicken 65

$14.00

battered diced chicken, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion, dry red chili, cumin & mustard seeds

chicken Lettuce Cups

$14.00

White chicken, garden fresh, Ice burg lettuce, chopped vegetables onion, garlic, ginger, chili black bean sauce

kuchow Chicken

$14.00

Battered White meat chicken, chili powder, crispy spinach

chicken Tacos

$14.00

shredded white chicken, carrot, cabbage ,onion cilantro, sriracha mayo

Wok fried Chilli fish

$15.00

Tilapia, onion. Bell peppers Tossed with chili paste

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (6 pcs)

$15.00

Crispy shrimp cooked with onion, scallion, green chili

Veg Entree

Vegetable Patties

$17.00

mix veg Patties with the selection of your sauce

Gobhi Manchurian

$17.00

Battered cauliflower, cilantro onion, celery, scallion

Vegetable Thai Curry

$17.00

Mixed veg in a coconut based thai curry sauce (yellow/green)*

Seasonal Vegetable

$17.00
Tofu

$17.00
Chilli Bean Eggplant

$17.00

Onion, Bell peppers, scallion, black beans, dry chili

Shanghai Potatoes

$17.00

Potato, onion, scallion, bell peppers, cashew nut

Paneer

$18.00

Cottage cheese

Paneer tomato chilli

$18.00

steamed cottage cheese, tomato, green chili, cilantro, ginger

Paneer Butter Masala

$18.00

cottage cheese, tomato puree, onion, butter, cream, Indian spices

Non Veg Entree

Chilli Chicken Hakka Style

$18.00

Diced chicken, onion, bell peppers, scallion, ginger

Chicken

$18.00

Diced chicken with choice of sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$19.00

(crispy white chicken, onion, bell peppers, tomato, Pineapple

Chicken Thai Curry

$19.00

Sliced white chicken cooked in coconut based Thai curry sauce

Butter Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken, tomato puree, onion, butter, cream, Indian spices

Garlic Pepper Chicken

$18.00

Diced chicken, bell pepper, black pepper

Chilli Honey Chicken

$19.00

crispy white chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, honey, dry chili

Kung Pao Chicken

$18.00

Kung pao chicken

Mongolian Chicken

$19.00

White chicken, caramelized onion, honey, scallion

Lamb

$21.00

Sliced lamb

Cumin Lamb

$21.00

sliced lamb,Bell peppers, onions, tomato, roasted cumin powder

Sambal Lamb

$21.00

sliced lamb, chopped celery, onions, chillis, scallions

Beef

$20.00

Sliced beef

Mongolian Beef

$20.00

sliced beef caramelized onion, honey, scallion

Fish

$20.00

Tilapia fillet

Hong Kong Fish

$20.00

Steamed sliced tilapia, soy sauce, ginger, dry chili, scallions

Shrimp

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp

Shrimp Thai Curry

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in coconut based Thai curry sauce

chilli Shrimp

$22.00

Rice

Fried Rice

cabbage, carrot, bell peppers, scallions

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

crispy burnt garlic, crushed red chili

Szechwan Fried Rice

Cabbage, carrot, red & green bell peppers, green onion, chili paste

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Basil, onion, bell peppers scallions

Curry Fried Rice

chopped onions, bell peppers, curry leaves, dry chili

Chicken 65 Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken, diced bell peppers, onion, curry leaves, dry chili, cumin & mustard seeds

Paneer 65 Fried Rice

$16.00

Cottage cheese, diced bell peppers, onion, curry leaves, dry chili, cumin & mustard seeds

White Steam Rice

$3.00

White Basmati rice

$3.00

Noodles

Shanghai Style Rice & Noodles

Rice & noodles, bell peppers, onion, chopped cabbage carrots, dry chili, szechwan oil

Singapore Noodles

Thin Rice stick noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, onion, ginger, dry chili, curry oil

Hakka Noodles

Thin eggless noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, onion, scallions, sprouts

Chowmein

Thin eggless noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, onion, scallions, sprouts, chili sauce

Chilli garlic Noodles

Thin eggless noodles, Cabbage, carrot bell peppers, onion, scallions, sprouts, chili paste

Lomein

Thick egg noodles, cabbage, catrrot, onions, scallion, sprouts

American Chopsuey

Sweet & sour sauce, tomato, cabbage, carrot, bell peppers, onion, Pineapple, sprouts

Kids Meal

French Fries

$6.00
Chicken Nuggets (8 pcs)

$6.00
Happy Meal (5pcs Nuggets & Fries)

$6.00
Butter Garlic Rice

$6.00
Butter Garlic Noodles

$6.00

Breads

Plain Naan

$3.00
Butter Naan

$3.00
Garlic Naan

$3.00

Malyasian Paratha

$3.00

Cup of Sauce

Manchurian

$5.00

Szechwan

$5.00

Hot Garlic

$5.00

Chiili Bean

$5.00

Desserts

Darsan

$9.00

crispy honey noodle with ice cream, sesame seeds

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

vanilla ice cream egg Bread crumbs

Date Wontons

$9.00

Date mixture, suger powdered, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$9.00

chocolate, vanilla Dipping

Rasmalai (2 pcs

$6.00

saffron milk, cottage cheese patties

Gulab Jamun (2pcs)

$6.00

Milk dumplings, cardamom, sugar syrup

Beverages

Masala Soda

$6.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$6.00

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

