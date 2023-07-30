The Spice Garden 3107 S I-35 , #760
Food
Soup
Veg Sweet Corn
Cabbage, Carrot, Green Peas, Cream Style Corn
Chicken Sweet Corn
Cabbage, Carrot, Green Peas, Cream Style Corn
Veg Hot & Sour
Cabbage Carrot, Bok Choy, Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Tofu, Soy Sauce, Black Peppers, Chilli paste
Chicken Hot & Sour
Veg Manchow
Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro, Green Chilli
Chicken Manchow
Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro, Green Chilli
Veg Tom Yum
Lemongrass, Cilantro, Mushroom
Chicken Tom Yum
Lemongrass, Cilantro, Mushroom
Shrimp Tom Yum
Lemongrass, Cilantro, Mushroom
Tomato Ginger
Tomato, Ginger, Bok Choy, Cabbage
Egg Drop
Dumplings
Veg Starters
Veg Samosa (2 pcs)
Potato, green peas, spices, filo wrap served with dipping sauce
Veg Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrot, peppers served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Baby Corn
crispy baby corn tossed with onions chili paste
Chinese Bhel
Crispy noodle onion, tomato, cilantro (served room temperature)
Crispy Chilli Potatoes
Potato strips tossed with green onions and spices
Veg Lettuce Cups
Ice berg lettuce, chopped vegetables onion, garlic, ginger, chili black bean sauce
Wok Fried Chilli Paneer
Cottage cheese with green peppers, onions chili paste
Lat Mai Paneer
Marinated cottage cheese tossed with onion, scallions, chili paste & soy sauce
Paneer 65
cottage cheese, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion, dry red chili, cumin & mustard seeds
Paneer Tacos
shredded cottage cheese, carrot, cabbage ,onion cilantro, sriracha mayo
Non Veg Starters
Wings of Heaven
Chicken wings tossed with fresh Chinese herbs and soy sauce
Chicken 65
battered diced chicken, curry leaf, bell peppers, onion, dry red chili, cumin & mustard seeds
chicken Lettuce Cups
White chicken, garden fresh, Ice burg lettuce, chopped vegetables onion, garlic, ginger, chili black bean sauce
kuchow Chicken
Battered White meat chicken, chili powder, crispy spinach
chicken Tacos
shredded white chicken, carrot, cabbage ,onion cilantro, sriracha mayo
Wok fried Chilli fish
Tilapia, onion. Bell peppers Tossed with chili paste
Salt & Pepper Shrimp (6 pcs)
Crispy shrimp cooked with onion, scallion, green chili
Veg Entree
Vegetable Patties
mix veg Patties with the selection of your sauce
Gobhi Manchurian
Battered cauliflower, cilantro onion, celery, scallion
Vegetable Thai Curry
Mixed veg in a coconut based thai curry sauce (yellow/green)*
Seasonal Vegetable
Tofu
Chilli Bean Eggplant
Onion, Bell peppers, scallion, black beans, dry chili
Shanghai Potatoes
Potato, onion, scallion, bell peppers, cashew nut
Paneer
Cottage cheese
Paneer tomato chilli
steamed cottage cheese, tomato, green chili, cilantro, ginger
Paneer Butter Masala
cottage cheese, tomato puree, onion, butter, cream, Indian spices
Non Veg Entree
Chilli Chicken Hakka Style
Diced chicken, onion, bell peppers, scallion, ginger
Chicken
Diced chicken with choice of sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
(crispy white chicken, onion, bell peppers, tomato, Pineapple
Chicken Thai Curry
Sliced white chicken cooked in coconut based Thai curry sauce
Butter Chicken
grilled chicken, tomato puree, onion, butter, cream, Indian spices
Garlic Pepper Chicken
Diced chicken, bell pepper, black pepper
Chilli Honey Chicken
crispy white chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, honey, dry chili
Kung Pao Chicken
Kung pao chicken
Mongolian Chicken
White chicken, caramelized onion, honey, scallion
Lamb
Sliced lamb
Cumin Lamb
sliced lamb,Bell peppers, onions, tomato, roasted cumin powder
Sambal Lamb
sliced lamb, chopped celery, onions, chillis, scallions
Beef
Sliced beef
Mongolian Beef
sliced beef caramelized onion, honey, scallion
Fish
Tilapia fillet
Hong Kong Fish
Steamed sliced tilapia, soy sauce, ginger, dry chili, scallions
Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp
Shrimp Thai Curry
Jumbo shrimp cooked in coconut based Thai curry sauce
chilli Shrimp
Rice
Fried Rice
cabbage, carrot, bell peppers, scallions
Burnt Garlic Fried Rice
crispy burnt garlic, crushed red chili
Szechwan Fried Rice
Cabbage, carrot, red & green bell peppers, green onion, chili paste
Thai Basil Fried Rice
Basil, onion, bell peppers scallions
Curry Fried Rice
chopped onions, bell peppers, curry leaves, dry chili
Chicken 65 Fried Rice
Chicken, diced bell peppers, onion, curry leaves, dry chili, cumin & mustard seeds
Paneer 65 Fried Rice
Cottage cheese, diced bell peppers, onion, curry leaves, dry chili, cumin & mustard seeds
White Steam Rice
White Basmati rice
Noodles
Shanghai Style Rice & Noodles
Rice & noodles, bell peppers, onion, chopped cabbage carrots, dry chili, szechwan oil
Singapore Noodles
Thin Rice stick noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, onion, ginger, dry chili, curry oil
Hakka Noodles
Thin eggless noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, onion, scallions, sprouts
Chowmein
Thin eggless noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, onion, scallions, sprouts, chili sauce
Chilli garlic Noodles
Thin eggless noodles, Cabbage, carrot bell peppers, onion, scallions, sprouts, chili paste
Lomein
Thick egg noodles, cabbage, catrrot, onions, scallion, sprouts
American Chopsuey
Sweet & sour sauce, tomato, cabbage, carrot, bell peppers, onion, Pineapple, sprouts
Kids Meal
Desserts
Darsan
crispy honey noodle with ice cream, sesame seeds
Fried Ice Cream
vanilla ice cream egg Bread crumbs
Date Wontons
Date mixture, suger powdered, vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Spring Rolls (2pcs)
chocolate, vanilla Dipping
Rasmalai (2 pcs
saffron milk, cottage cheese patties
Gulab Jamun (2pcs)
Milk dumplings, cardamom, sugar syrup