The Sports Page Pub & Grill 128 Commercial St,
Full Menu
Appetizer
Wings
Salad
- House Salad$4.75
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese with your choice of dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$8.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chicken, croutons, and cheese with your choice of dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chicken, croutons, and cheese with your choice of dressing
Handhelds
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Chicken with wing sauce, lettuce and bleu cheese or ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken with wing sauce, lettuce and bleu cheese or ranch
- The Chicken Club$9.99
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Bacon Rancher$9.50
Fried chicken breast topped in Cajun ranch dressing, topped with bacon
- Hamburger$9.50
- Cheeseburger$9.99
- Blackout Burger$10.50
Topped with Cajun seasoning and bleu cheese
Pizza
- Personal Cheese$7.99
- 12" Cauliflower Pizza$12.99
- 16" Cheese$13.99
- Veggie$18.99
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and olives
- White$16.99
Blend of provolone and mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic
- Meat Lovers$20.99
Ham, bacon, pepperoni, and sausage
- Buffalo Chicken$20.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, and bleu cheese or ranch
- The Reno$24.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, olives, onion, green peppers, and banana peppers