APPETIZERS
- Basket of French Fries$10.00
- Basket of Onion Rings$10.00
Served with roasted garlic sauce
- Basket of Tator Tots$10.00
- Basket of Waffle Fries$10.00
Served with seasoned sour cream
- Beef Brisket Tatchos$12.50
House smoked beef brisket, jalapeños, onions served on tater tots with smoked cheddar cheese sauce & green onions
- Bone-In Wings$12.50
- Boneless Wings$12.50
10-12 Wings Tossed in a sauce of your choosing.
- Buffalo Chicken Empanada$13.00
- Cheese Curds - Half Pound$10.00
Served with ranch dressing
- Chicken Strips$12.00
Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Deep Fried Green Beans$9.50
- Golden Nuggets$9.50
- Mac N' Cheese Bites$10.50
- Mini Tacos$12.00
- Deep Fried Pickle Chips$9.50
- Tator Kegs$12.00
3 times larger than a standard tator tot! You won't regret ordering them!
BURGERS
- Bacon Bleu$14.25
Caramelized onions, lingonberry mayo.
- Bacon Smoked Cheddar$14.00
- California$13.75
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- Cheeseburger$12.50
- Cowboy$14.00
Onion ring, smoked cheddar cheese, sweet bourbon sauce.
- Inferno$13.50
Jalapeño bacon jam, chipotlé sauce, pepper jack cheese
- McSpot$13.75
Lettuce, house made pickles, American cheese secret sauce.
- Mushroom & Swiss$14.00
Forest mushrooms, Swiss cheese
- OG Bulldog Melt$14.50
Sauteéd onions, bacon, Swiss and American cheeses on multi-grain bread
- Chipotle Sour Cream$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Korean BBQ$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Roasted Garlic$0.50
- Seasoned Sour Cream$0.50
- French$0.50
- Sour cream$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Buffalo$0.50
- Cheese Sauce Dip$1.00
- Ceasar$0.50
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Tarter Sauce$0.50
- Boomboom$0.50
- Salsa$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Buffalo$0.50
SANDWICH/CHICKEN
- Big Reub'N$14.50
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing
- Chicken Sammich$14.00
Bacon and Swiss cheese stuffed, buffalo mayo, lettuce and shaved red onion
- Cordon Bleu$14.50
Grilled chicken with Ham and Swiss cheese
- Fried Mahi Mahi Sammich$14.00
Panko crusted mahi-mahi, pickled cucumbers, lettuce, lemon & dill tater sauce on a ciabatta roll
- Sweet and Spicy Chickin'$14.75
Grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, ham and Korean BBQ sauce
- Texan Brisket Dip$14.50
House smoked brisket, smoked cheddar cheese served on a ciabatta roll with au jus
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$12.00
Ultimate Grilled Cheese with Pepper Jack Cheese, American Cheese, and a healthy amount of Bacon between Texas Toast.
- Bangin' B.L.T.$12.50
SOUP & SALAD
- Chicken Wild Rice Soup$5.00+
- House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, shaved red onion, mozzarella cheese with choice of ranch, French, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette or thousand island dressing
- Ceasar Salad$8.50
House made dressing and croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken for $6.49
- Soup and Salad Combo$10.00
KIDS MENU
