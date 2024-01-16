The Spot at Belmont Bay
Lunch / Dinner
Apps / Small Plates
Salads / Sides
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Alcohol
Wine
- 12 Linajes Verdejo 2018$28.00
It is a white that finds its appeal in a bright yellow color, fruity aromas, highlighting the peach with spicy touches of fennel and aniseed.
- 1924 Double Black Cabernet$24.00
Gnarly Head 1924 Double Black delivers rich aromas of blackberry preserves, cocoa, raspberry and caramel, setting the stage for a juicy core of concentrated, dense blackberry and fig jam flavors that finish with a hint of baking spice. Jet black in the glass, pair this full-bodied wine with equally bold dishes: charbroiled bacon cheeseburgers, spicy sausage gumbo or pork baby back ribs slathered in BBQ sauce.
- 1924 Scotch Barrel Chardonnay$24.00
Oak, oak with some more oak (and smoke). Generally, the scotch barrel dominates the flavor too much for my taste. There are some classic chardonnay aromas present as well, such as apple, melon, honey, vanilla and butter, but they are overpowered by the scotch. For whisky enthusiasts.
- 90+ Beaujolais$20.00
An absolutely delicious Gamay wine from the northern part of Beaujolais, just to the south of Burgundy. Fun, fruity and exceptionally food-friendly with fresh red berry and floral notes.
- 90+ Lambrusco$20.00
The DOC region of Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro is the furthest south in Emilia-Romagna. By many it is considered the finest DOC for Lambrusco. Its more moderate climate, less fertile soils and earlier ripening clones produces lower yields of fully mature grapes resulting in wines rich in color, aroma and flavor.
- 90+ Moscato$22.00
Refreshing, bubbly, and sweet. Perfectly suited for patio sipping.
- 90+ Prosecco 750ml$22.00
- 90+ Riesling$18.00
Fragrant aromas of white peach, nectarine and Bosc pear backed by pastoral scents of hay or straw. Slightly sweet and refreshingly juicy, you may just be inclined to sip it faster than a Maybach on the autobahn.
- 90+ Russian River Pinot Noir$28.00
Taking a sip reveals more tasty black cherry fruit that combines perfectly with spice, licorice, cedar and more.
- 90+ Zinfandel$18.00
TASTING NOTES Bright purple in color with expressive berry fruit, floral aromas and a touch of savory spice. The wine is full bodied, complex and keeps you wanting more. Pairs well with slow roasted BBQ ribs, or a hearty chicken curry. PRODUCT SPECS Alcohol: 12.50% Bottle Size: 750 ml Varietal: Zinfandel
- Adone Rosso Toscano 2018, Collemattoni$24.00
Collemattoni Adone Rosso Toscano is made from 95% Sangiovese and 5% Merlot Ruby red in color, bouquet of violet, cherry and blackberry, pleasant, dry and well balanced mouthfeel.
- Albarino d Fefinane$38.00
Food partnering Appetizers, shellfish, fish, cheese. Oriental cuisine.
- Alcesti Bianco$18.00
During the tasting you can see the bright straw yellow color and hints of Mediterranean fresh fruits. This wine is young and well harmonic. We suggest pairing with aperitifs and fish dishes.
- Gibele Pellegrino$34.00
- Villa Jolanda Celebrations$20.00
- Wineart Techni Alipas$33.00
Liquor
- Angel's Envy$20.00+
Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon is finished in port wine casks for an award-winning spirit.
- Benchmark$7.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$14.00+
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$13.00+
- Filibuster Single Barrel Estate Bourbon$22.00+
The finish is a dream, lengthy and well-developed, with nutmeg, chai spice, toasted oak, tea leaf, milk chocolate, and boysenberry
- Four Roses Bourbon$9.00+
Honey and brown sugar, toasty oak and spicy vanilla, all dance across your tongue. Smooth and warm: that’s the start and the finish here.
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$23.00+
- Knob Creek 9yr$23.00+
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$11.00+
- Makers Mark 101$16.00+
- Makers Mark 46$13.00+
- Uncle Nearest 1884$18.00+
- Widow Jane 10yr$30.00+
- Woodford Reserve$19.00+
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$25.00+
- Knob Creek Rye$16.00+
- Old Overholt$9.00+
- Russell's Reserve 6 yr Rye$17.00+
- Whistle Pig Straight Rye$34.00+
- Crown Royal$12.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$12.00+
- Crown Royal Peach$12.00+
- Gentleman Jack Whiskey$13.00+
- Proper 12$7.00+
- Redbreast 12yr Irish$26.00+
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$12.00+
- Traveller$15.00+
- Umiki$19.00+
- Whistlepig Smokestock$29.00+
- Laphroaig 10yr$24.00+
- Monkey Shoulder$15.00+
- Auchentoshan American Oak$19.00+
- Aberfedly 12yr$23.00+
- Glen Scotia 15yr$37.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00+
- Talisker 10yr$28.00+
- Singleton 12yr$15.00+
- Aviation$10.00+
- Caorunn$12.00+
- Hendricks$14.00+
- Indoggo$8.00+
- Monkey 47$16.00+
- New Amsterdam$7.00+
- Absolut$8.00+
- Belvedere$12.00+
- Grey Goose$12.00+
- New Amsterdam$7.00+
- Rain Cucumber$8.00+
- Titos$9.00+
- Gran Coramino$21.00+
- Jose Cuervo Anejo$14.00+
- Mandala Extra Anejo$74.00+
- Patron Blanco$17.00+
- Tres Agaves Reposado$17.00+
- Tres Generaciones$16.00+
- Two Fingers$7.00+
- Bacardi Reserva$10.00+
- Bacardi Superior$7.00+
- Bumbu$15.00+
- Captain Morgan Private$10.00+
- Diplomatico Planas$13.00+
- Kraken$8.00+
- Malibu$8.00+
- Zacapa No 23$17.00+
- Hennessey VSOP$23.00+
Mixed Drinks
- Bloody Mary$10.50
- Boss Lady$10.50
- Bourbon Renewal$10.50
- Candied Apple$10.50
- Daydreamer$10.50
- Down the Hatch$10.50
- Espresso Martini$10.50
- Hugo Spritz$10.50
- Jolly Rancher$10.50
- Margarita Flight$32.00
- Marinarita$10.50
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mimosa Flight$20.00
- Mimosa Tower$70.00
- Pac-Man$10.50
- Pink Linen$10.50
- Sangria Tower$100.00
- Sour Berry$10.50
- Spiced N Stormy$10.50
- Zen Garden$10.50