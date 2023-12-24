The Spot Galveston
Food
Appetizers
- Shrimp Kisses$12.99
Stuffed with pepper jack, wrapped in bacon on a bed of crispy onion strings
- Spot Sampler$21.99
IT'S HUGE! Hot wings, shrimp kisses, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks and hand-dipped onion rings.
- Hot Honey Calamari$14.99
Crispy calamari and red bell peppers tossed in hot honey sauce
- Chips & Queso$7.99
White Queso topped with pico de gallo and served with warm tortilla chips.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.99
Artichokes, spinach and parmesan topped with a parmesan garlic crumble and served with warm chips.
- Fried Pickles$5.99
Served with ranch dressing.
- Spot Wings 6$10.99
Made with your choice of sauce or dry rub: Homemade BBQ, Hot Honey, Original Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Island Spice or Sriracha-Ranch
- Spot Wings 12$17.99
- Spot Wings 18$25.99
- +2 Wings$3.99
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Spot Burger$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard
- Ralph Burger$13.99
Cheddar, smoked bacon, onion strings, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Original or Cajun chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayonnaise, mustard
- King Burger$13.49
Swiss Cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted garlic spread
- Sweet & Spicy Burger$15.99
Smoked gouda, fried jalapeno strips, lettuce, bacon jam, BBQ
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Crispy chicken dipped in hot honey sauce with honey-citrus slaw and pickles
- Tropical Black Bean Burger$12.99
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, tomato, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, pineapple-mango relish, Aji Amarillo sauce
Tacos
- Crispy Baja Tacos$15.99
Crispy beer-battered Cod fish, purple cabbage, pineapple mango salsa and Baja sauce in corn tortillas. Served with chips and queso.
- Diablo Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Diablo grilled shrimp, guacamole, pickled red onion, queso fresco and avacado-lime crema on corn tortilla. Served with chips and queso.
- Ahi Poke Tacos$17.99
Ahi Poke, purple cabbage, arugula, radish, fresh avocado and Thai vinaigrette on corn tortillas. Served with chips and pineapple mango salsa
Seafood
- Uncle Bill's Famous Shrimp Po’ Boy$14.99
Lightly fried Gulf shrimp served on our house-made bun, with spicy remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with waffle fries.
- Shrimp & Fish Po’ Boy$14.59
Fried Gulf shrimp and fish served on our house made po-boy bun, with spicy remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with waffle fries
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp$20.99
Ten jumbo Gulf shrimp served with waffle fries and honey-citrus slaw
- Fried Shrimp & Fish$20.59
Four jumbo shrimp and fried fish filet served with waffle fries and honey-citrus slaw.
- Fish N Chips$17.99
Shiner Bock beer-battered fish served with waffle fries, beer batter crumble and honey-citrus slaw.
- Coconut Shrimp$21.99
Eight coconut shrimp topped with pineapple-mango salsa served with coconut rice and pineapple-plum sauce.
- Seafood Platter$25.99
IT'S HUGE! Shrimp kisses, fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, beer-battered fish, and fish filet. Served with waffle fries, onion strings and honey-citrus slaw.
- Diablo Grilled Shrimp Entree$21.99
Eight grilled jumbo diablo shrimp served with green chili rice, grilled vegetables and garlic butter.
Salads
- Ahi Poke Bowl$17.49
Ahi Poke, arugula, quinoa, cucumbers, avocado, edamame and shaved radish dressed in a Thai vinaigrette.
- Thai Peanut Noodle Salad$14.99
Saba noodles, arugula, shredded cabbage, carrots, red bell peppers, peanuts and crispy wantons tossed in a Thai vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly grated cheddar cheese, avocado, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, shredded carrot and diced tomato tossed in ranch dressing.
Kids Spot
- Kids Sliders$7.99
Fries or fruit cup and a chocolate chip cookie. Choice of Horizon organic milk or apple juice box.
- Kids Fried Shrimp$7.99
Fries or fruit cup and a chocolate chip cookie. Choice of Horizon organic milk or apple juice box.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Fries or fruit cup and a chocolate chip cookie. Choice of Horizon organic milk or apple juice box.
- Kids Chicken Strips$7.99
Fries or fruit cup and a chocolate chip cookie. Choice of Horizon organic milk or apple juice box.
- Kids Mac N Cheese$7.99
Fries or fruit cup and a chocolate chip cookie. Choice of Horizon organic milk or apple juice box.
Sides
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Kids Drinks
Shakes/Bakery
Classic Shakes
- Brownie Batter Classic$6.99
- Cake Batter Classic$6.99
- Candy Bar Overload Classic$6.99
- Chocolate Classic$6.99
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Classic$6.99
- Coffee Classic$6.99
- Cookie Dough Classic$6.99
- Cookie Monster Classic$6.99
- Cotton Candy Classic$6.99
- Mint Chip Classic$6.99
- Nutella Classic$6.99
- Oreo Classic$6.99
- Salted Caramel Classic$6.99
- Strawberry Classic$6.99
- Vanilla Classic$6.99
- White Chocolate Classic$6.99
- Rootbeer Float$4.79
Ice Cream
Desserts
Kids Shakes
- Kids Brownie Batter$3.59
- Kids Cake Batter$3.59
- Kids Candybar Overload$3.59
- Kids Chocolate$3.59
- Kids Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.59
- Kids Coffee$3.59
- Kids Cookie Dough$3.59
- Kids Cookie Monster$3.59
- Kids Cotton Candy$3.59
- Kids Mint Chip$3.59
- Kids Nutella$3.59
- Kids Oreo$3.59
- Kids Salted Caramel$3.59
- Kids Strawberry$3.59
- Kids Vanilla$3.59
- Kids White Chocolate$3.59