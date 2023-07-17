Coffee Menu

Specials

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00+

Almond Honey Latte

$5.00+

The Chef

$5.00+

MLK Way

$6.00+

Teas

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Black Tea

$4.00+

Iced Green Tea

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00+

Mint Green Tea (Rainier)

$3.00+

Chamomile Tea

$3.00+

Currant Tea

$3.00+

Tea Latte

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate/ Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino (hot only)

$4.00Out of stock

Americano

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Shot of Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Cortado

$4.00Out of stock

Macchiato

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

Edna's Lemonade

$6.00

Coolers

Mango Mama

$6.00

Hibi****s

$6.00

Let's Glow Gurl

$6.00

Merchandise

T Shirts

Gumbo Fest Shirt

$20.00

Grab & Go

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Retail

BG Ketchup

$5.00

BG Honey Mustard

$5.00

BG Tzatziki

$5.00

BG Hot Sauce

$5.00

BG BGQ

$5.00

Black Drip Coffee

$16.00

Bakery

Sweet Potato Pocket

$3.00

Apple Turnover

$2.00

Strawberry Turnover

$2.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Carrot Oat Rasin Muffin

$1.00

Banana Muffin

$1.00

Apple crumble Muffin

$1.00

Chocolate Crossant

$3.00

Everything Bagel Pocket

$3.00

Smoked Gouda Pocket

$3.00

Broccoli Pesto Pocket

$3.00

$1 item

$1.00

Pockets

$3.00

Crossants

$3.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

$2 Bakery Item

$2.00

$3 Bakery Item

$3.00

$4 Bakery Item

$4.00

Quiche of The Day

$6.00

Mini Banana Loaf

$0.75

oatmeal cream pie

$3.00

Tart of the Day

$4.00