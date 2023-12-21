THE VERY BEST GOURMET BBQ!
The Spotted Pig BBQ Clayton
Starters
- BBQ Nachos$12.00
Large pile of tortilla chips smothered in queso. Then topped with pulled pork, sweet sauce, jalapeños & pico de gallo
- BBQ Egg Rolls$12.00
Three light crispy egg rolls loaded with smoked pork, seasoned cabbage blend, and Colby jack cheese. Deep-fried and served with a side of ranch
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Fried Jalapeños$8.00
- Corn Muffin Basket$8.00
- Corn Nugget Basket$8.00
- Wings$16.00
Sweet, mustard, spicy, buffalo, teriyaki, or lemon pepper served with ranch or blue cheese
- Hush Puppy Basket$8.00
Desserts
Drinks
Beef Brisket
Combo Plate
Sampler
Sides Ala Carte
Tacos
Beer
Charcuterie board
veg plate with four sides
Fairplay
(864) 972-9999
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Clayton
(864) 888-7019
Open now • Closes at 8PM