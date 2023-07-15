The Stack
Food
Specialty
Big Bad Bob
Herald
It's Tuesday
Tired of the same old taco pizza? Choose Green or Red Enchilada sauce, chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and sweet or hot peppers. Tasty on all days ending in "Y".
Dough Queen
Poppers
Four poppers stuffed with cream cheese, bacon bites and more cheese. Be careful, they can sneak up on you.
Hot Honey
Breakfast Pizza
8 inch breakfast pizza with white gravy base. Choose from sausage and egg, bacon and egg or just stick with your eggs. Don't be afraid to add some veggies to your pizza to mix it up.
Caprese Marg
Pizza
"Eh"
A nod to our neighbors to the North. Canadian bacon and mozzarella sits on our house made sauce and dough. Don't forget to add pineapple if that's your thing...we don't judge.
BBQ Yard Bird
Chicken, sausage, mushrooms, Smokey BBQ sauce and mozzarella.
Bill Green
Enjoy this tasty veggie dish featuring olives, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion and mozzarella on a base of our house made sauce, drizzled with garlic infused olive oil.
Chick Out That Dill
A Favorite. Chicken, fresh dill, onion, Carolina Gold sauce and mozzarella.
Classic Margherita
This classic margherita features mozzarella and fresh basil, atop our house made sauce and finished with garlic infused olive oil.
Home Alone
A lovely cheese pizza just for you.
Montucky
Local seasonal ingredients including Montana milled grain for the dough. Topped with mozzarella, local peppers (hot or sweet), sausage, onion and garlic infused olive oil.
Pup Pup Pepperoni
Your original pepperoni and mozzarella atop our house made sauce and dough.
Produce
Bakery
Aricka's Little Loaves
A variety of tasty quick breads. Ask about today's flavors.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Our fresh baked, Italian Artisan Bread covered in garlic butter and mozzarella. One order includes 3 generous slices.
MT Treasure Bread
Wood Fired Cookies
Cookies baked in the wood fired oven. Fresh weekly. Type and availability may vary.
S'mores
Four traditional smores cooked over the wood flame.
Ultimate S'more
We take the traditional smore and sandwich it between two chocolate chip cookies.