Food

Specialty

Big Bad Bob

$17.00

Herald

$19.00
It's Tuesday

$17.00

Tired of the same old taco pizza? Choose Green or Red Enchilada sauce, chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and sweet or hot peppers. Tasty on all days ending in "Y".

Dough Queen

$17.00

Poppers

$6.00

Four poppers stuffed with cream cheese, bacon bites and more cheese. Be careful, they can sneak up on you.

Hot Honey

$17.00

Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

8 inch breakfast pizza with white gravy base. Choose from sausage and egg, bacon and egg or just stick with your eggs. Don't be afraid to add some veggies to your pizza to mix it up.

Caprese Marg

$18.00

Pizza

"Eh"

$16.00

A nod to our neighbors to the North. Canadian bacon and mozzarella sits on our house made sauce and dough. Don't forget to add pineapple if that's your thing...we don't judge.

BBQ Yard Bird

$16.00

Chicken, sausage, mushrooms, Smokey BBQ sauce and mozzarella.

Bill Green

$16.00

Enjoy this tasty veggie dish featuring olives, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion and mozzarella on a base of our house made sauce, drizzled with garlic infused olive oil.

Chick Out That Dill

$16.00

A Favorite. Chicken, fresh dill, onion, Carolina Gold sauce and mozzarella.

Classic Margherita

$16.00

This classic margherita features mozzarella and fresh basil, atop our house made sauce and finished with garlic infused olive oil.

Home Alone

$16.00

A lovely cheese pizza just for you.

Montucky

$16.00

Local seasonal ingredients including Montana milled grain for the dough. Topped with mozzarella, local peppers (hot or sweet), sausage, onion and garlic infused olive oil.

Pup Pup Pepperoni

$16.00

Your original pepperoni and mozzarella atop our house made sauce and dough.

Produce

Tomato Cup

$3.00

Head Lettuce

$4.00

Locally grown by High Horizon Gardens of Havre, MT. The lettuce is sold by the living head.

Basil Bunch

$4.00

Pepper Cup

$3.00

Bakery

Aricka's Little Loaves

$4.00

A variety of tasty quick breads. Ask about today's flavors.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Our fresh baked, Italian Artisan Bread covered in garlic butter and mozzarella. One order includes 3 generous slices.

MT Treasure Bread

$6.00
Wood Fired Cookies

$1.00

Cookies baked in the wood fired oven. Fresh weekly. Type and availability may vary.

S'mores

$6.00

Four traditional smores cooked over the wood flame.

Ultimate S'more

$4.00

We take the traditional smore and sandwich it between two chocolate chip cookies.

Pickle Popper Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Reece's S'mores

$7.00

Salad

Farm Fresh Salad

$6.00

Lettuce from High Horizon Gardens, cabbage and carrots. A great starter for any meal.

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Catalina

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Specials

Combo Pizza & Salad

Pizza

$20.00

Drinks

Pop

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Capri Sun

$1.00