Beverages
Hot Drinks
- Coffee 12oz$3.00
- Coffee 20oz$4.00
- Chai Latte 12oz$5.25
House made chai topped with your choice of milk.
- Chai Latte 20oz$6.25
House made chai topped with your choice of milk.
- Hot Tea 12oz$3.10
- Hot Tea 20oz$4.10
- Tea Latte 12 oz$4.25
- Tea Latte 20oz$4.50
- Latte 12oz 1 shot$4.50
- Latte 20oz -2shot$5.00
- Cappuccino 12oz -1shot$4.50
- Cappuccino 20oz -2 shot$5.00
- Nutella Latte 12oz -1shot$5.25
- Nutella Latte 20oz 2shot$6.25
- Red Eye 12oz - 1shot$3.85
- Red Eye 20oz 2shot$4.85
- Americano 12oz -1shot$3.00
- Americano 20oz -2shot$4.00
- Espresso single shot$2.75
- Espresso double shot$3.30
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$4.75
- Hot Chocolate 20z$5.75
- Nutella Hot Chocolate 12oz$4.75
- Nutella Hot Chocolate 20oz$5.75
Iced Drinks
- Iced Coffee 12oz$3.00
- Iced Coffee 20oz$4.00
- Iced Chai Latte 12oz$5.25
House made chai concentrate topped with your choice of milk
- Iced Chai Latte 20oz$6.25
House made chai concentrate topped with your choice of milk
- Ice Tea 12oz$3.25
- Ice Tea 20oz$4.25
slightly sweetened
- Lemonade 12oz$4.00
- Lemonade 20oz$5.00
- Milk 12 oz$3.00
- Latte - iced 12oz -1 shot$4.50
- Latte - iced 20oz -2 shots$5.00
- Cappuccino - iced 12oz -1 shot$4.50
- Cappuccino- iced 20oz 2shot$5.00
- Americano - iced 12oz$3.00
- Americano - iced 20oz$4.00
- Red Eye-iced 12oz$3.85
- Red Eye-iced 20oz$4.85
- Espresso iced - 1 shot$2.75
- Espresso Double iced- 2 shots$3.30
- Nutella Latte -iced 12 oz$5.25
- Nutella Latte -iced 20 oz$6.25
- Fridge - 16oz Ice Tea$4.25
- Fridge -16oz Lemonade$4.95
- Fridge- 16oz iced coffee$4.85
- Fridge- Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Fridge - Boylan Soda$2.95
- Fridge- San Pellegrino$2.25
- Fridge - Galvanina$3.50
- Fridge - Apple Juice$2.70
- Fridge -Orange Juice$2.70
- Fridge- Water Bottle$2.70
- Fridge- Izze$2.25Out of stock
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Organic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.25
- Organic Egg, Feta & Spinach Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Egg, Provolone & Red Peppers Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Egg, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Egg, Mushroom and Onion Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Eggs (no bread)$7.25
- Vegan Elvis Sandwich$8.50
Banana, Peanut Butter and Coconut Bacon on Sourdough, drizzled with Maple Syrup
Sandwiches
- Hummus, Tomato & Coconut Bacon (vegan) Sandwich$14.00
served on house made Focaccia
- Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Sandwich$14.00
served on house made Focaccia
- Spinach, Mushroom, Onion & Provolone Sandwich$14.00
served on house made Focaccia
- Fig, Brie & Date Sandwich$11.75
served on a flatbread
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.25
Served on Sourdough
- Pickle Melt Sandwich$11.75
Gruyère, Mozzarella, Onions and Pickles on a flatbreead
- Vegan BLT with Avocado Spread Sandwich$11.75
Tomato, Spinach, Coconut Bacon and Avocado Spread on Sourdough
