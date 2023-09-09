Popular Items

Our Single Barrel Bottles - Only available here!

Bottle - High West Cognac Cask Bourbon

$65.00

Bottle - Buffalo Trace Single Barrel

$65.00

Bottle- Elevation 5003 Single Barrel

$65.00

Bottle- Elijah Craig Single Barrel

$65.00

Appetizers

Carapaccio

$14.00

Dinner Rolls

$8.00

Five rolls baked fresh in a cast iron skillet, served with honey butter.

King Crab Cakes

$16.00

Lightly breaded and fried King crab cakes with lemon aioli.

Lollipop Chicken Wings

$13.00

Meat Pile

$51.00

Steak tossed in garlic butter & chimichurri then piled high and served with bread.

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Breaded fried shrimp tossed in jerk seasoning with zesty sriracha aioli

Steak Tips

$15.00

Steak tips seared in bacon fat served with choice of fondue and grilled baguette.

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

Garlic, shallots, roasted red peppers, white wine, butter, baguette (GF without bread)

Salads & Soup

Bourbon French Onion Soup

$8.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Entree Caesar

$12.00

Chopped romaine, shaved radish, parmesan cheese, croutons, and red onion then tossed in caesar dressing

Steak Wedge

$17.00

Steak tips, bacon, butter lettuce, granny smith apples, grape tomatoes, red onions, croutons, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing.

Favorites

Brick Chicken

$25.00

Brick-pressed chicken, jalapeño and white wine butter, roasted vegetables & mashed potatoes

Short Ribs

$27.00

Blackened Trout

$28.00

8oz Smoked trout, spicy orzo

Salmon

$28.00

Pan-seared Lemon Parmesan encrusted salmon, creamy vegetable orzo

Whiskey Steaks

12oz NY Strip

$38.00

12oz Ribeye

$39.00

30oz Wagyu Bone-In Ribeye

$125.00

8oz FIlet

$45.00

Prime Sirloin

$33.00

10oz hand-cut

12oz Dry Aged Bone-In New York Strip

$65.00

Plated Steaks

Elk Tenderloin

$40.00

Roasted vegetables, creamy orzo and mushroom demi-glacé

Sliced Filet

$31.00

Mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, with bourbon cream sauce.

Pork Schnitzel

$25.00

Two herb and panko crusted pork loins, mushroom demi-glacé, mashed potatoes.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Whiskey Steak Burger

$18.00

10oz whiskey marinated steak burger, ground in house, topped with mushrooms, swiss, fried onion rings, and still whiskey steaks.

Colorado Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound steak burger topped with smoked bacon, crispy hash browns, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Cheyenne Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb steak burger topped with white cheddar, smoked bacon, bourbon bbq sauce, and crispy onion rings.

The Still Burger

$15.00

1/2 steak burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Reuben

$18.00

House corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye

Cubano

$16.00

Mojo roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, beer mustard, pickles

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Fried panko encrusted pork loin, shaved Brussels sprouts tossed in lemon aioli, pomegranate seeds, tomato, brioche bun

Add-ons

Blackened Shrimp

$6.00

Bone Marrow

$12.00

Bourbon Cream Sauce

$4.00

Bourbon Onions

$3.00

Chimichurri side

$4.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Garlic Bone Marrow Butter

$5.00

Wild Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Dishes

Beer Battered French Fries

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Green Chile Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Jalapeno Cream Corn

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Roasted Garlic and White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid Steak Tips

$9.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Merch

Hat

$25.00

Beef Jerky

$15.00

Bandana

$15.00

T-Shirt

$22.00

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00