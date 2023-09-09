The Still Whiskey Steaks
Appetizers
Carapaccio
Dinner Rolls
Five rolls baked fresh in a cast iron skillet, served with honey butter.
King Crab Cakes
Lightly breaded and fried King crab cakes with lemon aioli.
Lollipop Chicken Wings
Meat Pile
Steak tossed in garlic butter & chimichurri then piled high and served with bread.
Popcorn Shrimp
Breaded fried shrimp tossed in jerk seasoning with zesty sriracha aioli
Steak Tips
Steak tips seared in bacon fat served with choice of fondue and grilled baguette.
Steamed Mussels
Garlic, shallots, roasted red peppers, white wine, butter, baguette (GF without bread)
Salads & Soup
Bourbon French Onion Soup
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Wedge Salad
Entree Caesar
Chopped romaine, shaved radish, parmesan cheese, croutons, and red onion then tossed in caesar dressing
Steak Wedge
Steak tips, bacon, butter lettuce, granny smith apples, grape tomatoes, red onions, croutons, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing.
Favorites
Whiskey Steaks
Plated Steaks
Burgers & Sandwiches
Whiskey Steak Burger
10oz whiskey marinated steak burger, ground in house, topped with mushrooms, swiss, fried onion rings, and still whiskey steaks.
Colorado Burger
1/2 pound steak burger topped with smoked bacon, crispy hash browns, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Cheyenne Burger
1/2 lb steak burger topped with white cheddar, smoked bacon, bourbon bbq sauce, and crispy onion rings.
The Still Burger
1/2 steak burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Reuben
House corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Cubano
Mojo roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, beer mustard, pickles
Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
Fried panko encrusted pork loin, shaved Brussels sprouts tossed in lemon aioli, pomegranate seeds, tomato, brioche bun