The Stoneyard - Appleton W3010 Edgewood Trl
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Boneless wings, mini corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, criss cuts, and onion rings. Served with ranch, sour cream, and marinara.
Battered bite-cubes filled with macaroni, bacon, & white cheddar cheese. Served with ranch.
Marinated tomatoes, shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic. Served with garlic crostini & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
White cheddar nuggets fried golden brown.
A generous portion of our tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.
Fresh fried potato chips served with a side of robust vidalia onion dip. Great for sharing!
Lightly fried and served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Creamy crab abd pepperjack cheese dip served with garlic crostini.
Our handmade mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.
Mini pretzel bites, lightly salted and served with our homemade beer cheese.
Smoked pulled pork with a special blend of white cheddar and pepper jack cheese sauce, green onions, fresh tomatoes, and jalapeños piled high on a generous portion of our homemade tortilla chips.
Shredded cheddar jack cheese melted between two grilled tortillas. Served with a side of vegetable fixings, homemade salsa, and sour cream.
Grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa & cheese, rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper. Served with jalapeno ranch.
Platter of tortilla chips, seasoned nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and jalapeno peppers. Topped with beef or chicken & served with salsa and sour cream.
WINGS
WRAPS
Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, spring mix, red onion, and garlic herb mayo wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Golden fried chicken tenders tossed with our buffalo sauce with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Roasted turkey, avocado, spring mix, tomato, onion, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and salsa ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
SANDWICHES
Sliced grilled chicken on sourdough with cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon and fresh sliced avocado. Finished with chimichurri aioli.
Pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard. Served on a ciabatta bun.
Hand breaded pike served on a toasted hoagie with homemade tartar sauce, shredded lettuce and pickle slices.
A classic combination of lamb meat shaved from the Korean in-house, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with cucumber sauce on a toasted pita & drizzled with tzatziki sauce.
Two large tortillas filled with honey garlic chicken & topped with feta cheese, crisp cabbage, Pico de gallo, & jalapeño ranch.
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville Hot sauce, topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & pickles.
Smoked BBQ pulled piled high & topped with creamy coleslaw. Served on a ciabatta bun.
Classic corned beef or turkey , swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our 1000 island on toasted marble rye.
A 1/2lb. fresh Meat Block ground sirloin steak patty, char-grilled and served on a kaiser roll with sliced pickles & raw onions.
Roasted turkey and crisp bacon on grilled sourdough with swiss and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard.
A crispy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo. Served on toasted kaiser roll.
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo. Served on toasted kaiser roll.
SALADS
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese with a grilled chicken breast and our buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced egg, red onion, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fresh mixed greens topped with a grilled chicken breast, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion, and feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, red onion, tomato, cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch dressing.
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese & topped with crispy jalapeno & onion tanglers. Served with jalapeño ranch.
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
ENTREES
Beer battered cod fillets and french fries served with a side of coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.
Cilantro-lime rice topped with fresh black bean corn salsa, your choice of Cajun chicken, pulled pork or ground beef, shredded cheese, pico de gallo & chopped green onions. Served with a side salsa.
Two grilled chicken breasts smothered with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, Swiss cheese & American cheese. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or rice.
Cavatappi pasta, tossed with homemade queso cheese sauce topped with grilled chicken & smoked bacon.
Cavatappi pasta, tossed with homemade queso cheese sauce topped with pulled pork, crispy jalapeños & onion tanglers.
PIZZA
10 1/2'' gluten free cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
Mild buffalo sauce topped with shredded cheese, diced chicken, red onions & drizzled with homemade ranch.
Our creamy crab & pepper jack cheese, topped with green onions, spicy Thai chili & crispy wonton chips.
Creamy queso cheese, sauce layered with cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese & shredded cheese.
Thousand island dressing topped with shredded cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pickles, onions & finished with a drizzle of 1000 island dressing.
Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.
Homemade ranch dressing, shredded cheese, diced chicken & bacon.
Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
Mild buffalo sauce topped with shredded cheese, diced chicken, red onion & drizzled with homemade ranch.
Our creamy crab & pepper jack cheese, topped with green onions, spicy Thai chili & crispy wontons.
Creamy queso cheese sauce layered with cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese & shredded cheese.
Thousand island dressing topped with shredded cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pickles, onions & finished with a drizzle of 1000 island dressing.
Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.
Homemade ranch dressing, shredded cheese, diced chicken & bacon.
Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
BURGERS
Served on a kaiser roll. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.
Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.
Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese and crispy bacon. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.
Topped with onions, sauteed in our very own bourbon glaze, and provolone cheese. Served on a kaiser roll.
Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings and chipotle mayo. Served on a kaiser roll.
Topped with crisp tangled jalapenos and onions. Smothered with pepper jack cheese sauce on a kaiser roll.
Seasoned burger between two tortillas stuffed with pepper jack & cheddar cheese, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with crispy jalapeno & onion tanglers.
Beef patty, brat patty, bacon & smothered with beer cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.
SOUPS
Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese and croutons.
Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese, croutons, and a puff pastry.
A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.
A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.
SIDE ITEMS
CONDIMENTS
BROASTED CHICKEN
ENTREES
A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.
A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.
A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.
A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.
A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.
A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.