FOOD

APPETIZERS

APPETIZER PLATTER
$18.00

Boneless wings, mini corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, criss cuts, and onion rings. Served with ranch, sour cream, and marinara.

BACON MAC & CHEESE BITES
$10.00

Battered bite-cubes filled with macaroni, bacon, & white cheddar cheese. Served with ranch.

BRUSCHETTA
$10.00

Marinated tomatoes, shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic. Served with garlic crostini & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

CHEESE CURDS
$11.00

White cheddar nuggets fried golden brown.

CHIPS & SALSA
$6.00

A generous portion of our tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.

CHIPS & VIDALIA DIP
$7.00

Fresh fried potato chips served with a side of robust vidalia onion dip. Great for sharing!

CHIX TENDER BASKET
$12.00

Lightly fried and served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

CRAB PEPPER JACK DIP
$12.00

Creamy crab abd pepperjack cheese dip served with garlic crostini.

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)
$9.50

Our handmade mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS (10)
$8.00
PRETZEL BITES
$10.00

Mini pretzel bites, lightly salted and served with our homemade beer cheese.

PULLED PORK NACHOS
$15.00

Smoked pulled pork with a special blend of white cheddar and pepper jack cheese sauce, green onions, fresh tomatoes, and jalapeños piled high on a generous portion of our homemade tortilla chips.

QUESADILLA
$11.00

Shredded cheddar jack cheese melted between two grilled tortillas. Served with a side of vegetable fixings, homemade salsa, and sour cream.

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLL
$9.00

Grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa & cheese, rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper. Served with jalapeno ranch.

SUPER NACHOS
$14.00

Platter of tortilla chips, seasoned nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and jalapeno peppers. Topped with beef or chicken & served with salsa and sour cream.

WINGS

REG TRAD WINGS (10)
$12.00

Bone-in wings (approx. 10)

LG TRAD WINGS (20)
$23.00

Bone-in wings (approx. 20)

REG BONELESS WINGS (10)
$11.00

Boneless wings (approx. 10)

LG BONELESS WING (20)
$21.00

Boneless wings (approx. 20)

WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
$13.00

Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
$15.00

Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

CRAN CHICKEN WRAP
$14.00

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, spring mix, red onion, and garlic herb mayo wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
$16.00

Golden fried chicken tenders tossed with our buffalo sauce with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
$15.00

Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

TURKEY AVOC WRAP
$17.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, spring mix, tomato, onion, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and salsa ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN BAC/AVO MELT
$16.50

Sliced grilled chicken on sourdough with cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon and fresh sliced avocado. Finished with chimichurri aioli.

CUBANO
$15.50

Pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard. Served on a ciabatta bun.

FISH SANDWICH
$16.00

Hand breaded pike served on a toasted hoagie with homemade tartar sauce, shredded lettuce and pickle slices.

GYRO
$15.00

A classic combination of lamb meat shaved from the Korean in-house, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with cucumber sauce on a toasted pita & drizzled with tzatziki sauce.

HONEY GARLIC CHIX TACOS
$15.00

Two large tortillas filled with honey garlic chicken & topped with feta cheese, crisp cabbage, Pico de gallo, & jalapeño ranch.

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SAND
$14.50

Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville Hot sauce, topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & pickles.

PULLED PORK SAND
$14.00

Smoked BBQ pulled piled high & topped with creamy coleslaw. Served on a ciabatta bun.

REUBEN
$14.50

Classic corned beef or turkey , swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our 1000 island on toasted marble rye.

STEAK SANDWICH
$15.00

A 1/2lb. fresh Meat Block ground sirloin steak patty, char-grilled and served on a kaiser roll with sliced pickles & raw onions.

TURKEY BACON MELT
$14.50

Roasted turkey and crisp bacon on grilled sourdough with swiss and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard.

CRISPY CHICKEN SAND
$14.00

A crispy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo. Served on toasted kaiser roll.

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND
$14.00

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo. Served on toasted kaiser roll.

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
$15.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese with a grilled chicken breast and our buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

COBB SALAD
$16.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced egg, red onion, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing.

CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD
$17.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with a grilled chicken breast, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion, and feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
$16.00

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, red onion, tomato, cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch dressing.

TACO SALAD
$13.00
TEXAS TANGLER SALAD
$15.00

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese & topped with crispy jalapeno & onion tanglers. Served with jalapeño ranch.

SIDE SALAD
$5.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

ENTREES

FISH N' CHIPS
$18.00

Beer battered cod fillets and french fries served with a side of coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.

BURRITO BOWL
$16.00

Cilantro-lime rice topped with fresh black bean corn salsa, your choice of Cajun chicken, pulled pork or ground beef, shredded cheese, pico de gallo & chopped green onions. Served with a side salsa.

SMOTHERED CHICKEN
$15.00

Two grilled chicken breasts smothered with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, Swiss cheese & American cheese. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or rice.

CHICKEN BACON MAC & CHEESE
$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, tossed with homemade queso cheese sauce topped with grilled chicken & smoked bacon.

PULLED PORK MAC & CHEESE
$17.00

Cavatappi pasta, tossed with homemade queso cheese sauce topped with pulled pork, crispy jalapeños & onion tanglers.

PIZZA

GF CHEESE PIZZA
$14.00

10 1/2'' gluten free cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

FLATBREAD (CHEESE)
$7.00

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

BBQ CHX FLATBREAD
$15.00
12'' CHEESE PIZZA
$12.00

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
$21.00

Mild buffalo sauce topped with shredded cheese, diced chicken, red onions & drizzled with homemade ranch.

12" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA
$21.00

Our creamy crab & pepper jack cheese, topped with green onions, spicy Thai chili & crispy wonton chips.

12" MAC & CHEESE PIZZA
$21.00

Creamy queso cheese, sauce layered with cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese & shredded cheese.

12" BIG MAC PIZZA
$21.00

Thousand island dressing topped with shredded cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pickles, onions & finished with a drizzle of 1000 island dressing.

12'' BBQ CHICKEN
$21.00

Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.

12'' CHIX BACON RANCH
$21.00

Homemade ranch dressing, shredded cheese, diced chicken & bacon.

12'' FOUR MEAT
$21.00

Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

12'' STONEYARD
$21.00

Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

16'' CHEESE PIZZA
$17.00

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
$29.00

Mild buffalo sauce topped with shredded cheese, diced chicken, red onion & drizzled with homemade ranch.

16" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA
$29.00

Our creamy crab & pepper jack cheese, topped with green onions, spicy Thai chili & crispy wontons.

16" MAC & CHEESE PIZZA
$29.00

Creamy queso cheese sauce layered with cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese & shredded cheese.

16" BIG MAC PIZZA
$29.00

Thousand island dressing topped with shredded cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pickles, onions & finished with a drizzle of 1000 island dressing.

16'' BBQ CHICKEN
$29.00

Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.

16'' CHIX BACON RANCH
$29.00

Homemade ranch dressing, shredded cheese, diced chicken & bacon.

16'' FOUR MEAT
$29.00

Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

16'' STONEYARD
$29.00

Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

BURGERS

HAMBURGER
$11.00

Served on a kaiser roll. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

CHEESE BURGER
$12.00

Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

BACON CHEESE BURGER
$14.00

Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese and crispy bacon. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

BOURBON BURGER
$13.50

Topped with onions, sauteed in our very own bourbon glaze, and provolone cheese. Served on a kaiser roll.

ROADHOUSE BURGER
$16.00

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings and chipotle mayo. Served on a kaiser roll.

SW JALAPENO BURGER
$14.00

Topped with crisp tangled jalapenos and onions. Smothered with pepper jack cheese sauce on a kaiser roll.

QUESADILLA BURGER
$14.00

Seasoned burger between two tortillas stuffed with pepper jack & cheddar cheese, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with crispy jalapeno & onion tanglers.

WISCO BURGER
$18.00

Beef patty, brat patty, bacon & smothered with beer cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.

SOUPS

CUP OF FRENCH ONION
$4.00Out of stock

Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese and croutons.

CROCK OF FRENCH ONION
$7.00Out of stock

Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese, croutons, and a puff pastry.

CUP OF CHILI
$4.00

A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.

CROCK OF CHILI
$7.00

A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.

CUP OF CLAM CHOWDER
$4.00
CROCK OF CLAM CHOWDER
$7.00

SIDE ITEMS

BREADSTICKS (6)
$8.00
SIDE COLESLAW
$3.50
SIDE CRISS CUTS
$4.50
SIDE DINNER ROLL
$1.00
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
$3.00
SIDE MIXED VEG
$3.50
SIDE ONION RINGS (6)
$7.00
SIDE POTATO SALAD
$3.50
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
$3.00
SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES
$5.00
SIDE TATER TOTS
$5.00

CONDIMENTS

ADD RANCH
$0.75
ADD BLEU CHEESE
$0.75
ADD SOUR CREAM
$0.75
ADD VIDALIA DIP
$0.75
ADD EXTRA SAUCE
$0.75
ADD 1000 ISLAND
$0.75
ADD AIOLI
$0.75
ADD AU JUS
$0.75
ADD BBQ
$0.75
ADD KICKIN' BOURBON
$0.75
ADD CALYPSO TWIST
$0.75
ADD CUCUMBER SAUCE
$0.75
ADD FF FRENCH
$0.75
ADD FF RANCH
$0.75
ADD FRENCH
$0.75
ADD GAUCAMOLE
$2.50
ADD HONEY BBQ
$0.75
ADD HONEY MUSTARD
$0.75
ADD HOT SAUCE
$0.75
ADD MARINARA
$0.75
ADD MAYO
$0.75
ADD MEDIUM
$0.75
ADD MILD
$0.75
ADD NACHO CHEESE (2 oz)
$0.75
ADD PEPPER JACK CHEESE SAUCE (2oz)
$0.75
ADD SALSA
$0.75
ADD SALSA RANCH
$0.50
ADD TARTAR
$0.75
ADD AVOCADO
$2.50
ADD BLACK OLIVES
$0.50
ADD BROCOLLI
$2.00
ADD CARROTS
$2.00
Add Celery
$0.75
Add Celery Boat
$1.75
ADD COLESLAW 4oz
ADD EGG
$1.50
ADD FRIED ONIONS
$1.75
ADD GREEN PEPPERS
$0.50
ADD JALAPENO
$0.75
ADD LOADED
ADD L/T/O
$1.75
ADD LETTUCE
$0.50
ADD RAW ONIONS
$0.50
ADD GREEN ONIONS
$0.50
ADD TOMATO SLICE
$0.50
ADD PICKLE SLICES (2oz)
$0.50
ADD PICKLE SPEARS (3)
$1.00
ADD POTATO
$2.50
ADD TOMATOES (DICED)
$0.50
ADD BACON
$2.00
ADD BURGER PATTY
$5.00
ADD CHICKEN
$5.00
ADD EGG
$1.50
ADD GYRO MEAT
$5.00
ADD SHRIMP
$6.00
ADD TURKEY
$3.00
ADD TURKEY PATTY
$5.00
ADD AMERICAN
$1.00
ADD BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES
$1.00
ADD CHEDDAR
$1.00
ADD FETA CHEESE
$1.00
ADD MOZZARELLA
$1.00
ADD PEPPER JACK SLICE
$1.00
ADD PROVOLONE
$1.00
ADD SWISS
$1.00
ADD GR BUN
$2.00
ADD POTATO
$2.50
ADD COLESLAW (4oz)
$2.00

DESSERT

CHOC CHIP COOKIE CAKE
$7.00
NY CHEESECAKE
$8.00

BROASTED CHICKEN

ENTREES

2 Piece Broasted Chicken
$12.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

2 Piece Broasted Chicken (All White)
$13.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

2 Piece Broasted Chicken (All Dark)
$11.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

4 Piece Broasted Chicken
$15.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

4 Piece Broasted Chicken (All White)
$16.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

4 Piece Broasted Chicken (All Dark)
$15.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

A LA CARTE CHICKEN

8 PC BROASTED
$20.00
12 PC BROASTED
$30.00
16 PC BROASTED
$40.00
4 BREASTS BROASTED
$17.00

A LA CARTE SIDES

(4) DINNER ROLLS
$4.00
LARGE FRIES (1 LB.)
$5.00
LG MASHED POTATO (1 LB.)
$5.00
LG POTATO SALAD (1 LB.)
$5.00
LG COLESLAW (1 LB.)
$5.00